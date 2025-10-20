4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On October 21, 2025

On October 21, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. The New Moon in Libra marks a fresh start, one centered on balance and new beginnings. This lunar phase helps us plant seeds for the future while remaining strong and fair. Libra is doing its job, for sure.

On this day, the universe shows us new ways to start again, and we will feel safe to pursue what we see. The energy of this New Moon is gentle yet powerful, and it shows us that if we put our heart into it, the results can only be good. For four zodiac signs, this day brings a chance encounter. We may not have expected it, but something brilliant this way comes. This could be the just change we've needed.

1. Cancer

It's very easy for you to pick up on the phases of the Moon, Cancer, and during a New Moon, what you feel is comfort. Because this Moon is in Libra, you may even experience emotional relief. The pressure is now off.

If you and the person you are in a relationship with have been at odds, then there's a good chance that it will feel as if it's mending. Libra to the rescue, once again.

On October 21, you'll feel as if the universe wants you to know that you are cared for and protected. The peace of mind you’ve been seeking is here, and the universe is delivering a sign, urging you to trust in the future.

2. Virgo

During the New Moon, you will feel much more at ease with everything that's going on in your life, Virgo. So much of that is due to Libra's presence and influence at this time.

On October 21, you'll feel a sense of clarity. While you might have thought you knew it all before, the clarity you'll feel on this day will snap you out of any previous delusions. Things are about to go your way, Virgo, and it's about time.

You don't need to control it, either. You just have to be there and open to the forces that be. It's not excitement that's steering this ship right now. It's peace and balance.

3. Libra

This is your moment, Libra, and the New Moon has you feeling as if the whole thing is custom-made just for you. You'll feel lighter, healthier, and more at ease than you have in months, on this day, October 21.

A sign will arrive in the form of renewal. It could be a new opportunity or a moment of self-discovery. There's a powerful sense of belonging taking place, and it gives you courage.

What's most obvious about this day is the relief you feel. It's as if the old has finally made way for the new, and here you are, in all of your glory. It's a new day and a New Moon, and all of it means positivity and happiness in your world, Libra.

4. Aquarius

You are always a very inspired person, Aquarius, and during the New Moon in Libra, you'll acquire a sense of direction. This will help sculpt all that inspiration into something meaningful. You've got a refreshed sense of hope for the future now.

On October 21, you'll experience something like a door opening to new opportunities and the many ways you can approach them. You've got a lot of talent to work with, and during the New Moon, you get to choose which path you feel like taking.

You'll feel renewed and ready. You're no longer on an aimless mission. Now, you have clarity and a goal in mind. You're strong enough to take on the world, Aquarius.

