Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 20, 2020

It's the first day of Taurus season!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Today is the first full day with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon is in Pisces entering Aries at 3:01 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

With Taurus season kicking off, it is important to know that Taurus is known as a “fixed sign.”

Since it is fixed, they tend to be stabilizers because they lay the foundation and groundwork for what is to come.

If you are in a committed relationship, then you might realize that you and your partner are getting ready to move your relationship forward.

Like Taurus, slow and steady wins the race. If you have noticed there are minor problems in your partnership, then use this time to work them out.

If you are single and looking for a special person, you may find yourself meeting someone you can visualize settling down with.

You may also notice that you are more open and willing to accept love right now, so welcome it in.

Either way, this is a wonderful time for you to focus on what you really want out of your personal relationships. Are you getting what you deserve?

If now, utilize this time to set relationship goals that will help you and your partner get on the same page.

With the Moon in Aries, you may find that you are searching for a fresh start right now. You could be more willing to leave the past in the past.

So, if something is not serving you then leave it behind. Make room for good things that are coming your way.

You also might notice that you are feeling more energetic and enthusiastic than normal, so take advantage of your good energy and let it propel you forward.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, April 20, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Aries, sometimes you are more sensitive than you like to admit.

Right now, an important truth may be revealed to you and it could sting you off the bat.

Before you begin to let your worries get the best of you, try to understand where this truth is coming from.

It could seem like it could shake up your relationship but in fact, it could make it strong and help it move forward.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Taurus, you may have entered into a new partnership with a special someone.

With this new pairing comes a great sense of confidence for you.

You might notice that your energy is magnetic and lovely at the moment.

Use your positive vibes to bring happiness and joy into your life. Your new relationship is bound to be a beautiful one, so enjoy it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Gemini, your love life is going to be filled with smiles and laughter right now.

You and your love interest are connecting in a very silly and childlike way, so find your inner child.

Do something outrageous and playful together, like build a fort or play tag.

Make up some inside jokes and they will bring you joy for years to come.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Cancer, sometimes you are too hard on yourself and do not believe in yourself enough.

If you were confident in yourself from the start, you could have connected with a special someone a lot sooner.

However, better late than never. So, give yourself a little pep talk and appreciate what makes you so unique.

Once you acknowledge how amazing you are, your love interest will be right there to cheer you on.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Leo, you enjoy people that can make you laugh and right now you may be needing a good laugh.

It is possible that you have been having a hard time, so pay attention to who is trying to put a smile on your face right now.

This person wants the best for you and it is very likely they will bring a lot of happiness into your life.

Although you might begin your relationship bonding over a joke, it might turn into a deeper and more intimate connection later on.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Virgo, you might be feeling overwhelmed about some household tasks and chores that need to get accomplished.

However, you deserve a break because you have been working way too hard recently.

So, leave the chores for another day because they will still be there.

Instead, have a nice and relaxing date with your love interest and they will help you find peace and calm.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Libra, you might notice that you have always gone for the same type of person and it might not have worked out the way you wanted it to in the past.

However, in order to attract new energy then you must focus on being the best you can be.

So, don’t beat yourself up or place blame on your past relationships. Instead, look for opportunities within yourself where you can grow and evolve.

You will find the right person when you aren’t even looking.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Scorpio, a wonderful opportunity will be presented to you right now that will allow you and your partner to move forward.

If you have been looking forward to taking the next step together, then the opportunity might present itself.

Chances are, your love interest will be ready and willing to commit as well.

However, you both must put in the work in order for things to really progress.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Sagittarius, you might be feeling like you need a little bit of space from your partner at the moment.

There may not be any problems in your relationship right now, but you could just be a tad overwhelmed.

If you express how you are feeling to your partner, they will likely give you the distance you need.

You might just need some time to be by yourself and find your inner peace.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn, you may have gotten pretty hurt from a past relationship.

Although it caused you some pain, you might be ready to let someone new in now.

Don’t let your past get in the way of your future. You are going to be given a chance at a fresh start so jump in and trust that your heart is stronger now.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Aquarius, you might have been feeling negative when it comes to your love life.

However, today brings you some optimism and hope for your future or current relationship.

You could be seeing the glass half full instead of empty at the moment.

Let your newfound positivity lead you to a happier place and trust that you are moving in the right direction.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Pisces, it is possible that you have been keeping your walls up especially with a special person in your life.

Although, you could be willing to break down those walls and show them who you really are.

They are bound to appreciate your openness and it could bring you both a lot closer together.

Your vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness, so own it.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationships.