4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On October 21, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The Moon is in Libra, and on Tuesday, it enters the New Moon phase. It's time for a new chapter to unfold, and emotionally, you may feel ready for it. An entire 30 days is set out before you, ready to be defined by your imagination.

This is the season to evaluate friendships, relationships, and any situation that tugs at your heart. Four astrological signs feel extremely prepared to hit the reset button. What's been playing on repeat is now memorized rote and line. There's no reason to remain stuck in a tired, old narrative. A new chapter lies ahead, and it awaits permission to begin. It's time for a change and to live a happy life.

Libra energy isn't pushy, nor is it random and non-specific. This lunar season is here to bring balance, wholeness, and harmony back into life, and is especially beneficial for the four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck all day.

1. Libra

Libra, you're ready to attract significant abundance and luck in your personal life. On October 21, when the New Moon happens in your zodiac sign, you decide to pursue the things that you want from life. This is the time to reinvent yourself from the inside out. Your feelings and actions come together and align. You know who you are and what you deserve. You know your value and how you are meant to be viewed by others in the world.

So you'll set your standards high. You'll embrace a life filled with positive energy and wholeness. You won't worry about the past, but want to learn from it and use lessons as stepping stones.

This season of life is about finding balance that makes the most sense for you. It will take time for you to figure everything out, but you're ready with a hand extended to grasp what's in your future.

2. Aries

Aries, you'll attract significant abundance and luck on October 21 in your romantic life. You have always wanted to be a united front with a partner, and it's been tough to find someone who can handle your fiery energy. However, today you'll see why these things take time.

You won't push or try to rush into anything. You have an entire 30 days to change the course of your love life. You will begin to position yourself in a way that allows you to meet someone organically or cultivate a growing bond with a current partner.

Your mind is set. You're ready to dive in with both feet. Instead of waiting to be caught, you'll chase in all the right ways! This is the season of love for you, Aries. Your heart is ready and open to receive it!

3. Taurus

Taurus, you are ready and willing to attract abundance and luck, but it won't come to you until you decide that you're going to take better care of yourself. You often push the envelope and cut corners when it comes to your health. Now, with the New Moon in your sector of personal wellness and small details, you realize it's time to fine-tune your ways.

You need to live the life you want to live, and that includes eating healthily and living a holistic lifestyle. No more putting off good practices for tomorrow. You're done with saying that your body or mind can wait for another day. October 21 marks the start of you taking responsibility for the balance in your life, and today's your first day to claim.

4. Cancer

Cancer, you'll attract abundance and luck into your life starting on October 21, but this is not a single-day occurrence. Since there is a New Moon in Libra, you'll experience the joy of this day for 30 more days. You're ready to create a supportive network of people who share their ideas and generously share their knowledge.

You might not find it in your community, but you'll look for it online. You'll search high and low until you reach a place where there's comfort and a sense of peace in your heart. Your tribe is out there waiting for you to discover their existence. Today, you won't stop until that location is uncovered and you're where you belong.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.