Horoscope For Today, July 26, 2020

Sunday's Moon spends the day in Libra.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of bold and daring Leo. The Moon is in diplomatic Libra but will be void of course at starting at 9:09 p.m. EST.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to play.

Harmony between the planet of love and the way you learn can make waking up to catch the sunrise a perfect start to your Sunday.

The first main astrological aspect occurs between the Moon in Libra and the Venus in Gemini early in the morning around 6:45 a.m. EST.

The morning isn't really ideal for trying out new projects or making plans.

Since Venus in Gemini is about playfulness and enjoying life and all it offers, do something fun with a romantic partner or plan to share some time with a friend.

The day is suited for leisurely activities that can include making pancakes or sitting outside to watch nature while you sip your favorite morning beverage.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your relationship and intimate partnerships.

The day was made for fair-love, but with Mars in your zodiac sign this month, you're keenly aware when you're less than respected, even if it's by accident and unintended.

Mercury in Capricorn has you wanting things to be right and justly so.

But, for now, you'll structure your thoughts and ideas before communicating them with a friend or mate who is still clueless about what they did wrong.

Venus in Gemini empowers your words so that even if you do feel a certain way, negative emotions won't stick for too long.

You've got better things to do than nurse a grudge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your health and personal work sector, making the day great for forming a new fitness habit.

It's been so hard to keep a routine lately, with so many things happening in the world, but this window of opportunity remains through Monday, so it's a good idea to take advantage of this upbeat energy.

While Venus is in Gemini, you might think about spending a few dollars on a calming app or maybe buying a new pair of sneakers for walks that you've been meaning to take.

It's also a great time to talk about teaming up with a friend, while Mercury in Cancer helps you to influence others to do the right thing. You are in a positive position to make something good happen in your life should you decide to set your mind to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your romance sector. The day was made for doing something that you love.

You might enjoy taking a long ride on a bike or driving with the windows down while blasting your favorite tunes.

While the Sun is in Leo, you are bold about what you think and say, but sometimes you have to let thoughts fester a bit longer, especially while your ruling planet is in Mercury, a quiet placement for your zodiac sign.

Instead of trying to take on more than you can chew with chores and errands, listen to Venus in harmony with Mars in Aries. Do something easy and fun and let yourself go with the flow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your authority and family sector, making today perfect for spending time with family and people you love and trust.

While Mercury is in your zodiac sign until August 4, it's good to spend time with people who help you to see who you really are and accept you for yourself.

You don't have to push any agenda today, especially while Venus is in Gemini.

Instead, spend time organizing and structuring your week ahead, and when you have some free time curl up with a good book or watch a movie.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your communication sector.

If you've been struggling with pride or seeing it reflected in someone else, you may find it less difficult to show some compassion and understanding today.

While Mercury is in Cancer, things that are said harshly will rub you in the wrong way, especially if its a friend who knows your soft spots. You may find it necessary to set some clear boundaries in text or maybe decide to leave a person on read if they can't respect your feelings as you ask.

However, while the Sun is in your zodiac sign, you're likely to see things clearer each day.

You are preparing to go through some emotional and personal changes.

So, negative situations have to come up for you to realize you have to deal with them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your material possessions and personal security sector.

It's a good day to assess your gains and where you want to be in life.

It's a responsible thing to do to take inventory of the things you have in your home.

If you're trying to make your house more comfortable for you, you're likely to be frugal even when going on a budget-savvy shopping spree.

While the Sun is in Leo, today's good for getting rid of appliances or items that have provided their service but need to find a new home.

Maybe while Mercury is in Cancer, you can talk about bartering or trading with a friend who has things that they would like to exchange, and it might be a great way to save money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your sense of self.

You may be keenly aware of your needs and wants right now, and want to make some important changes to your day in order to meet your needs.

While the Sun is in Leo, a friend can be a great sounding board if you want to voice some of your concerns, especially if there's confusion as to what you want to work on first.

Mercury in Cancer can really give you supportive guidance on what would make the most sense to focus on today.

You might enjoy writing your thoughts and ideas and seeing things that you plan to tackle on paper, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your past and also your psychic awareness. If you've been having dreams that are vivid and memorable, it could be your spirit guides talking to you. You can ask the Universe to help you to understand what you need to know right now.

The Moon in Libra is practical and intuitive. It's easier to change and adjust to situations you're going through right now, but make things that need to happen to transpire as well.

Being driven by your intuitive energy and listening to your gut can be distracting today, as you may question if its the right thing to do. But, while the Sun is in Leo, be brave and go forward anyway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your friendship and social awareness sector.

Today's a great day to promote and support fairness for others, especially if you've felt moved by a recent cause.

If you have a social media platform you might demonstrate some support by sharing other's posts on social media.

If you've been too busy to catch up on the news, spend a short part of your day catching up by reading posts on credible sites.

While the Sun is in Leo, you're are given a little extra support in helping others and being an advocate for the people who need your support.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your career or idea of legacy.

Life and death matters may come to your mind and it can have you ponder what to do in the event of an emergency.

If you're a parent, it's a good day for updating contact lists or letting your loved ones know where important documents are in the event that they need to access them.

It's also a great time to consider starting a website or doing something with your social media that allows you to leave a positive footprint online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to long-distance travel or personal philosophy.

It's a good time to evaluate the way you feel about life, culture, and others that are different from you.

You might enjoy learning something new about a different country. If you own a VR headset take a tour of Italy or a country that you haven't visited yet.

You might decide to order cuisine you love or maybe attempt to follow a recipe for an ethnic meal you'd like to duplicate at home.

From downloading an app to learn a new language to brushing up on the Spanish or French you studied in high school or college, today was made to study the world at large.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra opening the door to your spiritual transformation and shared resources.

Maybe you've been meaning to change the way you use products that can't be recycled, and want to do something about it.

Today's perfect for thinking about others and thinking about how interconnected the world is. Resources are something everyone shares.

While the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, you may feel compelled to avoid plastics that are harmful to your health and also to the world overall.

Responsible recycling, trying to use less disposable things, and taking responsibility for to leaving a lighter footprint on Earth, today can be a great time of change in your home and personal lifestyle choices.

