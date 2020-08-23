Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 24, 2020

What do your tarot cards predict on Monday?

Your free tarot card reading is here for Monday, August 24, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Here's what your daily tarot card reading predicts for your zodiac sign.

The Sun in Virgo brings a critical eye to the interpretation of your tarot card reading on Monday.

You may find that you're able to apply wisdom well.

The Moon will spend the day in Scorpio, which helps strengthen your intuitive nature.

Today’s common theme will be diving deeper into your emotions to uncover the deeper meaning of the world around you.

You can do this in the company of those closest to you, such as a family member, a partner, or a close personal friend.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Monday, August 24, 2020.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Aries, the King of Pentacles predicts your day. This speaks to monetary gain and is a guaranteed sign that your finances will be improving.

If you’re seeking counsel, it’s best that you look towards a paternal figure in your life.

This can be someone with strong masculine energy, such as a supervisor, boss, a father figure, or someone you know with a strong business mind and enough compassion in their heart to share.

The people you will be hearing from today will offer you sound advice to help improve your finances by reminding you of traditional values that have helped them succeed.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Taurus, the Nine of Swords predicts your day. You need to find someone to talk about your anxiety.

This might be a call to book a therapy appointment, find group support, or go to your most trusted advisor to discuss the thoughts and nightmares that are plaguing you.

If you’re feeling depressed or afraid you don’t have to be alone with these thoughts. You can get help and you are worthy of it.

You don’t have to let these anxieties destroy you from the inside out.

Find and seek counsel and know that you won’t be feeling this horrible for the rest of your life. There are better days ahead.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Gemini, The Tower predicts your day. Take care of yourself as best you can as sudden and unexpected change will be taking over your day.

This will be a day that brings destruction of the way you once viewed life and your place in the world.

Don’t fear; this change is necessary and is bringing you closer to where you need to be in life. However, take space for yourself to mourn what you must surrender in order to gain.

This can look like a toxic relationship finally ending, losing a job you that has been draining (but providing), or an abrupt change in plans that reshapes the course of your future.

Stay as grounded as you can and take this shift on.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Cancer, the Four of Swords predicts your day. How long have you been fighting now? How long have you been working hard to have a better life?

Today you need to stop taking action and take space for yourself to rest and recharge.

You can’t fight every day for the rest of your life. You have to have enough energy to endure tomorrow’s battle. Take space for yourself today.

Call an old friend and talk about superficial and light-hearted things, binge watch a series on your favorite streaming service, listen to the record you own, and veg out in bed.

Don’t take the world too seriously today. Take time for respite.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Leo, the Queen of Pentacles predicts your day. This is a day to treat yourself like the royalty you are. Indulge in a self-care day, be generous, and treat your friends to a little wine and dine, check out a few items in your Amazon wishlist.

You might have noticed that you’re not feeling like the ferocious beast of the jungle you are, Leo.

You’re not feeling as confident as you usually are, you’re feeling low on energy, you’re not seeking to be loud or right.

You’re tired, and you’re not on par with your best self. Seek out the fabulous paths in life. Kickstart your own energy by indulging in some luxuries. After all, you deserve it.

Daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Virgo, the Nine of Pentacles predicts your day. Today presents the opportunities to make large purchases as you’re beginning to see some financial stability.

This is a good omen for anyone looking to purchase a vehicle, home, technology, or any grand expenditure that you’ve been saving up for.

If you’re not looking to make a purchase today, you can consider starting a new savings account for retirement or a rainy day fund.

If you have the money to invest in your future, then make the move to have a brighter tomorrow. You should take this time to be proud of being able to elevate yourself to this position.

Daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Libra, the Ten of Wands predicts your day. You’re carrying a heavy burden on yourself. When will you stop and ask for help?

You can’t carry all this weight on your shoulders; your knees are beginning to buckle and your back feels like it might snap.

Stop. Put your troubles down and find someone to help you carry on. You don’t have to do everything on your own.

There’s no shame in needing to ask for support. You aren’t put on this earth to go through all your strife alone.

Seek human connection, find the people who you know will have your back. You’re not a burden for needing help sometimes.

Daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Scorpio, the Page of Wands predicts your day. This is a call to break out of your norm. Go exploring, be creative, take on a new project.

Today comes with challenges that you will have to take on a more adventurous nature to confront.

Don’t be afraid to explore yourself and your identity. Try new hobbies, experiment with your taste buds by trying new cuisine.

Allow yourself to be curious without knowing an outcome. This card is urging you to dive headfirst into something new and exciting, not to get something out of it but for the sake of the experience! When is the last time you felt this alive?

Daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Sagittarius, Justice predicts your day. This is a good day for legal matters; anything from court appearances to signing documents.

The outcome of these events is likely to turn in your favor.

If you are seeking karmic justice over the pain that has been caused you can expect to see the universe act in your favor today.

Don’t feel the need to seek revenge or to cause any harm.

Allow the world to work in its mysterious ways and know that Spirit has your back.

You are divinely protected and the energy around you is keeping you safe and protected. You don’t have to worry about any harm coming your way.

Daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Capricorn, the King of Swords predicts your day. If you are seeking counsel go to your wisest and oldest companion.

They have the answers you are seeking to be able to resolve your issues. You’re smart, but there’s no shame in knowing that someone else may have more clarity and insight on issues you’re facing.

Be aware that any advice you receive may be harsh and cold, but you’re not going to get any better feedback than this. Try not to be too emotional about the cool tones of this wisdom.

Take the information you need and roll with it. Be receptive to criticism for the things you must change in your life.

Daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aquarius, the Six of Wands predicts your day. This is a big win for you. You’re leading your community into victory after a long, hard battle.

Those you love have been struggling, and when the people you care about are unhappy, you find it difficult for you to produce your own joy.

When those close to your heart hurt you frantically search for solutions. Today you will be able to help them and lead them to their glory.

This is a big win. View this as a victory! You are a strong leader and able to facilitate aid to the ones you care about.

You’re not always in a position where you can see people be victorious, so soak up the good today is offering!

Daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Pisces, the Page of Swords predicts your day. Be cautious of who you talk to about your problems.

You have a tendency to trust people who share your secrets, who don’t know when to keep your issues private.

The person you’re looking to confide in today is a serious gossip; you don’t want to reveal your cards to this person.

Hold your secrets close to you and keep your answers short. You want to keep your fragility to yourself, you don’t need someone to have an upper hand over you.

Try not to indulge in any gossip today as karma will come back into play and you will be found out.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.