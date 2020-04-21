Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Happy Tuesday!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the sensible zodiac sign of Taurus. The waning crescent Moon spends the day in optimistic Aries.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of Master Number 11/2 — The Intuitive.

Master Number 11 is made up of two number 1s, so today you will have an extra dose of leadership energy. Number 1 is ruled by the Sun, which is full of life, vitality and creative energy.

Today's numerology intensifies today's astrology and helps you to be acutely aware of your relationships.

With the Sun in Taurus, you might be feeling more passionate and sensual than usual, and this can extend in loving ways toward others.

With Taurus energy in the air, you may feel inclined to form deep connections right now.

With Mercury preparing to enter Taurus this weekend, you might want to dig deeply into your personal conversations instead of simply scratching the surface.

You could also be more in touch with your intuition and be able to see things for what they are.

If someone is deceiving you right now, you will be able to see right through it. So, trust your gut.

If you are in a relationship, get ready to strengthen your connection and have more meaningful conversations.

If you are single, you may be more willing to put yourself out there and chat with that cutie you have had your eye on for a while.

Regardless, this is the perfect day to let the walls around your heart come down and to truly connect with those around you.

With the Moon in Aries, you are ready for a fresh start in your relationships.

If you have been wanting to take the next step, then go for it. You could even be feeling more courageous and brave, especially when it comes to your love life.

Use your energetic energy to move forward and do things that bring you joy and happiness.

When it comes to your career, you should get started on that project that you have always wanted to begin.

You might even enjoy facing challenges and obstacles today because it seems like nothing can really stand in your way.

So, tackle the day with determination and confidence!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Aries, you might have been feeling a tad scattered and all over the place when it comes to your love life.

However, today it will feel like things are falling into place and your thoughts will be more clear in regards to your love interest.

So, plan a romantic date with your sweetie, even if it's meeting up for lunch online, and communicate how you really feel.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, you may be feeling like your love life is moving at a slow and stagnant pace.

However, something is bound to happen that will push it forward. You and your love interest will enjoy moving ahead together.

Life will soon return to normal and life starts returning back to normal.

This situation is bound to bring you closer together and strengthen your bond.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Gemini, someone from your past might re-enter your life right now.

You and this person may not have left things on a good note and they might give you the closure you deserve.

Instead of continuing to hold a grudge, let it go and accept their apology.

This special person may have grown a lot since then and you could learn a lot from them at the moment.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Cancer, at times you brush problems under the rug instead of dealing with them.

Although, it may be beneficial for you to tackle these relationship problems head-on.

It will not help you or your partner by simply ignoring your issues.

If you face them then it will be easier for you both to move on from it and leave it in the past.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Leo, your love interest may be acting a little off right now and you could be wondering what is going on with them.

They may be going through some personal problems and it is best to not take it too personally right now.

Give them space, support, and love during this tough time.

They will open up to you when they feel ready to share what is on their mind.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Virgo, you and your sweetheart may have recently had a disagreement about something.

Although you may not be seeing things from their point of view, try to put yourself in their shoes right now.

You might gain a lot of insight from trying to see things from a different perspective.

Either way, try to be understanding of what they are trying to communicate to you.

This disagreement could be stemming from a small miscommunication so there is no use in placing blame.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Libra, love is in the air for you today. You may even meet someone new in an unlikely situation.

This person is exciting and adventurous and they may even want to take you on an adventure with them.

This special person could be in your life for a long time and make a huge impact on you.

So, be open to love right now and be brave.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Scorpio, there may be some underlying tension between you and your partner at the moment.

However, it is best that you don’t allow it to fester.

It would be beneficial for you and your love interest to have an open and honest conversation about what you are feeling.

Relieve the tension and try to start fresh.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you and your partner may become a lot closer today.

You may be feeling optimistic and ready to take the next step in your relationship.

Use your positive energy to show your partner how much you care for them.

Chances are, your partner is feeling the same way and is ready for more of a commitment. Have a lovely day!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Capricorn, you could learn a major truth regarding your relationship right now.

You could have had questions you wanted to be answered and you might finally get those answers today.

Before you make any rash decisions, really try to understand how this information will impact your relationship.

Once you gain more of an understanding, it will be easier for you to know what next step to take.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Aquarius, you may be feeling like your partner does not understand you in some ways.

There could be some things about your significant other that are bothering you.

However, your love interest can’t read minds so you have to take the time to express your thoughts to them.

Once you are open with them, they will likely change the way they are acting.

You may even realize that it takes a quick fix and you should have expressed yourself a lot sooner.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Pisces, you may have been feeling a tad down in the dumps recently.

Someone special in your life wants to help you turn your frown upside down.

So, pay attention to who is offering you support because it could be someone you least expected.

Your connection with this person could deepen and you might begin to see them in a whole new light.

