Dog Dreams & Their Spiritual Meaning

Dogs are all around us — even in our dreams.

Everyone will experience an impactful dream at least once in their life and when you see a dog, it's spiritually meaningful.

If you’re like me and have vivid dreams every night, it’s normal to want to discover their meaning.

Are you stressed at work? Fighting with your boyfriend? Going through a new change? Whatever is going on in your everyday life, it’s inevitable that it will come out through the subconscious.

What does it mean if you dream about a dog?

Dogs in a dream are often considered to be a type of omen or warning for change that requires you to remain alert and aware of your surroundings.

Some people will choose to avoid the possible messages dreams can give while others might be encouraged to deal with a problem head on.

There’s no right or wrong way to handle your inner thoughts.

Nonetheless, it can be helpful to take dreams seriously.

By familiarizing yourself with the ways in which your stresses and excitements manifest themselves, you’ll be better able to understand your true feelings.

Although there are many ways to interpret dreams, their individual uniqueness allows you to take a step back and analyze what it could mean for you.

Maybe a dream is trying to reveal that you need to remove someone from your life. Or maybe it’ll give you insight into what it is that makes you truly happy.

However you decide to use dream meaning, it’s important to be aware of common signs and messages.

These generalizations can bring about knowledge we wouldn’t recognize on our own.

An ordinary symbol in dreams is that of a dog or puppy.

Considering that we all see dogs in our day-to-day, whether around the neighborhood or in our own house, it makes sense that they can be a spirited way to receive a message.

Dog dream interpretation

Dogs symbolize a few things when they appear in a dream, and they relate to the personality of a canine companion.

loyalty

Protection

service

love

duty — all things you attribute to a furry friend.

The loyalty of a dog is quite unmatched. Once you have a strong relationship with your pet, you can be sure that you can trust them.

As a symbol for reliability, a dog in a dream might be forcing you to question your level of certainty. Are you able to trust your partner? Did trusting a friend backfire? Do you trust that everything happens for a reason?

It’s undeniable that a dog is very protective of their owner. They will do whatever it takes to defend the ones they love.

That being said, a dream involving a dog could be suggesting that you need to protect yourself or others. There’s a chance this dog could be warning you to keep your guard up and be aware of present danger.

Due to their ability to be well-trained, dogs frequently serve others such as police officers and the visually impaired. A dog in this fashion could mean that you’re looking for a more fulfilling job or activity to do.

On the other hand, it could imply that you’re being overworked. If you feel like this could be you, take a break from what’s unnecessary and relax when possible.

Just like our parents, dogs give us unconditional love. They know when you’re upset and can offer comfort through their licks and cuddles. You can do no wrong in your dog’s eyes.

If you’re contemplating forgiving someone, a dream with a dog could be just the push you need. Maybe it’s time to give the same love a dog does — you’ll be better for it.

The last main symbol of a dog in a dream is that of responsibility and commitment.

It’s no secret that a dog is a lot of work. Perhaps the way you visualize responsibility is by picturing a new puppy.

Are you thinking about getting married or having kids? Then you might be considering how your life will change with new accountability. This doesn’t necessarily mean to avoid the commitment but it shows that it’s on your mind.

What the dog does in your dream is symbolic.

It’s obvious that dogs can appear in many different ways such as barking, playing fetch, swimming, attacking, or being in a cage.

Each of these has their own meaning and may be trying to reveal a certain message.

Dream interpretation: barking dog

You can tell the emotional nature of a dog by the sound of their bark — happy barking or angry barking.

Happy barking communicates feeling loved or part of the pack.

Angry barking is when a dog feels threatened or that they are under attack.

If your social life is thriving, a happy bark shows that you’re enjoying these friendships. An angry bark isn’t as good of a sign.

Are you feeling hostile? Is there someone in your life that has power over you?

It might be time to figure out a way to effectively express your emotions or take back the control you feel you’re lacking.

Dream interpretation: dog playing fetch

One of the simple joys in life is playing fetch with a dog. Seeing them have a fun time is contagious.

If a dog is playing in your dream, this might be a sign to increase the amount of playfulness in your life.

Feel free to buy a coloring book, shoot some hoops at your neighborhood basketball court, or have a game night with your loved ones.

Don’t take life so seriously and have fun like a dog.

Dream interpretation: swimming dog

Most dogs also love to swim. Generally, the appearance of water in dreams represents strong emotion.

That being said, a dog swimming in water might be trying to signify that you are struggling with your feelings.

Is there something that’s weighing on your heart? Did you recently end a relationship?

Dream interpretation: attack dog

I don’t know about you but being attacked by a dog is a big fear of mine. If it were to pop up in a dream, I’d definitely call it a nightmare!

The symbol of a dog attacking you could imply that you’re afraid of something. It’s also possible that you feel betrayed or lonely.

Dream interpretation: ​dog in a cage

This sense of betrayal can also be seen through a dream that involves a dog in a cage.

Are you feeling trapped by someone else’s decisions? Have you been let down and feel alone?

However this dream relates to you, there might need to be some changes made. It’s never good to feel trapped in solitary.

Do something for yourself that will bring about a positive frame of mind — you deserve it.

The type of dog you dream about is also symbolic.

The last attribute of the dog in your dream to consider is the type of dog it is. We all know that different breeds carry different personalities.

Dog dream interpretation: hunting dogs

Dreaming of a Labrador, Retriever, Spaniel, or Setter is symbolic of hunting since these dogs were bred to help their owners hunt. Ask yourself if there’s something you're searching for.

Are you trying to find a job? Have you started house hunting? It can be discouraging when you haven’t gotten to where you want to be yet. And it makes sense that this kind of dog would appear in your dream.

Dog dream interpretation: scent dogs

When Beagles, Afghan Hounds, Irish Wolfhounds, or Bloodhounds present themselves in your dream, it represents trying to solve a problem.

These types of dogs are known for their sense of smell and ability to track. Trust that you will find a solution and the rest will fall into place.

Dog dream interpretation: digging dogs

Miniature Schnauzers, Jack Russel Terriers, Scottish Terriers, or American Pit Bull Terriers are just some examples of dogs that are good at digging up rodents.

In a dream, these dogs show that although there may be things under the surface, you will uncover it.

Dog dream interpretation: protection dogs

Are you questioning your feelings about something? Do you worry about making the wrong decision? Whatever it is, trust your gut and you will find what you’re searching for.

Breeds that are trained to herd are German Shepherds, Australian Cattle Dogs, Border Collies, or English Sheep Dogs. Since they are protective, these dogs appearing in your dream might be a warning to keep your guard up.

There’s a chance it could also be a positive sign that you’re satisfied with your life. It’s important to analyze what these dogs might be trying to reveal to you.

Dog dream interpretation: purebred dogs

Dreams that include a Doberman Pinscher, Boxer, Mastiff, Saint Bernard, or Rottweiler represent security and accomplishment. Have you recently achieved success? If so, these dogs are showing you a sense of contentment and that’s a great thing.

Dogs that long to be a companion are Bulldogs, Bichon Frises, Dalmatians, or Poodles. When they appear in your dream it suggests that you want to add more fun into your life and possibly create stronger relationships.

Dog dream interpretation: small dogs

Smaller dogs like Chihuahuas, Papillons, Pomeranians, or Pugs have always been the perfect size for your purse.

But they actually symbolize enjoying life. If you’re greeted by this type of dog in your dream, it’s a reminder to appreciate the small things in order to be happy.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.