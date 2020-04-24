Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 24, 2020

Pluto turns retrograde on Saturday.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The Sun and the Moon both spend today in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Taurus trines Pluto in Capricorn, which can enhance your determination to pursue a goal and accomplish it.

The Moon represents your emotions.

While in Taurus, all zodiac signs may feel a strong desire to enjoy what they have earned and to find ways to build a sense of security in their homes, both financially and emotionally.

The Moon is ruled by Cancer. So, we are inclined to shift our attention depending on the circumstances we face.

Coming off of the New Moon, all zodiac signs are ready to start off fresh and to take up challenges in our lives.

Pluto is like a magnifier of this energy and it intensifies it. Pluto rules Scorpio, and Scorpio is the opposing zodiac sign to Taurus.

When Pluto is in Capricorn and the Moon is in Taurus it activates a side to Taurus that wants to travel and explore.

It may take stable energy and make it less so.

Today, it can be easy to feel unsteady and to want to do things that we have not tried before.

With social distancing lifting in some states, it's still best to remain cautious and not too risky, even if your mind is picking up on all this Moon - Plutonic energy.

The Moon also harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn which confirms how important it is to act wisely, today, in all that you do.

Tomorrow, Pluto will turn retrograde, and while it is in a relationship with Jupiter, we should not be overly surprised if people begin to return to their faith more than before.

Pluto retrograde can stir up the deep fears individuals have about matters that relate to Scorpio, but make them undeniably real, too. Scorpio rules death, dying, rebirth, inheritance, and sexuality.

Starting tomorrow, when Pluto retrograde begins in Capricorn, this can become a matter explored on global levels.

Pluto conjunct with Jupiter may emphasize the need for global attention.

It can also make many people want to decide how they will personally respond when faced with these matters during crisis moments, such as what we have been dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you may feel a strong desire to control your resources today.

It's good to have an idea where all your resources and assets are and what they are doing.

Today, consider taking an inventory of all things in and outside of your home, including your personal strengths and weaknesses, so you have a mental note on what you lack and where you excel in comparison to others.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, taking things personally can be a negative, however, claiming ownership on what you say and do is an admirable trait.

Be proactive today in all your business dealings. Be certain that when you commit to something you follow through on it, or just say no.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a loss can bring out the worst in you today. You may find that you are more passionate about an object than you once realized.

Be hyper diligent when switching from the house to going out. Don't let distraction make you lose sight of something you have and need, and then misplace it in the process.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, friends and family are of vital importance to you today. You may have your relationships on your mind more than usual.

Do something that helps to communicate your love. Everyone loves to hear a kind word.

Write a sweet text and just say clearly how much you care and appreciate their role in your life.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, relationships are vital to growth, and you may have allowed some professional connections to fall by the wayside due to being so busy.

There's still time to reconnect and catch up.

Start being proactive about your networking and start rebuilding relationships that matter to your career.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, when you long for adventure, you may also find that your unhappiness increases.

Right now, the adventurous side of you may feel like it's on hold.

However, this can be a wonderful time to plan your strategy for things that you want to do and see.

Your margin for errors is lessened and you can pack in more with the time you have when you do go back on vacation.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, sharing your heart on topics that make people uncomfortable is a necessary evil.

You like to plan and that sometimes means having hard conversations when they aren't fun.

Today, consider updating or discussing when to update things like a living will, healthcare surrogate, and what to do in the event of a family emergency with your parents and significant others.

You will appreciate knowing these matters are dealt with on paper, even if nothing ever comes your way.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, partnerships and business dealings that you want or will commit to can come up today.

You may get an offer for a new job or you may come up with an idea that requires help from others.

If you are searching for a job or want to pitch for a deal, put your feelers out today.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, taking care of your mental and emotional health should already be part of your daily routine.

If you have let your schedule change due to circumstances, try to get back into what worked for you before.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, take note of the little things that give a lasting impression.

Today's a great day for updating your image online and for when you're in person.

What small thing can you do to make your profile extra unique so that you stand out in a memorable way?

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your relationship with others is vital to your success.

Be sure to pick an inner circle that is where you want to be in life not just based on your comfort zones.

Start to think futuristically. Learn from your past.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be vocal. When you hear something you disagree with, it may be uncomfortable to state your opinion.

However, silence can be a regret later, so say what you really feel.

Be transparent with others because it builds trust in relationships.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.