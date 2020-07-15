Horoscope For Today, July 16, 2020

Try something different, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Taurus entering Gemini at 1:15 a.m. EST.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The foundation is set for a harmonious day while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The Moon represents our way of feeling.

When the waning gibbous Moon transits Gemini for the remainder of this week, all zodiac signs are alert.

Having opened our mental faculties, we are awakened, and able to shapeshift through various topics that pertain to communication, our communities, and contractual matters.

The Moon in Gemini sextiles with Mars, the planet of war.

It's the perfect energy for taking on difficult projects that require a burst of short term but intense results.

We have inner and outer courage because of our ability to detach to the outcome. Our thinking is big and broad-natured.

Mars in Aries is forthright and honest. So, our integrity is also intact.

We can spot diversions and divisiveness easier than earlier in the week. Our will is to do something about it.

Thursday lays the foundation for curiosity to unfold.

It's a good day for meetings, books, and conversations with individuals who want to seek change and build trust.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your third house of communication, and it's the ripe time for a sweet escape.

Today's perfect for short conversations about fun things you'd like to do.

You might enjoy taking a trip to a park or the water with a best friend while listening to your favorite tunes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your second house of ownership, and it's a great time to invest in something that you want for your home.

If you've been checking out a nice piece of furniture or a new appliance that would make even better coffee than you have now, perhaps a splurge is just what you need. Indulge yourself!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your first house of self, and it's perfect time to dust off your self-help books and start digging into topics that tantalize your mind.

You will also enjoy watching shows that challenge your curiosity.

Anything true crime or an unsolved mystery can bring out the sleuth in you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your twelfth house of hidden enemies, and it's a good idea to look at what's holding you back.

Everyone has things that they allow to get into the way of their productivity.

If you're spending too much time on social media when you ought to be working, ask yourself why and turn your progress around.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your eleventh house of friendship, and it's the perfect time to spend time with your best friend.

You can decide to get together and watch some shows tonight.

If you can't see each other in person, schedule a dinner date over Skype or Facetime.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your fourth house of self-confidence.

Give yourself a mini-makeover or reward yourself for a good job or the completion of a project you've just finished.

Do something sweet and kind for yourself and acknowledge your positive qualities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your five house of romance, and it's time to bring some love and light into your home.

Put on your favorite tunes and dance in the living room. If you love flowers, why not pick up some fresh florals to display on your desk while you work to remind you of love and how sweet life can be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your sixth house of health, and it's a great day for a long walk or a bike ride.

If you've skipped working out the past few days, make it a point to get back into the groove and start back up again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your seventh house of partnership, and you can schedule a nice evening with your partner.

If you've been working on a team project at work or trying to drum up some business, reach out and network online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your eight house of resources.

It's best to start revising any important paperwork such as wills or bank beneficiaries.

If you've been meaning to choose a health surrogate if you should ever need one, put one into place and get the paperwork notarized.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your ninth house of learning.

It's the perfect time to check out a new book or subscribe to a podcast that teaches you about a subject you're interested in pursuing.

You might enjoy learning about astrology or philosophy this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon leaves grounded Taurus and enters lively Gemini opening a door to your tenth house of work, and it's the right time to revamp your resume.

Search for a job or schedule an interview.

Look at where career trends are headed and start considering your options for any changes you want to make in relation to your occupation or future goals.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.