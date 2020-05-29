Ribbit, ribbit.

Frogs — it might seem like they're everywhere, but they're not. Frogs tend to stay near the water.

For most people, this is either a good or bad thing, depending on how much water is near you.

If you haven't realized this by now or known this, frogs are animals just like cats and dogs.

Although they're different from the two, they too have their spiritual meaning to some degree.

Some people would say that frogs are their spirit animal, but in reality, what do they mean by that?

What's the spiritual meaning of a frog anyway?

Frogs don't just appear out of nowhere. Sometimes, you have to find them, and sometimes, if they see you, they might gravitate towards you.

It's not like you're actively seeking them out like a Kermit the Frog meme online unless you are doing just that — then that's a whole other story.

When a frog appears in your life, it means that you should go the distance between your hopes and your truth while leaving the unnecessary stuff behind you.

In normal people's terms, what this means is that you should focus on what you know to be true without letting any garbage get to you while clearing the distance between the truth and what you hope is true.

There's a difference between hoping that something is true and something being the utmost truth, so please learn the difference between the two.

Seeing a frog around you means that you should get rid of any feelings of disappointment and of feeling hurt.

Besides, life's too short to be worrying about someone that hurt you anyway, so a frog sighting in your life is your cue to let that person and those feelings go.

Similar to seeing a turtle in your life, seeing a frog is a sign you should be speaking up so that your voice could be apprehended when you have something to say.

In addition to this, the spiritual meaning of a frog speaks about transitions and transitioning from one thing to another.

So the next time that you see a frog, just know that change is going to come and that you're going to have to make a transition or a few transitions.

This isn't anything to be scared of — especially when it comes to career changes.

According to my therapist that has done her homework, the average person changes their career at least three times throughout their life.

A career change is bound to happen at some point, so you can't say that I didn't warn you.

With frogs, their spiritual meaning is symbolic of transformations as I've already talked about, but it's also symbolic of cleansing, rebirth, abundance, and life mysteries.

With cleansing comes the removal of any negative energy that's been holding you down.

If you're anything like me, then you tend to bottle up your feelings whether they're negative or not.

All of the negativity is weighing you down, and the frog wants you to be free of it all. I'm not here to tell you how you should cleanse the negativity out, but girly (or guy), it's time to get to work and do some serious soul searching.

As I've mentioned earlier, frogs tend to stay near water, so it's safe to associate the two with one another.

What this means is that it's a call for an emotional release.

This differs from releasing the negativity out since negativity is more or less a thing and not so much of a feeling.

You could feel horrible, sure, but nobody ever says that they're feeling a tad bit negative today.

They could be negative, sure, but it's not something that you feel as I just said.

What some people would call this would be known as purifying and cleansing.

What you're doing is removing all of the negativity out of your life and are making room for new positivity to come into it.

You attract what you put out, so if you're always down and negative, then that's the energy that you're going to be receiving.

However, if you're putting out positive energy, then that's the energy that you're going to be attracting.

The thing is when you're cleaning out the negativity, not only are you healing yourself, but it'll help you grow as a person by acknowledging your feelings and how they've impacted you over time.

When you see a frog, it's a sign to remember how you're connected to mother earth and its four seasons.

What this means is to ground yourself and to remember your roots, since you came from somewhere and not just out of the blue, although it may feel that way.

However, things are a little bit different when you come across a tadpole instead of a full-on frog.

I say this because when you see a tadpole, it means that you're resourceful as heck because you have

a bunch of untapped resources. What this means for you is that you're constantly growing and changing, which isn't a bad thing.

Now when it comes to seeing a frog in your dreams, there are a few different meanings to consider, based on the scenario that you see the frog in.

If you see a leaping frog, then that means that you lack commitment in your life.

What this means is that you're constantly going between things since you just can't commit, and that's something that needs to be achieved successfully.

If you're chasing after a frog in hopes of catching it, this means that you're either avoiding change or that your life is changing way too quickly for you to handle.

In short, chasing after a frog pertains to change, which is something that's going to happen regardless or not if you like it, so go chasing after that frog, young one.

However, for whatever reason, if you end up swallowing the frog in your dreams, that means that you're holding back from saying something that needs to be said.

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.