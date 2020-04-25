Mercury In Taurus Horoscopes + Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 27 - May 11, 2020

What you say has a lasting impact while Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Your Mercury in Taurus love horoscopes is here for all zodiac signs in astrology with a free bonus tarot card reading revealing how the communication planet will impact your relationships.

What should all zodiac signs in astrology plan to do while Mercury is in Taurus?

Mercury will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus from April 27- May 11, 2020, which is for a little over two short weeks while the Sun is also in the second solar astrology house.

Mercury in Taurus will impact all zodiac signs' horoscopes uniquely, depending on which astrology house is activated.

Overall, get ready to feel determined and persistent to get things accomplished! The Sun is also in Taurus during this time.

With the Sun in Taurus, you may notice that you want to work towards your goals.

In addition to this, you may be searching for a strong sense of security and comfort.

You aren’t afraid to treat yourself right now and indulge in the finer things in life.

Mercury rules how we think and communicate. With Mercury in Taurus, you may realize you are communicating very effectively and directly at the moment.

You also may be inclined to look at things from a more practical perspective.

At this time, you may feel like you want to create a sturdy plan for the future and intend to follow that plan.

This is a wonderful time to set goals in a realistic manner and take the next steps towards getting them accomplished.

When it comes to love and romance, you might notice that you are able to communicate more directly.

If you have a crush, you may feel more willing to ask them out on a date and show them you are interested.

If you are in a relationship, you may use this time to really start working towards your relationship goals.

Either way, you are preparing for the future right now and really set up a solid foundation for what is to come.

Take advantage of your practicality right now and shoot for your dreams.

Here's your Mercury in Taurus love tarot card reading with astrology horoscope for all zodiac signs starting April 27 - May 11, 2020.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Mercury in Taurus will activate your second astrology house — money

Aries, you may be wanting to express something important to a certain person right now.

However, it may feel like it is difficult to get this message through to them at the moment.

They simply could be having a hard time understanding what you are saying or having difficulty really listening to you.

It is best that you try a new approach to really tell them what is on your mind. Sometimes actions speak louder than words, so try showing them instead.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Judgement

Mercury in Taurus will activate your first astrology house — self

Taurus, when it comes to your relationship, you might be wanting to take the next step with your current partner.

Although there may be some hesitation, trust in your gut that this could be the right time to do so.

Chances are, your partner could be feeling the same way. So, be courageous and take the first plunge.

Your bond with one another could deepen right now.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Mercury in Taurus will activate your twelfth astrology house — losses

Gemini, you might want to start organizing your home right now.

You could have some house chores that you haven’t gotten around to and it will feel nice to finally get them accomplished.

You may even have unexpected guests come to visit you in the near future, so it is best to be prepared.

You could be feeling like you are especially social at the moment, so entertaining some visitors and friends would be very fun for you.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Mercury in Taurus will activate your eleventh astrology house — friendships

Cancer, you could be feeling like you have been very in control of what is happening around you.

However, a certain situation may arise that will surprise you. Instead of trying to be in control of this situation, try to have a more go-with-the-flow attitude.

Some things are simply not in your control so it is better if you just ride the wave right now.

This situation may not necessarily be a bad thing for you, it could just be a sign that you need to loosen up at times.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Mercury in Taurus will activate your tenth astrology house — career

Leo, you have been working incredibly hard recently towards your career goals.

However, it may seem like you have not been rewarded for your hard work.

Right now you will finally see those rewards and gain the recognition you deserve.

Although, it is important to remain humble and driven if you want to remain on the right path.

Instead of letting anything get to your head, let these rewards motivate you to continue working as hard as you can.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Death

Mercury in Taurus will activate your ninth astrology house — spirituality

Virgo, you have had a lot on your plate recently but are feeling very happy as well.

However, it is important that you find the right balance between work and friendship.

Make time to socialize and see your loved ones as much as possible right now.

It is possible that you will have a great conversation with a friend and it will lead to some inspiration in your work.

They could bring up a topic that grabs your attention and this information could help you a lot in your career.

So, find the right balance right now.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Mercury in Taurus will activate your eighth astrology house — shared resources

Libra, you may be connecting to your dreams and imagination right now.

Pay attention to what your dreams are telling you because they could give you some valuable insight.

You may be searching for an answer to a problem and the answer could come to you in a very unusual way.

Keep your eyes open and trust your gut to lead you in the right direction.

It could help you to do some meditation, journaling, or any creative activity that helps free your mind.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Mercury in Taurus will activate your seventh astrology house — partnerships/marriage

Scorpio, you have recently been working hard and doing everything you feel like you should be doing.

However, you deserve a break so you don’t become too burnt out.

Maybe you should plan an adventure with your love interest or friends that will help you get your mind off of work.

Do something unexpected right now and aim to simply have fun.

Do something spontaneous like go on a road trip without planning out a destination.

By doing something unplanned and exciting, you will be more willing to return to your work later with a fresh perspective and new energy.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Mercury in Taurus will activate your sixth astrology house — health

Sagittarius, you may be feeling incredibly optimistic and eager at this time.

You could be feeling like you can get anything accomplished, and you certainly can with the right attitude.

Dream big and really go after your goals right now because you will be rewarded for it.

If you have been wanting to start on a certain project, well now is the time to boldly start it.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Mercury in Taurus will activate your fifth astrology house — romance

Capricorn, you are feeling very intuitive and in touch with your feelings right now.

It could also be easy for you to really pick up on the emotions of people around you.

Someone that you care about could be going through a difficult time, so use your empathy to be there for this special person.

Listen to what they have to say and be supportive of them.

They are bound to return the favor next time you need a shoulder to cry on.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

Mercury in Taurus will activate your fourth astrology house — family

Aquarius, you could receive some bad news in the near future.

Someone close to you might deliver some information that can have you feeling a tad upset.

However, before you get worried it is best to really make sure that this information is what it seems.

It could actually be more positive than it first appears to be. So, try to look on the bright side and see things from all perspectives before you let your emotions control you.

It is possible that there could be a lot of gossip around you so certain information could actually be false, don’t believe everything you hear.

Mercury in Taurus horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Mercury in Taurus will activate your third astrology house — communication

Pisces, you are bound to have a wonderful time right now.

It may seem like everything is happening in a very beautiful way.

Your family might offer to help you with a problem that you have been dealing with.

Your love interest could even surprise you with a nice date.

It simply feels like everyone is there for you and is giving you a lot of love and support at the moment.

Enjoy the beauty all around you and spread your kindness.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.