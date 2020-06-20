Spiritual Animal List & Their Symbolic Meaning

Which one is your spirit animal?

How many spirit animals are there and what puts one on the list? Spirit animals are the best friends we never thought we needed. Some are totems, other symbolic, but each meaningful.

What's better than having a personal guardian angel throughout your life? An animal being your life-companion!

What types of animals are considered spiritual?

A lot of people confuse spirit animals and totem animals almost all the time. Do not worry, we are here to help you know what each term means and how they can help assist you.

How does an animal become part of this list? These special animals are not just here to look cute and help the ecosystem thrive.

Spirit animals are the ones who bring awareness to our inner self and allow us to walk through the course without failing to acknowledge our higher purpose.

Knowing who is helping us through each obstacle we face might offer a sense of safety and assurance, and it will help strengthen our own sense of independence and resilience.

Spirit animals are the ones who will be here to help us understand our challenges by exploring their symbolic meaning and unique characteristics.

They are not "guides," but rather teachers who teach many lessons throughout our life to better our spiritual walk.

Your spirit animal's traits and qualities will reflect on how you move about overcoming any situation.

Be very observant if you have been suddenly seeing an animal in your dreams or in real life. This is a sign that a cosmic shift is waiting to occur in your life.

Another important fact about spirit animals is that you can not choose your own. Spirit animals will present themselves to you at the perfect time.

Are totem animals considered spiritual?

Totem animals are those that you call upon for assistance in protecting your community.

Even your spirit animal is not one that you love, don't worry. They will assure you that their purpose was designed to help you.

Native Americans have formed clans many years ago, and those ancestors would invite a totem animal to represent their group.

They would call upon a specific animal for their special traits and features to ensure the safety and protection of their clan.

Many of the totem animals inhabit the area that the tribes would choose or inherit from past generations.

This would further assist the tribes with attaining the special features each animal had.

is your inside guide on how many different spirit animals there are and what their purpose is!

Here is a list of spirit animals and the meaning of each:

What is the spiritual meaning of an ant?

Ants are very goal-oriented and work well in groups.

If you discover this tiny but mighty insect as your spirit animal, it could be a sign that you love teamwork and you should always remain persistent in anything you do.

What is the spiritual meaning of a butterfly?

Butterflies are some of the most beautiful insects that I know.

They grow from a small, hungry caterpillar turning into a beautiful butterfly.

Their growth process is spiritually symbolic and meaningful because it proves that change can be good for anyone.

If you discover a butterfly as your spirit animal, this is the time to realize that you are evolving and need to transform parts of your life.

What is the spiritual meaning of a coyote?

Coyotes have been said to be sort of paradoxical in nature; although they are tricksters and love playing around, they know when it's time for business.

If you discover a coyote as your spirit animal, this might lead to the assumption that you need to take a chill pill and not take life too seriously.

What is the spiritual meaning of a dolphin?

Dolphins are majestic and family-oriented; they are the dogs of the sea because of their playful and intuitive nature!

If you discover a dolphin as your spirit animal, this is the time when you need to seek peace within your own life and those around you!

What is the spiritual meaning of an eagle?

Eagles are the messengers and patrollers of the skies; their sharp vision allows them to see the world from a broader perspective.

If you discover an eagle as your spirit animal, it is a reminder to look at every detail of a situation you are facing and think of these situations on a more grand scale.

What is the spiritual meaning of a fox?

Foxes are also known to be little trickers but this does not mean that they are naive to the world around them.

If you discover a fox as your spirit animal, you may be in need of thinking on your feet and developing a keen sense of adaptability.

What is the spiritual meaning of a horse?

Horses are the most resilient and persistent animals I know; they are noble animals who have a drive for motivation.

If you discover a horse as your spirit animal, this is a time where you should tap into your strength and abilities to fight through anything you are facing.

What is the spiritual meaning of a lion?

Lions are of course the most courageous of the animal list. They know how to remain focused and can quickly adapt their senses into attacking any situation head-on.

If you discover a lion as your spirit animal, they are reminding you that you can do anything as long as you stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize.

What is the spiritual meaning of a peacock?

Peacocks know how to turn heads and be the center of attention, and for good reason; they are style, grace, and honor self-love.

If you discover a peacock as your spirit animal, you are being reminded to be confident and always stay true to who you are and what you represent.

What is the spiritual meaning of a rabbit?

Rabbits are not only cute but they can be very shy when they are encountered.

However, this does not mean their timid characteristics means any less; they represent abundance and creativity.

If you discover a rabbit as your spirit animal, now is your time to break out of your shell and express your creativity as best as you can!

What is the spiritual meaning of a spider?

Spiders might not be everyone's favorite, but they have proven time and time again just how valuable they are.

Their patience and skills definitely show how and why we need them in our lives!

If you discover a spider as your spirit animal, be patient in your everyday life and you will see the amount of opportunities flood in!

What is the spiritual meaning of a turtle?

Turtles are not the slowpokes they appear to be. With grace and great agility, they can swiftly maneuver themselves through the water while even carrying a heavy shell.

If you discover a turtle as your spirit animal, remember that no matter how heavy your baggage is, you are going to make it to the end of the race at your own pace.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.