Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 20, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, April 20, 2020.

The Sun is officially in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and the second solar house is our primary focus. The Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries at 3:01 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Aries Moon triggers a desire for haste, and yet, it makes harmony with Saturn in Capricorn.

It's time to get grounded. The Sun in Taurus is a signal to all zodiac signs that it's time to buck down and stick to whatever plans you have in place.

The Moon in Aries indicates that right now, it's easy to become distracted.

You may find that you're eager to get started and do whatever you set your mind to do.

However, with Saturn in Capricorn harmonizing with the Moon in Aries, it's important to be diligent with a plan in place.

To rush forward without some sense of direction can become a loss of time, energy, resources, and effort.

Some choices that you plan to make during this solar season are personal.

You have dreams to fulfill and things that you want to achieve and possess because they make you feel secure, fulfilled and strongly optimistic about the future.

The Moon reveals that there's a tough time accomplishing what you focus on right now, and you may need to team up with others in order to achieve your goals.

The Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn, and so good luck may not be blaring in front of your eyes, but it is there, you just have to have faith and work hard to see it manifest in the future.

The Moon conjuncts Neptune before entering the zodiac sign of Aries. Neptune dissolves things and creates a sense of illusion as well.

You may find yourself caught up in disbelief for a bit today, but not to worry.

Sometimes things appear cloudy before they are crystal clear.

You have to remain focused on the outcome and your potentiality because this season of Taurus comes at the right time.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love is contagious today. Approach life with vitality and optimism.

Today, bring an attitude of hope and positivity to your interactions.

Others will be drawn to your ideology and feel encouraged by the things you say.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, focus on clarity in all situations.

When you feel that things aren't understandable, ask questions.

Don't be afraid to search for answers that you know you need in order to make wise choices throughout this week.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, friends understand where you've been and where you're going.

You may find that you are less patient right now, but this is temporary.

It's easy to feel like you have to rush to start a project when you've been waiting for so long.

However, pace yourself to avoid burning out before things are complete.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, sometimes you have to make haste.

An opportunity that's time-sensitive can be on the table for you today.

Although you may wish to ask friends for advice before deciding first, there's no better time than to trust yourself and go with what you already know.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, learn by experience. You have to go through the motions right now and get hands-on experience.

What you learn by doing things will grow you in a way that you did not plan or could prepare for.

You may experience growing pains during this time, however, your ability to rise to each occasion is in you.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, reach out for help when you need it.

You may discover that people are eager to be there for you when you need assistance.

You may not always feel comfortable showing your vulnerable side, but there are times when it's necessary.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's time to develop your professional relationships.

You may find yourself drawn to others, especially people who are opposite from you.

Karmic relationships can form at this time. You may even meet someone with attributes you'd like to develop in yourself.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, watch out for stress and try to focus on what's positive.

You may be prone to experiencing stress today and this can bring out a desire to control your environment.

Be aware that you may unknowingly also try to control others in words or through strong actions.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's a fortunate day, and you have much to look forward to.

If you have important tasks to attend to that you hope to bring you good luck or fortune, set to accomplish them over the next few days.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's good to search for advice from others that you trust.

You may find comfort in speaking with a parent and gaining insight from their past experiences, especially if your situation is relatable to them.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, short and brief conversations are invaluable today. If you have a meeting, be sure to keep your statements brief and to the point today.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, be careful not to overspend money while the Moon is in Aries.

You may find yourself acting impulsively.

It's best to think before leaping when you have to make a decision that could be put off until later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.