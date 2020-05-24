Mercury In Cancer Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 28-August 4, 2020

Say what is on your mind!

Your Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting May 28 through August 4, 2020.

Mercury rules communication, expression, idea, and thought processes. Cancer is a very emotional, sympathetic, persuasive, and loyal sign. So, this pairing goes well together.

How will Mercury in Cancer affect your zodiac sign and love horoscope, according to astrology and the tarot?

With Mercury in Cancer from May 28 to August 4, 2020, you might notice that you are more willing to speak what is on your mind and express yourself openly and honestly.

It is likely that you can speak your thoughts in a direct way but also be very mindful of others' feelings when doing so.

You could also notice that you are more willing to share your deeper and more personal thoughts than you usually do.

With Mercury in Cancer, you may want to talk about things that make you feel more sensitive and vulnerable.

This is the perfect time to really take the time to understand yourself and listen to your inner voice.

You should use this time to strengthen your connection within your relationships, whether you are in a committed partnership or single.

If there is something that you want to get off your chest when it comes to your relationship, then bring up the subject because the universe is on your side and even the toughest conversations could go over smoothly with Mercury in Cancer.

You may consider other people's feelings now more than ever.

So, when you express your thoughts during this time you have the ability to do it in a way where you are considerate and kind to who you are talking to.

You can have strong and tough conversations right now but will bring an air of softness and sensitivity to the discussion.

Here's your love tarot card reading for Mercury in Cancer starting May 28 through August 4, 2020, by zodiac sign:

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Aries, love is in the air for you right now! If you are in a committed relationship, then your connection and love for each other could grow a lot at the moment.

If you are single, then get ready to meet someone that you could fall head over heels for.

Either way, enjoy this time and soak up all of the love around you.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Taurus, you might be having a hard time saying what is on your mind at the moment.

It could feel like your thoughts are a little scrambled and you are having a difficult time articulating what you are feeling.

However, this is an excellent time to tell your partner how you are feeling. So, try not to overthink things and simply speak from the heart.

Chances are, it will be easier than you think and your partner will understand where you are coming from.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Gemini, you may need to talk to your partner about where your relationship is heading.

Although this conversation could be difficult, it is important that you set relationship goals and make sure that you and your partner are on the same page.

In fact, your partner may appreciate that you are broaching the subject and it could go over a lot better than you anticipated.

Once you have an open and honest conversation with your sweetheart, it will be a lot easier to take the next step in your relationship together.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Cancer, there might be someone in your life that you have only looked at as a friend.

However, you might find yourself connecting with them on a deeper level than before.

It is possible that you are beginning to see them in a whole new light.

Try to be open to this blossoming relationship and go with the flow.

They might even be in your life for a long time so give them a chance.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Leo, you may be going through a rough patch with your love interest.

It could just seem like you are fighting about insignificant things and getting easily annoyed with one another.

Instead of continuing to throw small jabs at each other, try to remove yourself from the situation and get some space.

You both should take the time to find peace and calm.

Once you feel calmer then it will be easier for you both to make amends and be kinder to each other.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Virgo, you could feel like your partner is acting weirder than usual and not giving you the attention you deserve.

However, they may have a lot going on and not even realizing they are not interacting with you as much.

So, try your best to not take it personally and just tell them how you are feeling.

Your partner will likely apologize and then focus on making it up to you.

Maybe you should even plan a nice romantic dinner with them and it will set you both on the right track moving forward.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Libra, you may not be feeling too romantic right now. Instead, you may be thinking about the deeper things in life.

So, try to have a deep conversation with your loved one and ask those big universal questions.

It might turn out that these conversations that involve knowledge and wisdom could be even more fun than a romantic conversation.

In fact, it could bring you together and strengthen your appreciation and love for one another.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Scorpio, someone from your past may come back into your life in an unexpected way right now.

They may have possibly wronged you in the past but they want to make things right.

Before shutting them down, try to give them a chance and see what they have to say.

They have likely changed a lot since you have last seen them.

If anything, take this moment to get the closure you have been looking for and you might discover you both can move on and finally put the past behind you.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Sagittarius, there may be a special spark forming between you and your love interest at the moment.

However, try not to put too much energy and work into your connection right now.

Instead, give the spark some room to grow naturally and nurture your bond.

Once you let your expectations go, it will be a lot easier for you to go with the flow and see what comes of it.

Simply try to enjoy your love for one another without putting too much pressure on it.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, there could be a discussion that you have been avoiding with your partner.

However, it is bound to come up and you cannot run from it any longer.

It is possible that something has been bothering you in the relationship and you must speak your mind about it.

If you don’t then the tension and problem will just get bigger.

In fact, you might realize that once you tell your sweetheart it is something that can be easily fixed.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The World

Aquarius, you may have been hiding your feelings about a certain person in your life.

You have likely been playing hard to get because you are scared to admit how you feel.

However, you must put an end to the games and come clean about your feelings.

Although it can be scary to trust someone else with your heart, this person may be the right person for you and take care of your heart.

So, try to wear your heart on your sleeve and this special person will be glad that you are being open and honest about your feelings.

Mercury in Cancer love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Pisces, there could be a decision you have to make in regards to your relationship.

However, you may have been overthinking this decision instead of just listening to your gut.

So, follow your intuition because deep down you know what you must do.

Chances are, the answers to your questions have been right in front of you all along.

Either way, do what is best for you.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.