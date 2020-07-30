Horoscope For Today, July 31, 2020

Hard work pays off, zodiac signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 31, 2020, and it's a power day for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Find your zodiac sign's power day here.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the waxing gibbous Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 8:01 a.m. EST.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to work hard and focus with intensity.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, making your horoscope for today ideal for working on tasks with tangible results.

The waxing gibbous Moon in Capricorn brings out the self-starter in all zodiac signs.

We are just a week away from the big release with a Full Moon in Aquarius, too.

There's an intensity approaching all zodiac signs during the lull between the Capricorn Moon and the Full Moon in Aquarius.

Ideal things to do during this lunar phase include:

Start ramping up your projects and move each toward completion.

If you have tasks related to any of the following, focus your energy on:

Money

Career

Establishing your authority

Calling political officials or writing "letters to the editor" for Opinion pieces

It's time to work harder for what you want because when the Full Moon arrives, it's time to focus on the new age that is just around the corner.

What else does your horoscope for today predict for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to your desire to achieve.

You are able to acquire some attention to your area of expertise. During Leo season, anticipate gaining some desirable attention. You shine brightly even without trying.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. Something good can happen for your career resulting from your hard work and dedication.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to your desire to travel and challenge what you think you know.

During Leo season, anticipate a rubbing of elbows with people in authority. This can either boost your position at work or cause you some stress if mishandled.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus, which can bring opportunities to learn and grow your way.

Your mind is open to new ideas, but you're stern about where you want to focus your attention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to shared resources and what you get when you are in a relationship with others.

During Leo season, anticipate enhanced communication with others.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. You might be taking the initiative to keep the ball rolling, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to your partnerships and how you hope to manage commitments.

During Leo season, anticipate focusing more on your possessions and the management of them.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. A change can manifest within your relationships. It's a good time to work on meeting new people or asking for referrals or introductions to situations that are helpful to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to the duties of the day.

During Leo season, anticipate, and you may be ready to explore new avenues. Tasks that are consistent provide security and give you the structure you need to manage your day.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. Changes in your daily routine may at first appear to be disruptive but this can actually provide you a greater sense of predictability you've been lacking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to romance and even your relationship to children, or perhaps your inner child.

During Leo season, you are ready to explore opportunities to have fun and to play. It's a great time to try new things that involve family or to start one of your own.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. Something good can take place for you and help you to discover your inner strength and fortitude.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to your relationship with those that you perceive to be in authority.

During Leo season, anticipate, you may be working alongside individuals who can make things happen for you.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. You may find that you make a lasting impression now that reaps a benefit for you later. It's the right time to start positioning yourself as an 'expert'.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to communication and what you feel needs to be demonstrated in action, not just words.

During Leo season, anticipate working for what you get and finding few shortcuts to success afforded to you.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. Plan to listen more than speak during today's conversations. You are able to read between the lines and gain some insight from what you hear.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to personal property and your material possessions.

During Leo season, anticipate that you could be tempted to focus too much on vices or measures that promise gains but fail to deliver what they promise to the degree you expected.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. Your situation can change unexpectedly. You may find resources you already have can help you in creative, almost miraculous ways.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to your personal development and your self.

During Leo season, anticipate Leo season being a time of transformative experiences.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. This is a great time to change something radical about your life and to make strides for growth and personal adjustments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to karma and the relationship your actions have with cause and effect.

During Leo season, anticipate a time of discovery for you in either love or business.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. Although the past may not have much influence on you now, it can influence your thinking so it's important to pay attention to why you do things at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning and enters your career sector bringing clarity and focus to your friendships including new partnerships in the works.

During Leo season, anticipate becoming known for what you do and how you conduct your life.

The Moon in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus. Friends may be hard to come by but a connection you share with a soulmate or best friend can be a source of comfort or assurance in your life today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.