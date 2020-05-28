5 Intriguing Butterfly Spiritual Meanings

Here are the top 5 spiritual meanings of a butterfly.

Are you seeing butterflies in nature or in a dream? If so, then you may be ready to embark on a spiritual journey.

There’s no doubt that butterflies are very special insects that are meaningful to see or dream about.

There is a wide variety of species across the globe, but their most memorable trait is their remarkable wings.

What does it mean to see or dream about a butterfly, spiritually?

A butterfly has many different spiritual meanings depending on the context.

The most common is associated with the butterfly is how they get their wings.

As most of us know, butterflies start out as caterpillars. Technically, the life cycle starts out with an egg.

That egg becomes a larva that grows to become a caterpillar. The caterpillar spends its day eating many leaves until it turns into a cocoon.

Within the cocoon, the caterpillar digests itself and basically becomes a liquid.

At this point, the caterpillar is completely reliant on its own metamorphosis because many caterpillars die at this stage in the cycle for many reasons.

As the weeks progress, the caterpillar incubates in the cocoon until a butterfly emerges from it.

The butterfly farm is the last stage of a caterpillar’s life cycle. Butterflies spend their time pollinating plants and reproducing.

This is until its lifespan ends, which is only about two weeks.

The significance of this transformation is the idea of starting out from humility and turning into something completely different.

Butterflies teach us the importance of change and that in order to become something great you must be patient and have faith.

What is miraculous about this transformation is that in order to become a butterfly, the caterpillar is destroyed.

It liquefies itself in a cocoon and goes through a completely new rebirth.

The scariest aspect of this is that the caterpillars run the risk of dying before it becomes a butterfly.

It is not guaranteed that it will transform correctly, and many believe that that idea symbolizes what it means to have faith.

The concept of resurrection is seen in many different religions and philosophies. It is the foundation of what it means to grow as a human being.

The best way to grow is to learn as much as we can about our surroundings.

We can learn from each other and importantly from nature.

Nobody is born knowing everything. Life is a journey that teaches us many important lessons along the way.

Nature teaches us that even though we may feel very detached from our society as we are always a part of something way bigger.

Here are 5 butterfly spiritual meanings and what it means to dream or see butterflies:

1. Seeing a butterfly means you're on a spiritual journey

Butterflies represent someone going through a spiritual journey.

An important aspect of life is learning how to let things go and go on to new journeys.

This is a key factor in our personal and success growth.

The butterfly helps symbolize this idea by showing us that in order to become a butterfly you must first stop being a caterpillar.

2. To dream of a butterfly is a sign of change

This meaning is synonymous with the idea of the butterfly’s transformation.

The caterpillar and butterfly transformation is very drastic but works out in the end because it was always a part of the caterpillar's life cycle.

The special thing about change is that it has to happen no matter whether we like it or not.

Embrace the changes in your life because they're sometimes so much greater in store.

3. Butterfly spotting is a message from a spirit

In certain religious cultures, butterflies are seen as messages being sent from an entity from a spiritual world.

This could be either an angel or a spirit trying to communicate with you about something.

The beauty of this is that when you leave you are getting a message from a spiritual entity; you will immediately know what it’s about.

It’s never an explicit message because deep down we all know about our shortcomings.

It could be a reminder to do something you’ve been putting off or to mend a broken relationship.

4. A butterfly is a sign from a lost soul

Many people believe that seeing a butterfly is a sign of a deceased loved one sending a message to you.

This interpretation is more spiritual than it is philosophical because in certain cultures, butterflies are seen as omens.

They represent a sense of innocence, love, and gentleness. It is also at times rare that you come across them due to their avoidance of humans.

This is seen by many as a message from someone looking down on you from above.

5. Butterflies are a spiritual representation of power

In many different cultures and philosophies believe that all animals have a special power that was given to them from a greater power.

This concept Is consistent with the butterfly. They are not just synonymous with change and transformation, but many other qualities as well.

They signify creativity, freedom, love, etc.).

This means that next time you see a butterfly, let it be a reminder to use these great qualities to embark on your journey of growth.

Implement these powers in your everyday life to start your brand-new transformation.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.