Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On July 12, 2025

On July 12, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs during Moon trine Venus. There’s something easy-going about this day. Things just fall into place without our having to put much effort in. It's a lazy kind of day that just feels good, and heck, we sure could use more days like that.

For Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo, this day brings unexpected luck, mostly because we've made room for it to happen. That's what occurs when we don't dwell and obsess. We give luck the freedom to manifest. There’s beauty in what unfolds today, and these three zodiac signs will feel it in full. We don't get in its way; in fact, during Moon trine Venus, we allow it to happen, and we give it room to grow.

1. Taurus

You know how to wait for the right moment, Taurus, and on July 12, it arrives. With the Moon trine Venus, your natural charisma and patience pay off. What was once complicated and perhaps even overly dramatic now seems like a breeze.

You've got yourself some truly good luck at this point, and you appreciate it. When things are this unmistakably positive, you know not to push it.

And so, during Moon trine Venus, you feel as if you are one with all things, a truly happy soul who is content with what you have. Your luck isn't a magic wand; it's just you living in the moment and loving your life. Nice.

2. Cancer

You’ve been carrying a lot lately, Cancer, and July 12 gives you a reason to smile. This transit, Moon trine Venus, brings you comfort in the form of a connection that helps make everything make sense in your world.

On July 12, you may experience a moment of great and touching kindness, the sort that really has you feeling appreciative of life. The people around you feel warmer and more supportive, and that makes you feel safe and secure.

It's such a good feeling to finally NOT be stressed out, and you're not going to spend another second rehashing the reasons why you were stressed in the first place. During Moon trine Venus, you feel love for all things. It's very heartwarming.

3. Virgo

You may find that on July 12, the odds are in your favor, and you're willing to believe in luck. You're a hard worker, and you want to believe in rewards. Moon trine Venus shows you that wishes really do come true, Virgo.

Everyone likes a compliment here or there, and you're going to receive one on this day that may just thrill you. It's nice to know that people think highly of you; you don't need it, but it sure does feel good.

Moon trine Venus brings you softness, and in a way, this is a very lucky day for you. You've needed to feel vulnerable and adored, and you may just get what you want on this day. Enjoy it all, Virgo, you deserve it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.