Britney Spears is a true Sagittarius born on December 2, 1981 at 1:30 a.m. EST in McComb, Mississippi.

What zodiac sign is Britney Spears?

Britney Spears has a stellium — four planets in Sagittarius including her Sun.

The Sun, Mercury, Neptune, and Uranus in the zodiac sign of freedom-loving Sagittarius.

Her Moon sign is in the analytical and innovative zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Britney Spears has her Mercury zodiac sign is in Sagittarius, too which means that Britney's mind is active.

She thinks and acts true to who she is. Her public life shows that these facts of her natal chart are likely true.

Here's an explanation of Britney Spears' natal chart and her zodiac sign, per astrology:

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Sun in Sagittarius

Your Sun sign gives you insight into your identity, ego, and path in life.

With Britney’s Sun in Sagittarius, she tends to be very happy, kind, and cheerful.

Sun in Sagittarius people love being social and making friends.

They also are very adventurous and always want to keep busy.

They are very optimistic and enjoy the lighter side of life.

They love to have fun, laugh, and get to know others.

They also tend to see the best in everyone and everything since they are so positive.

Sun in Sagittarius people are very curious and love to learn as much as possible about the topics that pique their interest.

It takes a lot to get them angry but they are very quick to forgive and forget. They value their freedom and love to explore.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Moon in Aquarius

The Moon rules your emotions, feelings, and moods.

With Britney’s Moon in Aquarius, she tends to be very aware of what is going on around her.

She likely enjoys learning about others and usually enjoys people watching.

People with their Moon in Aquarius tend to be a little quirkier than others and walk to the beat of their own drum.

However, they tend to be proud of their weirdness and embrace what makes them different.

They tend to be shyer and are generally more introverted at times.

Although they can be social when they want to be, they need time by themselves to recharge their energy.

A Moon in Aquarius person is usually very dreamy and can sometimes see the world through rose-colored glasses.

However, they tend to lead with their intellect rather than their heart.

They don't show their emotions and tend to be very practical with their feelings.

They tend to be very independent and take pride in their independence.

They care for others but don’t always show their softer side because they think others should also be as independent and strong as they are.

They tend to be at their happiest when they have the freedom to be who they are and do what they want.

They also make excellent friends because they will give their friends freedom and acceptance in return.

They are not very judgemental and will often be supportive of their friends and their opinions.

They enjoy also having friends that walk to the beat of their own drum so they have friends from all walks of life.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Mercury in Sagittarius

Mercury rules how you communicate, talk, think, understand, and express yourself.

With Britney’s Mercury in Sagittarius, she tends to dream big and be a very visionary individual.

People with their Mercury in Sagittarius plan for the future and have a pretty positive outlook.

They don’t always pay attention to the small details and instead look at the big picture.

They love to learn about things that pique their curiosity and love to ponder big philosophical questions.

They are at their best when they are making their own decisions and in control of their own thoughts.

They do not like being told what to do or how to think.

Mercury in Sagittarius people value freedom and justice.

They generally want the best for everyone and want people to be treated fairly.

They are very inspirational, optimistic, and open-minded.

Although, sometimes their optimism can get the best of them and cloud their judgment.

They tend to be honest and upfront with what they are thinking instead of being wishy-washy.

They like to have fun and are very adventurous. In their home, they enjoy a lot of open space to dance, workout, or just do whatever makes them happy.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Venus in Capricorn

Venus rules what and how you love.

With Britney’s Venus in Capricorn, it is likely that she is a tad guarded with her heart and skeptical at the beginning of her relationships.

People with Venus in Capricorn are pretty responsible and enjoy stability in their partnerships.

They aren’t very forthcoming with their emotions until they trust their partner enough to open up to them.

However, their partner will always know where they stand with a Venus in Capricorn person because they will not waste anyone’s time, especially their own. They tend to even seem very calm, cool and collected right off the bat.

The more you get to know them the more you will see that they are actually very romantic people who want commitment.

They look for a significant other who is motivated to reach their goals and hard working. They like someone who is practical, committed, and realistic just like they are.

When a Venus in Capricorn person is in love, they will be a lot more expressive and open with their feelings.

However, they won’t say anything they don’t mean, so if they tell their partner they are in love then they mean it.

They also don’t take words or actions lightly. They tend to be very faithful and loyal to their partner and expect the same in return.

They also feel the need to be financially stable on their own before marrying someone.

They are really great at handling their money and want to be able to provide for their partner.

