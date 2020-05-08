What Does A Lion Symbolize In The Bible & Spiritually

Roars.

The Bible uses symbols and there are many stories that portray lions.

Lions are the second largest cats in the world and they are the most sociable of all big cats.

They are really beautiful creatures but don’t let their really cute exterior fool you.

Lions can also be extremely dangerous.

What do lions symbolize in the Bible?

Like all creatures, they are made with love through God’s eyes even though they can be a force to be reckoned with.

Much like lions, Christians are devoted, strong, leaders, and consumed with giving and receiving love.

Lions are symbols of courage and power which are imperative that Christians should have when it relates to God.

When it relates to God, Christians believe taking care of each other and helping each other just like the lioness, they are big caretakers and they will help take care of an abandoned cub.

Lions are also a symbol of royalty and many Christians believe that God is the highest of all royalty.

Much like Christians, lions take pride in family and love.

Here's what lions symbolize, spiritually:

1. Lions symbolize courage.

The Bible uses lions to encourage people to be on guard and ready for people who do not mean you well, like a lion.

“Be alert and sober-minded. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” — Peter 5:8

2. Lions are a symbol of success.

Lions have the drive to be successful that’s worth fighting for.

“Leo: When the need to succeed is as bad as the need to breathe then you’ll be successful.” — Unknown

3. Lions are symbols of hunger.

Sometimes you have to feed your drive to be what you want.

“They are like a lion hungry for prey, like a fierce lion crouching in cover.” — Psalm 17:12

4. Lions are signs of dominance.

Leos are very dominant.

“Leo, the lion rules all the other animals. Leo, the person, rules you and everybody else.” — Linda Goodman

5. Seeing a lion means to be mindful.

Lions are always on guard.

“A lion, mighty among beasts, who retreats before nothing.” — Proverbs 30:30

6. A lion can mean to stay alert.

Leos are never asleep on suspect behavior.

“Leos are always aware of the shady shift that’s going on around them.” — Unknown

7. Spiritually, a lion means that you need to speak up.

A lion's roar is a statement alone.

“A King’s rage is like the roar of a lion, but his favor is the dew on the grass.” — Proverbs 19:12

8. Lions are optimists.

Leo’s can see the good in people when others can't.

“Leo’s can fall for people that nobody expects. They’re often able to see different sides of people that others don’t see.” — Unknown

9. A lion needs no one.

In the Bible, the lion is royalty and the Universe, so it means to trust that your needs will be met.

“The lions roar for their prey and seek their food from God.” — Psalm 104:21

10. Lions love their pride.

Lions are loving.

“Leos can roar like lions but become sweet as kittens when they’re around people they love.” — Unknown

11. Lion is a symbol of patience.

Sometimes waiting patiently for what you want will be worth the wait.

“Like a bear lying in wait, like a lion in hiding.” — Lamentations 3:10

12. Lions are a symbol of confidence.

Lions always get what they want.

“If a lion wants you, you will be their prey. Trust me. They’ll get you.” — Unknown

13. Lions are about finding solutions.

When you feel trapped remember God can always get you out of any hard situation.

“But the Lord stood at my side and gave me strength so that through me the message might be fully proclaimed and all the Gentiles might hear it. And I was delivered from the lion’s mouth.” — 2 Timothy 4:17

14. A lion is a symbol of a carnal instinct.

Instincts are something we all have but some people have stronger instincts than others.

“Lions tend to have strong instincts.” — Unknown

15. A lion symbolizes being in a powerful crowd.

Walking with God is like walking with confidence.

“There are things that walk with stately stride-no, four that strut about: the lion, king of animals, who won’t turn aside for anything.” — Proverbs 30:29-30

16. Lions are wise.

Never take a lion kindness for weakness.

“A Leo has the ability to be cute and charming when they want, but can quickly unleash their fierceness at the blink of an eye.” — Unknown

17. Religiously, a lion is a symbol of protection.

For Christians, the Lord will always protect you when you think you are in danger.

“But this is what the Lord has told me. When a strong young lion stands growling over a sheep it has killed, it is not frightened by the shouts and noise of a whole crowd of shepherds. In the same way, the Lord of Heaven’s Armies will come down and fight on Mount Zion.” — Isaiah 31:4

18. Lions are symbols of bouncing back.

Keeping a positive mindset is the best way to live your life.

“When feeling down: Leos will keep telling themselves everything is fine even when they know it is not.” — Unknown

19. Lions encourage you to face your fears.

To be a coward is not walking the same path as God.

“The wicked run away when no one is chasing them, but the godly are as bold as lions.” — Proverbs 28:1

20. A lion has a clear perception.

Lions like to pay attention to the little details.

“The small things you think a Leo missed are actually the things that they remember the most.” — Unknown

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology and love and relationship topics.