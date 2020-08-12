Free Tarot Reading, August 13, 2020

What do your tarot cards predict for you?

The theme for Thursday's free tarot readings for all zodiac signs is spontaneity.

Anything goes on Thursday, as the universe has yet to decide exactly what to throw at you quite yet. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so it's OK to be inventive.

It is important to note that under this Gemini Moon you will have a little more of a cool, calm, and collected demeanor to be able to navigate through the turbulence that may arise throughout the day.

However, be cautious as your zodiac sign uses the more logical and rational side of your brain that you’re not turning your heart into ice.

Keep your warm, loving self open to those who deserve it. Reserve your cold actions for people who actually deserve that energy.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Aries, the King of Wands comes forward to predict what will arise today.

This denotes an authority you may not have realized you had claimed previously, but now at this moment, you are stepping in to claim.

This is creating a better version of yourself for tomorrow and many days to come.

Today you will be certain of yourself and what you stand for, however at times you may feel more cutthroat about the things that lie ahead.

Not every person who questions you will be against you. Some people genuinely want to know more about yourself and your ideas.

Don’t take offense when questions arise, try using this heightened position of power to share knowledge.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Taurus, The Magician comes forward to predict what will arise today.

This can signify a day where the goals you’ve been trying to manifest come forward, sooner than expected, especially if they have been weighing heavily on your mind lately.

Without even realizing how much energy you’ve put into making your vision a reality, you have brought this to life.

How will you utilize this day? It is important to hone in on your skill, the steps that you’ve had to take to make this come to fruition.

Don’t worry about having to do more than it is asked of you with this surprise manifestation; continue putting in the work you always have.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Gemini, The Tower comes forward to predict what will arise today. This speaks to a day of surprise loss, losing something very close to your heart. This can speak to a total disaster of what life once looked like.

This is a calling to an end that has been much needed; if it isn’t gone today it is best to look inward and ask if you really need to hold on.

The truth is you need to break these foundations that you have built. They aren’t sturdy and can topple down on you at any minute.

You can flee this before the disaster strikes, you aren’t destined to wait around for your life to crumble apart.

Pick yourself up Gemini, and flee before you have no choice but to fall.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Cancer, the King of Pentacles comes forward to predict what will arise today.

This card is urging you to stay as grounded as you can be no matter what comes your way.

You have full control over the situation despite what you may believe; if not the situation itself then at least you have control over your reactions, mind, and body. You get to make the decisions for what you do next, don’t allow anyone else to take claim for your future.

Your name speaks to success, keep pushing through the problems that arise today, and look at the bigger picture.

You are building your own empire to look forward to. Pay no mind to the low vibrational people who can not appreciate you bright you are about to shine. Don’t let the haters drag you down; block your ears.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Leo, The Fool comes forward to predict what will arise today. Don’t be discouraged by the mistakes you are making throughout the day.

You are only human. How can you expect to be perfect when there is not a single person on this planet who is even remotely close to impeccable?

You are allowed to make mistakes, you are allowed to fail at things you invested your heart in without any of this meaning you are a failure or not worthy.

Don’t be so hard on yourself, Leo. You can’t perform at peak when you’re still learning about the life you’re living and who you are.

Take these hiccups as they are; just bumps in the road.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

Virgo, The World comes forward to predict what will arise today. This is speaking to an ending, but going out with a bang and finding your success in this.

You have beautiful new adventures waiting to be explored tomorrow.

You can look forward to those with excitement. For today, celebrate your feelings of being fulfilled in all that you do.

Take some pride in yourself and all you have done. This is a call for celebration, to rejoice with those who mean a lot to you, to feel bliss freely!

Virgo, you have worked hard to complete the work you have been chipping away at.

Take some time today to relish in all that you are and all that you’re going to be.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Libra, the Five of Swords comes forward to predict what will arise today.

This speaks to having to throw in the towel and admitting defeat today. You have to walk away from the problem you are stuck on.

You can’t keep flinging yourself into battle expecting a win.

You’re not a fighter, you’re passionate and don’t want to back down, but fighting isn’t for you; not like this. You don’t need to be successful in everything you do to be a hero.

You can still be victorious while leaving a battle. Stand up for yourself enough to say when enough is enough and don’t sink your energy into something that you know you can’t defeat.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Eight of Pentacles comes forward to predict what will arise today.

Expect to see some reward for your hard work that is unexpected, but to keep honing in on your craft.

Don’t take one moment of praise as an excuse to lighten your load or not accomplish what you’re working on.

This isn’t your moment of glory, this is simply a moment of congratulations to tell you you’re doing a good job and to keep moving forward.

Don’t throw in the towel and kick back quite yet; keep pushing forward because you know tomorrow will present you with even more opportunities, and the day after that more successes.

While life may not be splendid, your efforts are seen.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Six of Pentacles comes forward to predict what will arise today. You can expect a day to be able to give back, in an unexpected turn where you will have the means to do so.

Whether you’ve been low on energy or finances, expect a turnaround this week where you can finally pour into the communities that have been on your mind and help the people you care about.

In turn, you may be receiving some unexpected help today, as someone you look up to lends a helping hand to assist you with something weighing heavily on your mind. Expect to share what you receive and help others along your path.

As you help lift others, people will rise to help lift you up to be able to accomplish your goals.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Capricorn, the Eight of Wands comes forward to predict what will arise today. Things will quickly start working in your favor, with gusto and great speed.

This is speaking to progress and success that you didn’t realize you could accomplish all in one day.

Take action for all that arises today; do not hesitate to act.

You are making serious moves towards your destiny and the dreams you have been trying so hard to bring into reality.

This will bring on a jolt of energy you may not have felt in a while.

Today you will feel alive, refreshed, and ready to take on the world. Don’t allow anything to stop you because today you are as close to superhuman as can be.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Aquarius, the Eight of Cups comes forward to predict what will arise today.

This is a day you may have to walk away from something you invested all your emotions into.

You may be feeling abandoned (this card denotes someone with fair hair), like you aren’t good enough or that you never were.

This isn’t a complete loss; you are also walking away from something that wasn’t meant to be carried into your future.

You’re losing something that wasn’t meant to last, and now that it’s gone you can start moving forward to your destiny.

Regardless, the feelings tied into this end are great. Expect to feel a lot of unexpected loss and pain that you didn’t wake up with.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Pisces, the Seven of Swords comes forward to predict what will arise today. Anyone being sneaky will be called out today.

There is no room for a liar in this energy today; all fibs will be placed in the spotlight for the truth to come out.

This could be good news for you. If someone has been cheating you or doing you dirty, you can expect the backstabbing to end and to figure out where to go from here.

However, if you’ve been telling little (or big) lies, your secrets you’ve been trying so hard to hide from will be exposed today.

There’s no way someone can sneak around carrying that much baggage without leaving a trail for a good detective to follow.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.