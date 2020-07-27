Free Tarot Reading, July 28, 2020, By Zodiac Sign

What do the tarot cards predict for you, zodiac signs?

Tuesday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

The waxing gibbous Moon is in Scorpio. This is a day we are all in; there’s no holding back under the Leo Sun and Scorpio Moon.

On one hand, this could be a day full of lust and passion, delving into intimate dreams and exploring enriching conversations with our partners.

On the other hand, we could find ourselves on a short fuse, ready to explode on anyone who looks at you the wrong way.

You have your sights set straight today with laser focus. You know exactly what you want, Star Signs.

All signs should expect to be in the spotlight lately, your actions will be coming to light and your voice is more likely to be heard.

Under the Leo Sun, you can expect to feel as though you’re stepping into your own, coming up on a confidence boost.

Moon in Scorpio brings our intense emotions to light.

There is no way of hiding how you feel in this lunar position. Is this the right time to be having these conversations?

It may be best to ruminate in these thoughts before speaking them out loud, making sure you know your next steps and all possible outcomes of these dialogues.

People with Sun in Leo and Moon in Scorpio are often led by matters of the heart.

They act on emotion rather than logic.

The best advice these signs could take is to know when to be more rational.

There are places where emotion should not come into play.

While their emotional minds are their best assets, sometimes it’s best to use their brains rather than hearts.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aries, sometimes we must destroy what we know in order to grow into a new beginning.

From the ashes, you will rise. But first, things, as you know them, must change entirely.

Typically this isn’t presented in a pleasant way; this card represents destruction.

However, whatever change comes was something that was needed and what you’re leaving behind is for the better.

This is something you don’t need to carry into your future to thrive. You can move forward without needing this energy to follow you.

Beware of arguments that bring on endings.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Taurus, this is a day to honor traditions. If you have spiritual beliefs, set aside some time for prayer or worship today.

If your family has strong traditions that mean a lot to you, call them and share your memories.

This is a great day to honor commitments, such as marriage and partnerships.

Listen with intent during your interactions today as someone will be bestowing upon you some advice that you’ve been looking for.

If something has been bothering you for a while, it might be best to explore that today and ask yourself if you’re ready to heal or forgive.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, expect a lot of affection and admiration today.

Do not fear the decisions you have to make today; have trust that you will be making all the right choices.

You are responsible, Gemini, more than you’re given credit for.

However, today you can expect to be recognized for this maturity that you display.

Your partnerships and interpersonal relationships will be harmonious today.

You will be doted on by those you are closest to and might even catch the eye of a stranger.

Love is in the air for you throughout the day!

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, you will be able to overcome your difficulties.

You are expressive and you’re coming along to a string of success.

You are stronger than you give yourself credit for. Every day you’re moving forward, even on days that don’t feel productive.

As long as you show up and try your best, you are progressing in your life.

Using the determination that you use to get yourself up and out of bed in the morning, carry forth with today.

You can achieve anything you set your mind to. If anyone can make it happen, it’s you, Cancer.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Leo, there is a lot of emotion behind this day. This card speaks to an enriched and happy home life.

You can expect the wishes you have made to manifest and come true today.

This denotes so much success in your family life; this doesn’t mean the relations you are related to by blood, but the people you choose to have close to you as well.

Expect today to feel like a fairytale, receiving a happily ever after and being able to enjoy a moment of bliss.

Today is a great day to sign a lease or go house hunting.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Virgo, you might find yourself in solitude today. Don’t fret; you need this time to reflect and look at your inner wisdom.

You have gained a lot of knowledge in your experiences over the past few years and you need to look for a pattern.

Today something will come to a light that will only be found in moments of isolation. Don’t fear loneliness.

You have always walked to the beat of your own drum; does this mean you are further seeking independence so you can carry out your own individuality?

New friendships lie ahead of you as well as a possible sojourn.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Libra, you are bound to make mistakes. Every day can’t be a well-balanced ordeal.

Today is one of those days. You may find yourself to be clumsy, foolish, and naive.

Don’t be so hard on yourself. You are only human and every day is a learning experience.

Instead of focusing on the ways, you messed up today, focus on what you can learn so you don’t repeat your mistakes.

Be advised that today is a bad day to make any major financial decisions or investments.

This is also not a great day for making commitments.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Scorpio, this is a day to call upon the matriarchal figures in your life or the divine feminine people in your life that you look up to.

This is a day of stability for you. Look to others to share in this comfort.

If you have been setting yourself up with a project, you can expect major movements to be made today moving and progressing you forward.

This will be a day of success. You could see an unexpected increase in your finances and continue to see your funds grow for a while.

This is also a great day to connect with the children in your life, especially if you are a parent.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Sagittarius, expect to find comfort in your twin flame today.

This could speak to a new partnership or an old relationship lighting a new spark.

There is great cooperation from both partners, looking forward to the good health and satisfaction of one another.

Today is a day of unity and harmony for you. Rejoice in the beautiful friendships you do have and make sure to shower those people in admiration.

Make sure the people you love know just how loudly and ferociously you do love them.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Capricorn, this is a day of grief and sadness for you.

Today you will be lonely, separated from the ones you love by distance and emotional wavelength.

However, not all is lost. There is still a little left in your cup and this card even predicts an unexpected fortune today.

Although you will feel as though people are letting you down and you’re taking an emotional loss today, you can still expect to make moves through business and finances.

Don’t dwell on what you don’t have today; focus on what is there and what you can learn from this day.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aquarius, you are finally understanding that no one can make magic in your life as you can.

You are the one in charge; use all you know and all you can be to manifest what you desire in your life.

This is a change of position, for the better, leveling up to who you were meant to be.

Today you will be able to have all you desire. You are one of a kind; your dreams are unique to your mind as well.

No one can read your mind. Only you can make what you daydream about to come to fruition. Make sparks fly, Aquarius!

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Pisces, your luck is finally changing. You are at the end of a cycle, coming through some bad days.

You find yourself staring at the light on the horizon; a fresh start. A new beginning awaits you.

Will today be the day you make your first steps into a new life? Luck is on your side, Pisces.

Today is a great day to make some investments into your future, knowing you will be supported.

Keep moving forward; you can look back and mourn but wouldn’t you like to see what tomorrow and the next day holds instead?

There are so many exciting memories to be made.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.