Although they are not very adventurous in love, they are committed and embrace their relationship responsibilities.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Mars in Virgo

Mars rules aggression and determines how you take action, assert yourself, and how you act when you are angry.

With Britney’s Mars in Virgo, she likely tends to keep busy and is always working on her goals.

Although they have lofty goals, they are very practical and approach tackling their goals in a very methodological way.

People with Mars in Virgo are excellent multi-taskers because they do not enjoy being bored.

However, they sometimes have too much on their plate.

Although, they are very organized and tend to have a specific way they like doing things.

They like having a schedule and to-do lists that help them work towards their goals.

It may take them a while to finish a project though because they like to bounce around from task to task.

They always have to be busy and don’t give themselves too much downtime because they despise boredom.

They strive to be successful so they are usually perfectionists when it comes to their work.

They also tend to be very kind people and care about others. It actually takes a lot to anger a Mars in Virgo person.

However, when they do get mad they tend to throw a small hissy fit and complain but this stage doesn’t last very long.

Although, they often get very nervous and anxious if they feel overwhelmed or underwhelmed.

They need a nice balance to find peace and calm.

When it comes to their sex life, they are very curious and enjoy trying new things with their partner.

They could also be a little shy and reserved at the same time but that is outweighed by their desire to satisfy and please their partner.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Jupiter in Scorpio

Jupiter rules optimism, growth, and romanticism.

With Britney’s Jupiter in Scorpio, she tends to put 110 percent into what she does.

People with Jupiter in Scorpio also get rewarded when they wholeheartedly work towards their goals.

They are excellent at solving problems and they appreciate strength and commitment and will use their strengths to their advantage.

They are also very curious so will dive deep into topics that interest them instead of merely scratching the surface.

If they are passionate about their career and goals then they will do their best to know everything about it and be the best at it.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Saturn in Libra

Saturn rules restrictions, limits, responsibility, fears, boundaries, and self-discipline.

With Britney’s Saturn in Libra, it is likely that she evaluates situations from all angles.

It may take her a long time to come to a decision because she has to weigh all of the pros, cons, and possible outcomes.

Someone with Saturn in Libra can usually trust their intuition to tell them what is fair and they usually want to act in a way that pleases all parties.

They aren’t people that tend to be malicious and self-serving, they want to make decisions that are best for those around them.

When it comes to personal relationships, they may struggle to put themselves first because they always want to please others.

It can also be difficult for them to make an important commitment because they value commitment so deeply, so they might shy away from committing to a relationship or partner.

They also tend to take on a lot of leadership roles and enjoy being independent, so it can be nerve-wracking for them to have to rely on others.

Also, they usually would rather have a close-knit group of supportive friends as opposed to a lot of friends they can’t rely on.

Although, their close friends tend to be friends for life.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Uranus in Sagittarius

Uranus remains in each sign for seven years, so it rules a generation. It rules innovation, progress, and rebellion.

With Britney’s Uranus in Sagittarius, it is likely that she is innovative and wants to discover new things.

People with Uranus in Sagittarius tend to be very open-minded and curious.

They walk to the beat of their own drum and usually more of a leader than a follower.

They want freedom and don’t like to be told what to do.

Although they are open to new things, they can also be very stubborn and won’t change their mind about something they are passionate about.

Since they do not like to be controlled, they will rebel against someone or something that is trying to limit their freedom.

They also have a very optimistic and positive attitude and will fight for what is right.

They follow their heart and are very inspirational and motivated people that want to work towards their goals.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Neptune in Sagittarius

Neptune remains in each sign for fourteen years, so it rules a generation. It rules imagination and dreams.

With Britney’s Neptune in Sagittarius, she is part of a generation that fights for justice, truth, and optimism.

This generation is likely very generous and leads with positivity.

However, they can have goals that are very idealistic and it may be hard for them to accomplish them.

They most likely try to escape to a fantasy world and prefer living in their dreams as opposed to reality.

They also tend to be open to unique and weird things in life.

Britney Spears zodiac sign — Pluto in Libra

Pluto remains in one sign for up to thirty years, so it rules a generation.

With Britney’s Pluto in Libra, he comes from a generation that wants to make the world a better place.

They tend to know that making a difference starts with how you treat those around you.

They want to put effort into improving their personal relationships and connections.

A generation with Pluto in Libra wants to treat others fairly and show others kindness and compassion.

They are not ones that step on others to reach their goals or aspire to get more power in their partnerships.

