Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 30, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for Sunday!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Saturday, August 30, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Here's what your daily tarot card reading predicts for each zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The numerology of Sunday is associated with Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer.

Sunday’s common theme can be seen within change for the better and messages delivered from the universe for what the future holds.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Aries, the Eight of Pentacles predicts that you will get some recognition for your craft.

You’ve been working hard, staying late some nights at work honing in on your skills, taking classes or watching tutorials so you better understand what you’re doing.

You deserved to be noticed for going the extra mile to make sure that you’re the best at what you’re trying to accomplish.

It’s not enough to do it, it takes merit to try as hard as you can if nothing else then for pride.

Don’t take this acknowledgment that you receive on Sunday as a sign to stop; this should only push you to keep going.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgment

Taurus, you have been waiting for the universe to deliver is coming. Be ready to embrace it with open ears and an open mind.

It may not be exactly what you wanted to hear, but it’s there to give you what you need to know.

Sometimes the truth is hard to swallow. Regardless, when it presents itself, use this information to have a better-formulated strategy about how you’re going to go about your conflicts and struggles.

This is to make you better equipped for anything that might come up in the future. You will have victory over anything that arises.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Gemini, the Four of Swords predicts your day. If you’ve been working hard lately this is a call to bring yourself to rest. You need a day to be still, where you don’t have a million things to do and a thousand commitments to keep.

Do something for yourself and just take a pause to binge-watch your favorite series and eat something delicious. On the other hand, if you’ve been feeling stagnant lately, don’t be so hard on yourself.

Remember we are in a pandemic! You’re doing the best you can; some days are just overwhelming!

If you’re not getting a lot done, don’t beat yourself up over it, just try harder when you have the energy to.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Cancer, the Seven of Swords predicts your day. You might be finding yourself being blamed for someone else’s problems.

This could be someone sneaky who maliciously planned this attack on you or this could be an accident where someone who’s afraid to speak up is having difficulty taking ownership over their mistakes.

Regardless, stand your ground. Show your receipts and refuse to take the fall for someone else’s careless mistakes, whether or not they’re a friend or foe.

Don’t take over people’s problems and take ownership, you’ve done enough of that in your life. Stand up for yourself.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Leo, The Fool predicts your day. Be gentle with yourself as you’re likely going to make a mistake when you’re a little overeager this Sunday.

You’re not a perfect human, Leo, as much as you may like to believe you are.

If you get a little too comfortable and carry too much on your plate you’re not going to see where you’re going, even when you’re walking straight over the edge of a cliff.

These are mistakes that can mostly be avoided, but you’re also not a superhero and can’t be doing great all the time.

Allow yourself room for error and give yourself the opportunity to grow. This doesn’t have to devastate your day.

Daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Virgo, the Nine of Pentacles predicts your day. Sunday is the perfect day to make a big purchase that turns into a later investment.

This could look like anything from buying a vehicle or renting or buying a house.

On Sunday, your funds will be in a good place to make any purchases you’ve been meaning to make without breaking the bank.

This is a good day for luxury and feeling comfortable with what you have rather than what you’re missing.

This can also allude to a day of improvements; giving yourself a makeover or trying to feng shui your home. If the energy is feeling off in something you deal with every day, approach it from something new and change it.

Daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Libra, sometimes it’s a good thing to be lonely. It’s better to be alone than in a crowd of people who don’t understand you.

Be gentle with yourself and when you’re seeking companionship, look inward to see what you can provide to yourself.

Sunday is about learning something more about yourself that you didn’t know before. You don’t have to be afraid or try to hide from your thoughts or your shadow self.

You can face the realities your mind is trying to show you and ask yourself what you can do about them. What can you do with all the lessons you’ve had to learn recently? There’s no other option but to grow.

Daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Two of Pentacles predicts your day. This is a call to better manage your time, money, and emotions. You might be a little frivolous in spending what you have, or maybe sometimes you find yourself being reserved or frugal.

It’s important to put out as much as you’re receiving. Try to create an equal balance in your life by working on your impulsivity and your punctuality to be a better person.

You might find that by doing this you’re a better worker, a happier member of your community, and less stressed out. You don’t have to live your life in disarray, you can choose to make changes.

Daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Sagittarius, The Sun predicts your day. This card denotes a day of pure happiness. You will have luck and good fortune in all areas of your life and can expect your interpersonal relationships to shine during this time.

This is a day that the universe has your back and wants to see you succeed. Spirit is supporting your dreams and making the soil fertile for you to plant new ideas and be reborn again.

Take advantage of this; it’s not every day there’s so much cheerier sunshine in your forecast. This is often viewed as a family card; you can expect the best part of the day being spent with those you hold closest to your heart.

Daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Capricorn, the Four of Wands predicts your day. This card is letting you know that if everything isn’t okay, that’s fine because it will be in the near future.

Stability is coming to keep you grounded and to remind you why you’re working so hard to make a difference in your life.

If you’ve been having problems with housing you can expect to hear good news from real estate agents or apartment managers about the possibility of a new home opening up.

On the other hand, this could represent a call back to where you’re from as a way to reconcile and grow from what once was.

Daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Aquarius, Death predicts your day. This is a call to an end of old habits that aren’t helping you anymore. You might be comfortable in your ways, but these things have run their course and can’t take you any further anymore.

You can recognize how much they helped you and be thankful for how far they carried you, but at the end of the day, you know you need to retire this path and go onto something new.

It doesn’t mean you’ve failed, it just means that it isn’t meant for you anymore. Don’t be afraid of what lies ahead, what is calling for you, and what is to come. You still have a bright future ahead of you.

Daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Pisces, this Sunday will be calling upon you to make a big decision. You have to make choices that will influence your future.

You might be hoping that these things will simply resolve themselves and you won’t have to take action, but this is wishful thinking. You are wanting to take everything on, you’re not comfortable having to pick one thing over another.

However, you know that if you carry everything on your shoulders that you’ll soon crumble and succumb under the pressure. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Go with your gut and know that your decision will be supported.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.