Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Final day with a Sun in Taurus, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon spends the day in Aries then enters Taurus at 10:10 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

The Aries Moon will square the planet of luck and good fortune, Jupiter, in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.s

You may be having difficulties finding hope right now but you have to find something positive to focus on in the world.

Finding something that makes you happy will give you something to focus on during the times where you don't know what to do next.

Unfortunate circumstances can lead you to feeling lost or unsure of the future, but inside of you is a leader similar to that of a Life Path Number 1.

But, there is something about you that is going to help you through this time and you will emerge stronger than ever.

It's tough to see, but it's true.

You have so much potential, you just have to take the chance to realize all you are capable of.

It's important for you to remember your goals and dreams during this time because you don't want to lose sight of what you want in the future.

This is just a little hiccup in the grand scheme of things, so you just have to let this time run its course.

Then you will be able to do what you most desire.

It will not last forever, so you just have to handle each day as it comes.

Never get bogged down in the negatives because there is a great future for you to come.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aries, remember, you are bigger than anything that comes your way.

There is no reason you need to be petty or get upset about little things, especially things that are out of your control.

You just have to figure out what means more in life and focus on that.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, you never really know what's going to happen when tomorrow comes.

So, it's better to be optimistic about what the future is going to hold than focus on the negatives.

By taking a more positive approach, you will learn to look at life in a new light that will help you feel better as a whole.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Gemini, life is tough but it's going to work out.

You just have to look at your present as a necessary obstacle for you to make it through.

Now, it may seem like you are on a never ending marathon, but this time will shape you.

You will be so much more mature and you will have new and more complex views of the world that are going to take you very far.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, there are times when the foundations of your life, and of your relationships are crumbling.

It can be hard to see sometimes, especially when you don't want to see it.

But, instead of letting your fears fool you, you have to take charge of your life so that you don't lose your footing in life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Leo, it's important for you to realize what's really important in life.

You have to decide what's worth your time and what you really want to fight for.

Remember, you have to find the best way to go about life in a way that you can accomplish your goals.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Virgo, understandably, it's hard for you to see anything positive right now.

You just have to start figuring out ways to love yourself and stay strong.

Remember, you are your biggest fan, so you have to take care of yourself during this time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Libra, you have to do what's best for you during difficult times.

Make decisions for you and do not let others make decisions for you.

Because above all else, you are responsible for you, not others.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Scorpio, time will tell the effects of being by yourself for such a long period of time.

You just have to do your best to remain in contact with those you love.

It's all going to be OK as long as you do what is necessary to not lose yourself during this moment of time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sagittarius, never let others tell you how you should behave, look, or be.

You have to pave the way of your own personality because above all else, you are the one that has to live with yourself, not others.

Sometimes you have to do whatever is necessary to take care of you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Capricorn, you may feel like the world is crumbling around you, but you can do what's necessary to bring stability into your life.

It's important to have a sense of inner and outer peace so that you can look at the world without such anxiety and fear.

You will be amazed at how the world will seem to stop spinning out of control when you take back the reins in your life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Aquarius, it's important for you to find something that brings guidance into your life.

You need something to help you maneuver through the murky waters of now.

With this light, you will be able to stay afloat during this time because you can see the path out of the fog.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Pisces, important decisions are sometimes better made after you wait a little bit.

Absorb the situation and let your first reactions go so that you can make an appropriate choice.

Every time you make a decision based on emotion, it is usually not the best decision you could have made.

