Horoscope For Today, July 19, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Cancer all day Sunday.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

How you view yourself and your role in society can come into focus on Sunday as three personal planets and three outer planets oppose each other close to the north and south node, but not within them.

In life, we will always face conflict, and it's kind of what makes life interesting.

In movies, when you see the hero overcoming a problem, it's exciting.

Combat brings out the core character of a person, and when your zodiac sign battles against a power that is bigger than yourself, you find out something about your character too.

We are at a new season in time during this unique point of astrology. The New Moon arrives Monday. Then, on Wednesday Leo season starts.

We are entering our 2-year starting point for the north and south nodes in Gemini/Sagittarius.

No matter how old you are, right now, we are all going through a karmic birth stage that starts to manifest something new when Saturn and Jupiter enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Go back in time to when you were young. As a child, you sensed the 'me vs them' phenomena the first time you decided to defy your parent's authority.

Subconsciously, when rebellion begins you start to realize that you only have to obey the rules if you want to and if you're willing to accept the pain that goes with objection.

With the Moon and the Sun with Mercury and Mars all in some harsh aspects against Saturn, it's time to ask yourself what end justifies the means.

All zodiac signs will see things that demonstrate the world is ready to confront rules that can't go into the new age.

With Sunday's astrology, these themes of rebellion come up for all zodiac signs, and this will become the overarching theme throughout the upcoming week.

With the New Moon on Monday, so we have an opportunity to do things differently.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The day begins with the Sun and Moon conjunct in your fourth solar house today.

It's a good day to focus your attention on your home and do things that bring a sense of renewal and confidence into your life.

Do little things as you go about your daily business to add structure to your life.

Don't rush if you can. Truly enjoy the day and let yourself remain fully present.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While the Sun and Moon join forces to align your thinking in the third solar house, you are aware of your goals and dreams.

Perhaps you'll also recognize where you have dropped the ball and fell short during Cancer season.

You can lament those moments, but for this weekend reflect and start to gather up your strength to succeed during Leo season.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a chance to manage your feelings as they relate to money and finances.

The Sun in Cancer with the Moon brings your ideas and feelings to a place where you must decide to take action.

You'll have to address things that you have avoided investing in.

Today's a good time to look at those moments and to evaluate them for wisdom and personal growth, then set your mind to return and overcome those setbacks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun completes its final weekend in your zodiac sign, and when it conjuncts with the Moon in your sign, the feminine and masculine come together in harmony.

This is a great time to look at your potential and to evaluate your heart.

You may have lost your sense of passion or purpose this week, but now you can refuel and reset your thinking for a better week when Monday arrives.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun in Cancer is about your past, and the Moon in Cancer is about how you feel about those circumstances.

You may not know where to start today, but you don't have to.

The Sun is in opposition to Saturn, planning and structuring your goals is a bit harder than usual.

However, it's not impossible to do. The day may require effort from you. So, set your mind to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Talk about what you want in your life with a friend, and believe that it will come to pass.

With the Sun and the Moon in your friendship sector, you're in a special place to share your heart with a friend and to see that your hopes and dreams are validated.

With the Moon preparing to make a new lunar cycle, it's a great time to start thinking about these new beginnings that are opening up for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may be working hard on something and have kept this matter to yourself for this month.

You may still not be ready to share it with the world. Do things in tune with your own time clock.

You have to wait for when you're ready and not make choices based on what others think you should do. Have the right motivation and you'll get the right results!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun and Moon are in your ninth house of learning and personal philosophy today.

You have so much to learn yet, and it comes together with all that you've gleaned so far.

You are going through a change that's internal.

No one can see it right now but you. So, honor yourself this weekend and see what your gifts and talents are so that you can use them.

Try to understand what these are so you can apply new meaning to your life through your work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With the Sun and the Moon in your eighth solar house this weekend, it's the perfect time for you to share your gifts and talents with others, and for someone to do the same to you.

You may find that when you work with others, socialize in new ways, and share of yourself something beautiful takes place in your life.

Open your mind and heart to the possibilities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things about a key relationship come to light for you today.

You may find that someone in your life sees into you in a unique way, and you need someone like that in your life.

It's a beautiful thing when your relationships open the door to your soul and show you what's inside.

Be open to seeing through a partner's eyes today, so you can learn something new about you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things in life won't always keep you comfortable. In fact, today, you may need to step outside of your comfort zone.

You may find that discomfort awakens you to all sorts of emotions that help you to feel motivated.

You may be ready for these changes and that's why these emotions are coming alive for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Joy is accessible to you today.

With the Sun and Moon in your house of romance and love, your heart is wide open to see things from a place of truth and acceptance.

Anticipate good things can come your way.

Avoid unnecessary darkness that casts shadows on your light.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.