Horoscope For Today, July 20, 2020

New Moon in Cancer perfects during today's horoscope

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, July 20, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The New Moon is in the sign of Cancer entering Leo.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The New Moon in Cancer opens the door to courage when it changes zodiac signs entering Leo at 4:17 p.m. EST.

But, before we are ready for this leap of faith, the Moon will start a new lunar season guiding us toward our intuition.

This is the second New Moon in Cancer during Cancer season, but its energy is not as intense as the one we had in mid-June.

This New Moon is not coupled with an eclipse, so it's uninterrupted. It symbolizes care for your inner spirit and elevates our spiritual guidance so that we use it to have courage.

Courage for what? That depends on your particular horoscope and natal chart. If you want to find out what yours is and how today's daily horoscope affects your personal astrology, look for free, here.

For today, the Moon will oppose the planet of luck, and Pluto, the planet of change which is both in the zodiac of Capricorn.

All zodiac signs need to trust hard work and effort to make things happen in life. In other words, if you're doing the work, the door will open for you.

Faith by itself may not provide what you need.

The Moon will also oppose Saturn while in Cancer, and then again while in Leo. It's time to make long-term structural changes to the way that we do life.

Listen to your gut but live by intention is the motto for Leo season which will be here on Thursday.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, focus on relationships as the center of your life.

They provide you an insight that you won’t get from any other way.

It’s a good time to reconnect and also to consider the types of relationships you want to have in light of all the new experiences you’ve had during Cancer season.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus today is a good time to talk about what you want out of life.

You can put your intentions out, not only to the forefront of your mind, but to interject them into conversations. Let them form and the overall reality that becomes impossible for the Universe to ignore.

Believe that you will aspire to achieve what you set your mind to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, what you own has deep sentimental meaning for you, and to deny this truth would be a disservice to you as a person.

Continue to protect your investments but also try not to feel any shame or guilt for doing what you love and then using your money to acquire what you want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with the Sun and Moon in your zodiac sign during a New Moon, it’s a good time for you to assess your life.

Make a five-year plan even though you may feel cynical about it.

Yes, life has a funny way of changing circumstances and making you have to pivot.

But having an idea of what you would like to achieve will help you know what to choose when decision making gets hard.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it’s time to allow yourself to let go of past pains and hurts that you experienced during this Cancer season.

Perhaps some matters have caused you to be judgemental and you see that within yourself now.

It’s time to say goodbye to what you don’t like about yourself and hello to the person you really want to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your network of friends should begin to tighten as you start to re-define the way you want to exist in this new world.

There are some people you will always love and be connected with, but may from a safe distance.

Changing the way you interact can be a step of bravery, not just for your safety, but also for your peace of mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are learning to say 'no' and to command respect, even though at times it may feel like you’re being lofty.

The New Moon in Cancer invites you to esteem yourself and especially around people who doubt your experiences and expertise in areas that are important time investments for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it’s time to look at your personal philosophies and belief systems.

You may have already made adjustments but haven’t communicated them allowed to others.

You don’t need to make a declaration about what your relationship with God is.

You don't have to justify anything you decide to do at this time.

Let your relationship with the Universe develop as you see fit, and perhaps keep it a personal experience.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may that someone you love has a habit of hoarding things, perhaps out of fear.

It could be rubbing you the wrong way and make you feel frustrated or annoyed.

Remember that people function as reflective mirrors and although this may not be a trait that you share, it can be a signal that it’s time for you to exercise your autonomy and do things your own way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With Saturn retrograde in your zodiac sign during a New Moon in Cancer, who you are as a person begins to be reflected in what you are no longer do.

Baby, this unique time of awakening that shakes you down to your core.

It's good for you to understand the truth of what you are and encourage this new birth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take a mental health day as you adjust some of your thinking.

You may simply need a little downtime to figure out your new schedule or to make arrangements for fall.

There are lots of decisions already in motion and you need to honor and respect your thinking time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, reacquaint yourself with the things that make you happy.

You are looking for more romance and excitement in your life.

Be the person that initiates what you want to try and to experience.

Be willing to do what you love even when you’re by yourself.

