Today's New Moon In Taurus Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Fresh starts begin for Taurus season.

Today's love horoscopes and New Moon tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon starts the day in Aries and enters a New Moon in Taurus at precisely 3:26 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative!

It's time to break out and do something fresh and new with today's numerology and the New Moon urging us onward.

We can all relate to the plight of the creative in numerology. The Creative life path number is full of life, and when it comes to love, no one wants a stale relationship.

You want to explore everything and to feel free to be emotionally connected through art, nature, the world and even in writing, and to share these creative experiences with the person you love most.

We've all been cooped up more than we'd like right now, and so many people are bursting at the seams ready for the nation to open. If you've been social distancing and not able to see your partner, it's even harder.

If you haven't already thought about all the things you'll do 'when' you will soon, you will, and it's a great day to make a list of what you hope for.

Creative energy is hard to resist today, especially as the Moon and Sun align nicely in Taurus bringing our attention to the joy of creature comforts we all love so much.

The Moon represents your emotions and how you feel about others. The Sun is a symbol of what you will do and while in Taurus, who you'd like to do it with.

A New Moon is dark but it's a new lunar cycle where we all get a cosmic download of information. What is the Universe inviting us all to do?

To be smart financial investors, to bring our money and personal possessions into the home and to safeguard our personal life in order to ensure our comforts are safe.

This can require a lot of creative energy as we have many families feeling the pinch of this pandemic that caused a national financial and health crisis. However, not all hope is lost.

The New Moon will conjunct chaotic Uranus in Taurus on Thursday. Sometimes you have to lose something to gain everything you ever wanted in return. The future is bright!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Aries, right now, you could be experiencing financial news that may not be the best, but it's an opportunity knocking at the door.

Remember, a New Moon is your chance to shake things up a bit to improve your situation. And, your ambition will push you through.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, a smart and savvy female could be speaking into your life in ways you don't see right now.

You are about to undergo amazing new changes during this Taurus season, so advice and input from those who made it is timely given.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Gemini, it's time to enhance your intuitive side. You may have a sudden hunch.

Don't doubt yourself when you hear that inner voice of yours guide you in a new direction.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Cancer, your soulful creative side is ready to break free. It's time to go back to square one and do things in a new way.

Release your inner femininity by birthing a new idea or making something that you see in your imagination.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Leo, you may be tired of playing the waiting game.

It may be what others expect of you right now, but some opportunities are hard to resist when they appear.

Work your way to your future in the best way that you can under these extreme situations.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Virgo, after the pandemic improves, you may be thinking about how you will build more financial security into your life.

You might even be thinking along the lines of building a business.

If you have no idea where to start, now is a great time to look for a coach.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Libra, sometimes you have to wake up and fight for the things you want out of life.

You may feel like the wind has been removed from your sails and that your energy is gone.

However, you can face another day. Rest assured, there's so much more inside of you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Scorpio, gone are the days where you accept tradition at face value.

You may be ready to break free from a big institution mentality and start working on the ground level to help your community and try to get things done by being more hands-on.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Sagittarius, good or bad times show you who you are. It's your attitude that matters right now.

Hang tight and remain optimistic.

You can look on the brighter side of any situation if you set your mind to do so.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Capricorn, feelings can be so powerful. You may be going through an emotional time right now. It's okay to feel the way that you do. It's what makes you unique. Honor that.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aquarius, a new lunar cycle is the confirmation to what you already suspected.

It's all clear from here to exercise your independence.

It's time for you to wipe the slate clean and start over again from the beginning in your love life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Pisces, sometimes frustration can be beneficial.

Your anger, channeled properly, can give you the drive you need to take action and do something extraordinary.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.