Horoscope For Tomorrow, August 29, 2020

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo and the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn entering Aquarius at 8:38 p.m. EST.

The Moon will sextile Neptune in Pisces, which influences your horoscope for tomorrow. Neptune makes it easy to connect with your creative side.

The Moon will oppose Venus in Cancer bringing a love of change into your horoscope for tomorrow. It's a great day to try something new.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of work and career, which entices you to stay busier than usual on a Saturday.

You might enjoy catching up on work-related errands that are personal and professional. Brush up your resume or update your LinkedIn profile.

Maybe make a single landing page for your website to start a future newsletter. Perhaps you'll want to get on Twitter or join Parler.

Mercury in Virgo, your daily work sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your professional sector. Today's a great time to do a mini-review on the previous work week to consider areas of improvement to invest your time into.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of personal philosophy, and higher learning, which encourages you to spend the first part of the day with your nose in a book or educating yourself while doing errands.

Listen to a podcast or having YouTube, the news, or something intriguing playing in the back of the room are all great ways to take advantage of the day.

Mercury in Virgo, your passion sector, will harmonize with Jupiter in Capricorn, your higher learning. You may find yourself intrigued by a novel idea or something that you never thought of doing, and decide to pursue it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources, and this is a great time to search for opportunities to give and to find what you're looking for.

You might enjoy going to old thrift stores or the local Goodwill and looking at old books and records that hobbyists collect.

Mercury in Virgo, your authority figure sector, will harmonize with Jupiter in Capricorn, your shared resources sector. You may come across someone who has the knowledge you need. Don't be afraid to ask for help or advice when the situation seems right.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of commitments and relationships. It's a great day to work on making things right with someone.

Perhaps you have been unhappy with shared spaces or clutter that's in the corner of a room. It can be the day to work on it and start organizing things so you feel happier about your living arrangements now and in the future.

Mercury in Virgo, your communication sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your relationship sector. It's a good day for opening up to a friend and venting what you have on your mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties, and if you're all about being productive today, you might decide to forgo doing something fun or frivolous and focus on your responsibilities.

If you delayed filing taxes during COVID, get your paperwork together for October's deadline. If you have been meaning to clean out your email or go through the spam folder, now might be a good time to do it.

Mercury in Virgo, your personal property sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your duty sector. Focus on what you have to do without trying to add more on to your plate unnecessarily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of passion and fun.

Work and play can come together as one when you do things that you love for the sake of an end result. It's a great day to dive into your passion projects and start figuring out how to complete them timely.

Give yourself a deadline that you can strive to reach. Write down your goals instead of talking about them and sketch out your plan to get there.

Mercury in Virgo, your personal development sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your passion sector. Do something you truly love that fosters a sense of joy and pleasure.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of authority figures.

If you've been meaning to have a serious conversation with a parent or someone who you respect and admire, today can be a good day to reach out and connect.

You may find that you're able to understand each other better today.

Even though it can be work or you may be the one to make the greater effort to reach an understanding, the opportunity to do so is here.

Mercury in Virgo, your past or hidden enemy sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your authority figures sector. Today, you may have to stand your ground and listen to your intuition even if people you respect don't have the same vision.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of communication, and if you need to talk about work or request time off, it's a great time to send out that email or fill out the paperwork.

You might find it beneficial to review any employee benefits that you have right now. If you are all caught up, today can be great for looking at new cell phones or backing up your technology.

Mercury in Virgo, your friendship sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your communication sector. It's a great day for meeting up with a friend and discussing business or a project.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of personal possession. It's a great day to enjoy what it is that you have and to make time to think about your financial future.

You may find that you're ready to look at saving or making some sort of investments for retirement. You might want to look up articles or catch up on the news related to student loan changes or interest rates that affect your investments.

Mercury in Virgo, your work and career sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your possessions sector. It's a great time to set a goal that involves money or revenue.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of self and personal development. It's a good day to think about your reading lists and what it is that you would like to learn next.

Perhaps you want to get certified in CPR or you want to finish CEUs for a job before the end of the year. It's a great time to review your responsibilities and your desires for self-improvement.

Mercury in Virgo, your personal philosophies sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your personal development sector. You may feel at odds within yourself and will require some grace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of the past and karmic relationships that taught you painful lessons.

You may have someone you need to block off of your phone or on social media but haven't gotten around to it. If it's time, make it a point to just cut the relationship off once and for all and not look back.

Mercury in Virgo, your shared resources sector, will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your hidden enemy sector. What you lack someone may make up for you without pressure.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends most of the day in Capricorn, your solar house of friendships, and this is a great time to solidify your relationships with others.

You may come to realize that you need to do more with certain people and perhaps today can be the start of a great relationship with you and a colleague from work.

Mercury in Virgo, your relationship sector will harmonize Jupiter in Capricorn, your friendship sector. Today your partner and friendships can work together so that you are able to spend time with all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.