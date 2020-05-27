Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Loving others is essential today!

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon will leave Cancer to enter the zodiac of Leo at 2:31 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

Life Path 9 energy turns our attention toward others and how we build and strengthen the community.

The late Mother Teresa was a Life Path 9, and look at all she did for people in poverty.

While you might not aspire to be just like her, you most likely want to show love, care, and concern for others in any way that you can.

Cancer is one of the caretakers of astrology, and she rules the fourth house of home, mentorships, and individuals who are helpful toward others, particularly when expressed within the community.

Cancer is also ruled by the Chariot tarot card, and so the week may have started off with overcoming many challenges.

Since Monday, all zodiac signs have been learning that when life gets hard you sometimes have to push through even if you can't see what it is that you're pushing for.

The Moon in Cancer is emotional, and yet, these feelings built up inside can call to our courage and inner strength.

The Moon entering Leo today requires us all to dig deep within ourselves and to search out our innermost desires, not just for love, but in all areas of life.

For some zodiac signs, this can become a work in progress, and as the Sun in Gemini indicates, a work that requires learning a new skill, and an improved way in communicating with others, or even having the strength and courage to walk away when needed.

Tomorrow, Mercury will leave Gemini in order to enter the sign of Cancer, so be prepared.

This one tiny change in the area of communication can heighten your awareness and give you insight into your relationships and how you interact with one another.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aries, lean on your intuition. There are a variety of ways to take the lead and sometimes you have to be guided by your most loving emotions.

Love can be your superpower today. Share your passion and purpose with someone you know is eager to grow and build into their future by guiding them with your care and concern.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Taurus, starting a new project? This can be a transformative time, but a part of you may resist big changes despite the fact that they are needed.

You may be experiencing concerns about how a relationship partner will perceive these changes in your future.

However, you can provide plenty of assurance that nothing really changes between one another, even if it seems that way right now.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, you have so going on right now, that what's happened can feel overwhelming right now.

You may feel as though you're not sure where to start or what to do next.

However, it's all a wonderful time to explore the mysteries of faith and love and how love makes a way when needed.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Cancer, it's hard to wait for an answer or to not know what will happen in a day or the next week.

You may be perplexed that your partner hasn't shown any interest or that a person you're dating has not expressed a desire to make things official.

While patience may not be your strongest attribute, today, you'll want to practice until it is.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Leo, breaking tradition or doing things in your own way may have a taboo-feel to it, but there are times when this is necessary.

You may not have any assurance that what you're starting to try will actually work out and not make you look foolish.

However, if what you're doing now isn't going to be right for you, the sacrifice may be necessary.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Virgo, bliss is something that you choose to aim for.

Today's emotions can give you anything but hope, you will long for a heart filled with wonder and happiness.

You get to choose what it is that you want to do with your life and the direction you want to take.

The attitude you apply to your decisions will have an impact, so if you can choose joy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Libra, a fresh start may be underway, and you may feel it inside of your heart before anything actually happens in real life.

You could begin to sow a seed in an area of your love life, such as sending off a sweet text, accepting a friend request, or starting a friendship at work.

Things that change now will manifest something beautiful later.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Scorpio, you may find that people younger than you are actually wonderful resources of information.

A child or teen can say something that sparks a bit of insight into your heart about love and life from a fresh perspective.

Don't tune out someone because of their age.

They could be a little messenger of hope sent just for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, there are times when you have to do things because you just feel compelled to do them.

Forgiveness can be one of them.

If you feel like you have to let go of resentment that involves a person who broke your heart, the act can be a choice in healing for yourself more than anyone else.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Capricorn, trust your intuition on days like this.

You may not always understand why or how your prayers will be answered but when you see the door of opportunity opening for you, you have to go through and see what's on the other side.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aquarius, sometimes you just have to be careful around certain people.

As much as you try to trust or show that you want to work together in harmony, it can be impossible to do.

You may need to adjust your expectations and start to find a new way to interact with a person you can't trust but still love anyway.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Pisces, love is a gamble that everyone plays to win.

Today, you may need to try and see how the dice rolls.

It can be hard to know what the outcome can be, but if you don't try, you'll always wonder.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.