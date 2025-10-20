Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For October 20 - 26, 2025 — One Of The Most Romantic Weeks All Year

Weekly horoscopes are here for October 20 - 26, 2025, which may just be the most romantic week of the year for each zodiac sign. On Monday, October 20, we are still under the powerful Mercury-Mars conjunction that began over the weekend, which is prone to agitation. It is important to be aware of this harsh energy to try and avoid taking things out on others. This aspect moves away slowly, and to some degree will remain with us for some time to come, so being aware of what energy is like can prevent a potentially negative outcome with others. Luckily, the October New Moon in Libra rises on October 21. Libra rules the seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so this New Moon will be about relationships and love. A New Moon in Libra can be one of the most romantic times of the year!

On October 22, Neptune re-enters Pisces until January 26, 2026. Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, the planet of creativity, compassion, and at times confusion, so it holds the potential to confuse a relationship. The nature of Saturn, also in Pisces, doesn’t mix well with Neptune. For a time, getting a grip on what is real and what is not may be difficult. We can experience a hard time knowing where we stand in relationships and other matters for the next few months. If this is the case, allow things to simply play out. Also on October 22, the Sun enters Scorpio, where it will remain until November 21. On Friday, October 24, the Sun squares Pluto. This is considered somewhat of a harsh transit that can either transform or end something, so it is important to be aware of this energy. Luckily, Mercury also trines Jupiter on Friday, and this uplifting and hopeful energy can help with the more negative Pluto energy. On Saturday, October 25, Mercury trines Saturn, which can be indicative of a serious conversation but not negative. Many things can be accomplished on Saturday if you set your mind to it!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscopes for October 20 - 26, 2025:

Aries

Aries, the New Moon on Tuesday morning falls in your seventh house of partners, putting a focus on those you are close to. The potential exists for this to be a very romantic New Moon.

A power struggle could arise later in the week that could involve money, intimacy, or the way something in the relationship makes you feel. Now is the time to address it — but do so in a calm, rational manner, Aries!

Taurus

Taurus, you may experience some communication issues this week with a partner or someone close. It could be a conflict that comes about because of a lack of time, money, or just a difference of opinion.

It would be best to resolve this issue early in the week. Otherwise, it could come back up later in the week, leading to a power struggle or issue that drives a wedge between you.

Gemini

Gemini, the potential exists for this to be a beautiful New Moon since it falls in your fifth house of love. Now is the time to get together with someone special — sparks will fly.

If you are single, you may meet someone new around the New Moon on Tuesday. Now is the time to find authenticity in a relationship as opposed to superficial connections that lead to very little in the end.

Cancer

Cancer, this will be a romantic New Moon and perfect for entertaining at home or having a night in with your partner.

Be mindful of the challenging energies at the beginning of the week, which could lead to an argument or frustration.

If you're questioning your relationship, by the end of the week, you'll make up your mind. And if you decide you are committed, it could go to the next level.

Leo

Leo, this will be an important week for significant romantic communication if there is someone you are interested in.

Don’t let small incidents turn into big ones at the start of the week.

It may be important to set boundaries later in the week. Don’t allow the need for validation to affect your actions or self-confidence!

Virgo

Virgo, finding a sense of security is important to you. You're done with feeling like you are on a never-ending treadmill to nowhere in your current relationship.

This is the week to focus on your self-confidence and the way you view yourself when it comes to relationships and relationship growth. The early part of the week could bring a much-needed romantic interlude.

Libra

Libra, this week the focus is on you (and your partner, if you have one) with Tuesday's New Moon that falls in your sign.

A New Moon in Libra is all about love, romance, and creating balance. Focus on that and don’t let financial or self-image problems become an issue early in the week.

By week’s end, you may feel a strong need to express something important to your partner or a love interest.

Scorpio

Scorpio, communication is very important this week, so don’t let pride or fear get in the way of communicating what you need to with a love interest.

With Neptune returning to Pisces, your fifth house of love, you could have dreams about an old flame or some nostalgic memories may emerge. It's OK to reminisce about the past, so long as you don't let those memories affect your future.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week's New Moon is great for socializing, getting together with friends, and potentially meeting someone new if you are open to it.

Honesty will be important this week when it comes to relationships. Remember that to be honest with others, you first have to be honest with yourself. You could experience a type of emotional awakening during the latter part of the week

Capricorn

Capricorn, don’t let work interfere with the romantic New Moon in Libra this week. If you have a partner or love interest, look for connections to deepen around the New Moon on Tuesday, which is also a good time to have that important conversation about your relationship.

If you aren’t in a significant relationship now, you will find one over the next few months.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the New Moon in Libra this week is highly compatible for you. If you have a love interest, you will probably connect at this time or very soon.

Don’t let petty annoyances interfere with love and social connections this week, as they could be quite good.

You may experience some emotional changes and awakenings about your love life later this week.

Pisces

Pisces, this week's New Moon was made for you! It falls in romantic Libra, your eighth house of intimacy. This is the house that also rules the way you feel in relationships, which should be quite good at this time.

Now is the time to connect with your intuition when it comes to relationships, as it is unlikely to lead you in the wrong direction. Dreams may also become more significant this week, so consider keeping track of them in a dream journal.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.