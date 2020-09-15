Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, September 16, 2020

For all zodiac signs!

Your daily horoscope for September 16 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

On Wednesday, the Sun and Moon are in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

If today is your birthday:

If you were born on a Wednesday your ruling planet is Mercury.

As a Virgo Sun personality, you detail-oriented, focused, diligent, and practical.

You care deeply about others and enjoy working with your hands.

You are easy-going with others but perfectionistic when it comes to your own work.

You may enjoy working in the background in a supportive role.

As a leader, you are an empathetic leader who values the process.

Also, check out your love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, aim to achieve as the Moon spends the day in Virgo, where thoughts of pets, daily duties, and work grab your attention.

The Sun is in Virgo, too which can help you to gain attention for the way that you do certain things.

Your sense of style and meticulous manner is a reflection of your thought-life right now.

You can improve your organization skills and set structures into place that are highly functional for you too.

If you have one project to complete that will improve your life immediately, now is the time to do it before the New Moon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, think about what you want to do and then set a plan in place to accomplish your aim.

While Mercury spends the day in Libra, your house of pets, daily duties, and wellness, you can generate lots of helpful ideas with evidence of their utility.

You may not be ready to take a big leap forward, and you can wait.

The New Moon in Virgo, your sector of passion and fun, invites you to do something fun instead of work. Enjoy the day and let your cares be worked on another day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're a passionate communicator today, and you may want to say something of importance. Your ego needs to be stroked right now.

You may be feeling a strong need to be in the limelight, and with Venus in Leo praise can be on its way.

Others may share their admiration verbally. You may even receive some type of written acknowledgment for your contributions toward social activities.

You are heard so when you speak, be certain that the message you deliver is what you want to be remembered for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, communication that's sharp and to the point is what you want and need as the Moon in Virgo your house of communication conjuncts with the Sun in the same zodiac sign.

While you often try to be less direct and softer with your words, right now, less fluff and more accuracy are what you want from conversations.

Today is perfect for drafting precise plans, signing a contract or for drafting an email or even for deciding what type of layout you'd like to use for a living room in your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, learn from the mistakes of others becomes a necessity as Chiron in Aries brings awareness to your personal philosophy and educational matters.

You may be able to overcome a weakness in a particular area of study.

You might find something that didn't appeal to you in the past now interesting.

You are able to use experiences for the better good and to reflect a change in your thinking and way of interacting with others as a result of the inner growth you've experienced.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, life's lessons are not errors but fated events to help you fulfill your life's purpose.

Today, Uranus in Taurus can strike a new beginning for you in a timely fashion. This can be a mini-miracle that you had not anticipated.

This week begins to embark on your new adventures.

You may find yourself in a strong position to explore an innovative idea.

If you're creative and have thought about how you make money?

What you do for a living may change prompted by a spiritual awakening,

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, friendships are a sweet spot for you as love and companionship continue to be an important theme this month.

Venus in Leo continues to emphasize your relationships.

A relationship can be going through a healing process while a rift in the relationship begins to bridge.

You may sense a need to address an ego matter that has impacted your friendship and created an unnecessary competition that now can resolve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, self-monitor as you may be prone to speaking too much or oversharing.

Jupiter direct in Capricorn affects your communication and being verbose is a risk you might not want to take.

This may be a good day for writing the first draft for an essay or for work that involves creative brainstorming of fresh ideas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, money and financial gains can still feel difficult to come by as Saturn in Capricorn, restricts your house of money and personal possession.

While you may feel the pinch, actions that you take now can still become benefit you, particularly when Saturn enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Jupiter retrograde may give you a strong sense of optimism right now, and you may start to see signs of growth in your work or career.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, explore your inner world and work on creative projects.

Your hopes and dreams can be explored today, while Neptune in Pisces continues to transit your solar house of thinking, your mind, and early interests in life.

It's a good day to dabble in an old hobby. Perhaps you have a project left unfinished.

A few hours to spare today can get you to complete something and feel a strong sense of satisfaction from your work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, be mindful. It's always good to avoid contentious and angry people as Mars in Aries can stir up rage in the most unlikely conversations.

You may discover someone's hot buttons and realize that they are not what you meant to touch.

A kinder, gentler approach can work wonders at this time. If you're feeling motivated to share what's on your mind, without thinking, remind yourself to take a step back to really think before you talk liberally.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, money is not a destination, it's how you get to where you are going.

How you've managed your funds and mismanaged your time can be an area of growth while Chiron in Aries activates themes related to finances.

You may be going through a financial recovery process, and this can involve looking at your personal spending habits and values that have hindered progress or put you in debt now or in the past.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.