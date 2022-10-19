The Meaning & Effects Of A T-Square In Your Birth Chart

The T-Square aspect occurs when planets in three different signs of the same modality (cardinal, mutable, or fixed) form an opposition (a 180-degree aspect) and a square (or 90-degree) aspect.

Two of these planets are in opposition and the third forms a square between the two. One of the four signs in the modality will not aspect any of the planets in the T-Square.

Both squares and oppositions are challenging for the native because the contentious energy creates rigidity and it is hard for the energy to flow easily. When this conflicting energy is combined, the effects can be intense.

While the T-Square can be frightening, it can help make the natives ambitious, committed, and visionaries when they set their sights on something they desire.

Effects of the T-Square in astrology

T-Squares can be considered volatile or explosive because there is a missing piece to the puzzle: the absent planet in the fourth sign of the same modality, leading to an empty house.

This could make the natives feel like they have to focus on creating a balance while holding the weight of the world on their shoulders and climbing a mountain. This energy can create periods of frustration and the native could feel that the odds are against them.

Nevertheless, this powerful aspect gives the native the fortitude to handle anything thrown in their direction since they will not give up when they have a goal or dream.

To unlock the magic and potential of the T-Square, the native should focus on the planets that are in the middle of the storm. These planets square two different signs and have the most potent energy. Knowing how to use that energy in their favor will enable them to push ahead.

For example, the Sun in the focal point shows the native's need to nourish their ego. Moon being the center shows they need to uncover their emotionally intelligent side. Mercury understands that knowledge and understanding will help them decipher more about themselves and the world around them.

Those with the T-Square understand the need to give it their all since they know what it is like to experience challenges. Even with the conflicting aspects, the natives can usually navigate any obstacles with focus and lots of heart.

3 types of T-Squares in astrology

1. Cardinal T-Square

The Cardinal T-Square will allow the natives to be confident enough to go after what they want. The Cardinal energy of Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn is all about beginnings and putting their all into accomplishment.

Lacking a balancing planet in the T-Square could show that they need to work extra hard to acquire the discipline needed, especially if they are missing planets in Capricorn.

Not having Cancer placements shows that they will lack compassion and inner strength.

If they are missing planets in Aries, they will not be prone to beginning new things or taking action when needed.

Not having Libra in the mix will not bring the diplomacy and tact that can balance out the fiery Aries placements.

2. Fixed T-Square

With a Fixed T-Square, the native will be too focused on not changing or breaking habits. They can also be stuck in the past and not willing to move forward. The planets involved in this square are Fixed signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

Their stubbornness could hold them back if they were not careful, especially if they require Aquarius placements.

Missing Leo placements will make the native less confident in themselves.

When Scorpio is missing in the T-Square, it will show that the native lacks fierce determination and competitive energy while lacking planets in Taurus will inhibit their ability to uncover their self-worth.

Embracing changes and being open to making them will allow them to find the missing piece to the puzzle. Knowing when to be innovative, abandon the rules, and start thinking about the future will help them as well.

3. Mutable T-Square

Those with a Mutable T-Square will have three of the Mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces in the mix.

They might not have the motivation needed to fully commit to a cause, especially if there aren’t any planets in the sign of Virgo. Building a sense of structure will allow them to get their dreams to take off.

Without Gemini placements, they will not feel as confident expressing their ideas with others. With confidence, the natives can build their foundation.

The Mutable T-Square benefits from creating more structure in their lives through planning, especially if there are too many planets in Pisces.

Setting realistic goals and knowing how to push forward helps them balance the overly optimistic Jupiterian energy from Sagittarius.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.