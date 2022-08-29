Britney Spears Says Her Conservatorship Was A ‘Set Up’ & Slams Her Family In Audio Tape

Britney Spears is speaking candidly about her conservatorship, sharing details about her early memories of how it all began back in 2008 and that it was a "premeditated" move done by her team.

In a 22-minute audio clip shared by Spears, but then deleted within a few hours, the singer called out her father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne Spears, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears for what she called "premeditated" abuse.

In the audio, Britney Spears says her conservatorship was a 'set up.'

"I haven't honestly shared this openly, too, as well, because I've always been scared at that judgment," Spears said. "I do think I'm in a place now where I'm a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I've been through because I haven't really had that outlet to share completely for so long."

"Just scared of judgments, thoughts of other people what they think. I think it's crucial for my heart and my head to be able to speak openly about it as anyone else would."

Spears detailed the behavior that was used to justify her involuntary hospitalization in early 2008, according to Rolling Stone. "I literally spoke in a British accent to a doctor to prescribe my medication, and three days later, there was a SWAT team at my home."

It was the 5150 hold that led a judge to grant her initial conservatorship on an emergency basis. Spears' father claimed that the singer was "erratic," but Spears rebutted his claim, saying she was just young and trying to amuse herself.

“Literally, the extent of my madness was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still, to this day, one of the most fun things I ever did,” she explained.

“I know now it was all premeditated,” the singer adds, referring to the start of the conservatorship. “A woman introduced the idea to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up. There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse.”

Spears claimed that her mother and several friends were having a sleepover the night before she was hospitalized. Lynne Spears had told Britney "people" were coming to talk to her, something she said she didn't understand at the time.

"And then four hours later, there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurner [sic]."

After Spears' bombshell revelation, her mother responded to the singer on Instagram, writing: "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!

"I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

