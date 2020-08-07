Free Tarot Reading, August 8, 2020

Have a great Saturday, zodiac signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Saturday, August 8, 2020, for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Wednesday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

Today, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon is a Waning Gibbous in the sign of Aries. When the Moon is in an Aries zodiac sign it means that you shouldn’t rush your process.

Take time to gather all the information you need, slowing your world down to a much more comfortable pace.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Aries, the Ten of Pentacles brings forward good fortune.

This speaks to enough money to be able to provide for the generations to come after you, being represented in a promotion or a solid business idea that will lead you to success.

This could also speak to starting a family business that will make you wildly successful as long as you take your time to plan out your next steps.

Above all, this card denotes a happy and secure family life. If you’ve been feeling lonely, take time to reflect with the family members you are closest to.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Taurus, the Two of Cups comes to you today to denote mutual love in your life.

This could speak to a day of being around your twin flame; it’s important to note that not every twin flame is a romantic connection, although it’s more likely to be so with this card.

This is a good time for your friendships and relationships to share their feelings to help create a balance in your unions.

Enjoy the harmony and the connections you are making in your life; they come together equally to bring you great joy.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Gemini, the Six of Swords presents itself to tell you to keep moving forward for now.

This is a call to follow the tide to see where it takes you; better days lie ahead for you.

There is calmness coming your way after a time of turbulence and disarray.

Keep your head above water and float along.

You will soon feel relief for the challenges you have had to endure and fight so valiantly to overcome hardship.

Stability is coming. You must keep moving to be able to find it; otherwise, you’ll never escape the experiences that make you feel trapped.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Cancer, The Devil comes forward to warn you of temptations.

This speaks to feeling bonded to your desires, what you seek for instant gratification.

This can be good in some ways; this could speak to being highly driven to accomplish your goals.

However, more likely than not, this speaks to an addiction to something that is only damaging to you.

You must free your energy from these inner demons.

Recognize that you do in fact have free will and have the ability to step away from the situation or ask someone for help.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Leo, the King of Swords denotes a time where you should stick to a routine.

This is an important day to create any of the structures you lack.

You already have the intense knowledge you need to back what you believe in, now you need to set goals that you can achieve and put your energy to work.

At times you might feel detached today; this should bring no alarm, it is totally okay to have some days where you would rather keep to yourself rather than pour yourself into someone else.

Take some time to focus on you today.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Virgo, the Ace of Wands comes through to present you new inspiration and creative ideas.

You are at the beginning of something wonderful.

This is an exciting time where new ideas are floating around your head and giving you the motivation to create a better life for yourself.

This is coming through after a time of some grief.

There have been a lot of ups and downs in your life and you could use these ideas to pull you forward.

You have the creative spark to solve your problems by thinking about things in different ways, just for today.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Libra, the Eight of Pentacles comes forward to denote that your hard work will pay off.

You must stay diligent in working in your craft and stay steady with your work.

You may be tired, but you’re laying a solid foundation for your future to grow upon.

You are becoming a master of your craft and coming closer to the best version of yourself that you can be.

This denotes that if you keep perfecting your talents that soon you will be able to make money off of your work.

This could speak to small creators and visionaries that have had plans for creating their own business.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Scorpio, the Ten of Swords denotes that you are at a serious ending as a result of someone stabbing you in the back.

Someone who has been bitter towards you has taken out their ill intentions by attacking you, leaving you in a pile of ruin.

You may feel cursed as you collapse into your bed this evening.

Smudge your crystals and your room, drink some water, and get some sleep.

Tomorrow is a new day to try again and to know who your enemies truly are. You can’t fault yourself for believing in the wrong person.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Five of Pentacles predicts that this will be a day of struggle.

You may be on the outside looking in, longing to be part of the action instead of searching for crumbs on the outskirts.

It is important to note that the problems that arise today are only temporary and that you’re not alone in this.

You have someone on your side who understands your struggles, be it a partner or someone who can facilitate aid.

While hardships may arise it is important to recognize your wealth in love.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Capricorn, The Emperor foreshadows that you will be meeting success with your stability and wisdom.

Everything in life has been leading up to moments like today where you can lead and help others see the foresight you wish you had years ago.

Now is a moment to present wisdom to others, however, if you are seeking answers, now is a time to call upon someone of authority and stature that you trust for some much-needed feedback.

Be open to learning today, whether you’re the teacher or the student.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Aquarius, the Knight of Swords comes through to tell you that there are big changes happening in your life.

This card asks you to live in the moment.

This isn’t a time for contemplation anymore, you must dive in and see what these opportunities being presented to you have to offer.

No more deliberating, no more what-ifs!

This is a time to explore the world at the tip of your fingers and see what stories and adventures await you.

Don’t keep waiting for the right moment because the moment is now!

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Pisces, the Queen of Cups comes forward to predict that although you may be shy today, your introspective nature will be blooming.

Expect to be hitting a psychic wave, where you have a better understanding of the world around you and the people who inhabit it.

You will be energetically charged today, with divine and mature energy.

This is a day to allow yourself to be more maternal, helping those you love to rest and rehabilitate, feeding them with the delicious advice that only you can give.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.