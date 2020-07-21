Horoscope For Today, July 22, 2020

New beginnings for all zodiac signs.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer entering Leo at 3:30 a.m. EST. The waxing crescent Moon is in the sign of Leo entering Virgo today.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Leo but when it enters Virgo just before 8 p.m., EST our energy feels ignited.

The bold Moon in Leo will semi-square Mercury in reserved Cancer on Wednesday, and so it's essential to keep your mind clear and focused on what it is you need to say.

However, this can be an effective time to communicate your dreams and thoughts with someone you trust, as it allows the courage to be transparent about fears and failures.

The Moon's communication with Saturn and Pluto is slightly out of bounds.

So it's not the right time to be intense regarding structuring things or making concrete arrangements.

Some zodiac signs may find that they need additional information to make critical decisions, and that can be hard to find.

The Moon is not in a growth state of mind, so self-reflection is still the right thing to focus on tomorrow.

The Moon's relationship with Jupiter is starting to strengthen and this weekend may be more appropriate for public statements, especially if you need to make an announcement on social media.

The day's best for getting into a rhythm and letting yourself become familiar with the Sun's new 30-day transit into Leo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the Sun in Leo, fun is on the radar, but Saturn in opposition to the Sun can bring your focus on work and hold you back from irresponsibility.

It's time to change things up in your daily routine. Add a little structure but pencil in some play where you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get serious when the Sun enters the fourth solar house.

You are ready to take charge and it will be hard for anyone to stand in your way.

You may find that you're able to apply something you've recently learned to your work that changes the game for you this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will start to find yourself in the limelight more and this can be a great thing.

You can an opportunity to share some of your wisdom at work or with others, in blogs, media or with your friend's list online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Leo leaving your zodiac sign to enter Leo, where it rules, you can start to boldly apply your energy to areas of personal interests.

Today's a good day to buy something that you want that has a little bit of glam to it.

Do things that make you feel good and continue to affirm your sense of self-worth and confidence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With the Sun in your sign today, the next 30-days are your opportunity to shine.

You have a great opportunity to take charge of your life and to make important changes. Don't miss out on the opportunity to seize it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While the Sun is in Leo, you may find yourself wanting to organize things more.

You may find that your desire to bring order to chaos is compelling.

Where others may try to claim the limelight, you'll be happier playing the supportive role because that's what gets the work done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a great day to spend with friends who bring out the best in you.

If you have been social distancing and keeping to yourself, the lack of socialization can make you long for companionship.

For the next 30-days try to reconnect with friends to boost your mood and keep you actively engaged with the world on a personal, human level.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

While the Sun is in Leo, you will feel your career goals begin to clarify.

This is a great time for finding a job or even earning a promotion at work.

Keep putting your best foot forward.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun enters Leo today, and this can bring out your desire to learn more about life and to be hands-on with projects that you find interesting.

It's a great time to get into DIY projects and to fix things around the house before winter is here once again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a great time to plan and prepare ahead of a crisis while the Sun is in the sign of Leo.

Make sure all your things are in order, from scanning any important paperwork to having your passwords and technology backed up.

Even though Mercury is no longer retrograde, Saturn is still bringing back things to fix while in your zodiac sign.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a season of love for you. If you're single, while the Sun is in Leo, you'll draw more attention to yourself no matter where you are.

You stand out from the crowd easily. You might also find that people see you as a person who they enjoy being around.

Your charm gets a boost while the Sun is in Leo all month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take special care of your overall health and well-being while the Sun is in Leo.

No matter what's happening in your life, try to find the bright side of things.

Anticipate good things will happen for you this month.

