Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, October 21 — Something In Your Relationship Starts Making A Lot More Sense

Neptune retrograde enters Pisces on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, bringing new energy into each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Once Neptune stations direct on December 10, it will remain in Pisces through January 26, 2026. During this time, the rewards and blessings will fully materialize. Neptune has been helping you to get in touch with your higher self. You can see the truth of your romantic decisions, and now it’s finally time to understand the purpose of it all.

Neptune energy can help you attract your forever love, but you also must be wary. While Neptune enables you to write your own love story, it can also conceal truths and prevent you from seeing the full reality of your relationship. Neptune can also make you aware of where you were only seeing what you wanted to, instead of the truth in your romantic life. The good news is that with this being Neptune’s final return to Pisces in this lifetime, it’s more about wrapping up lessons and receiving rewards than any greater challenges.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 21, 2025:

Aries

Not every thought you have is real, beautiful Aries. Piscean energy governs your subconscious, and because of that, it often calls you to focus on themes of healing past wounds.

While this is beneficial energy, especially for your romantic life, you must be sure that the story you’re telling yourself is an accurate one.

Neptune’s return to Pisces should be about healing and closing a previous storyline. Just be sure to challenge your thoughts so that you don’t let what’s happened in the past dictate your future.

Taurus

You deserve reciprocal relationships in your life, Taurus. Neptune in Pisces was a time for you to remove the blinders when it comes to who you choose to surround yourself with.

While this does significantly impact your romantic relationship, it also affects friendships and those with whom you associate.

As Neptune returns to Pisces today, you are entering an era of honoring the reciprocal energy you deserve. While you may sometimes need to give someone a second chance, be sure not to accept unhealthy behavior during this period too much.

Gemini

Your purpose involves more than just your career, dear Gemini. Since 2011, the Piscean energy has invited you to reflect on what your divine purpose is in this lifetime. This reached greater intensity as Saturn and then the North Node all moved into this water sign.

You’ve invested a great deal of effort in your personal success, but now you need to ensure you’re considering the broader perspective.

Be sure to reflect on the importance and meaning of love in your life and recognize that a relationship is just as much a part of your purpose as the work you do.

Cancer

Dreams only get you so far, Cancer. Pisces energy invites you to dream about the life that you want to have. Whether it involves love, new beginnings, success or far-off adventures, Pisces helps you engage with your dreams.

Yet, the purpose of this phase is to help you understand the work you must invest in to make these dreams come true.

Continue to invest in yourself and trust your intuition. You are reaching a decisive moment of change and divine blessings, so it’s important not to give up now.

Leo

You never need to force what is meant for you, dearest Leo. Since 2011, when Neptune first entered Pisces, you’ve been learning the dance of asserting your will and surrendering to the divine flow in your life.

Through this, you were asked to confront what is real, but also to hold space for the magical way life does tend to work out in your favor. You are entering a phase of transformation that has been building for the last decade.

This chapter will help you finally live the life and have the relationship you’ve always dreamed of. You must remember that sometimes you need to let go to be carried to what and who is meant for you.

Virgo

Have patience for your process, beautiful Virgo. Piscean energy represents your romantic relationships and building a life that you love.

Yet, it also invites you to find greater balance within yourself. Since 2011, you’ve been required to reflect on the truth of your romantic decisions. This has been confronting at times, especially if you have been reluctant to change.

However, it’s crucial to keep asking yourself the hard questions, but this energy can finally bring about a relationship that will last. Keep in mind the lessons you’ve learned, but be open to love, especially the unexpected kind.

Libra

You must protect your peace, Libra. Neptune first entered Pisces in 2011 and has brought you on a whirlwind journey in your romantic life.

During this time, you’ve been tasked with focusing on your boundaries, connection to self, and being open to life turning out differently than you had hoped.

Themes of codependency and anxious attachment may have arisen as a part of this process. The goal, though, has been to learn what a healthy relationship actually looks like so that you don’t continue to sacrifice your peace in an effort to fix someone else.

Scorpio

Choose the love of your healing adult self, Scorpio. Neptune in Pisces has been a time of profound healing for you.

During this period, you were asked to learn and reflect on the romantic relationships that you have entered into and what part of you was drawn to them.

This was a time of learning the difference between a relationship your inner child chose and one that your healing adult self chose. You don’t need to compromise anything for a healthy love, but it will feel different when it’s not triggering your old wounds.

Continue to practice awareness and let yourself fully choose a love that resonates with your healing self.

Sagittarius

Love requires truth, dearest Sagittarius. Piscean energy governs romantic relationships, home, and your own healing.

During this phase, you were asked to reflect on the choices that you were making and whether they were truly yours or part of your conditioning. You may have always craved a safe and loving home space, but to choose the right person for you, you needed to get to the root of your wounds.

During this time, you should be able to wrap up some old lessons and find the confidence to finally follow your heart toward what is meant for you.

Capricorn

There’s no such thing as being too vulnerable, Capricorn. It’s no surprise that you can be seen as a stoic zodiac sign or someone who must work to get in touch with your emotions. Yet, Neptune in Pisces has been responsible for helping you dive below the surface and get in touch with your vulnerability.

As Neptune returns to this water sign, keep in mind there is no such thing as being too vulnerable. Challenge yourself to be emotionally honest, to express your feelings, and to honor your own growth over the past few years.

Communication will be key during this period, so be sure to be fully transparent with your partner about how you feel and what you want.

Aquarius

Leave behind the illusions, dear Aquarius. You can’t assume that someone is on the same page as you, just as you can’t assume that they know what you want or the kind of love that you deserve.

While you’ve done deep work in learning your own value while Neptune has been in Pisces, you must make sure that you’re advocating for that in your romantic life.

Neptune’s return to Pisces marks a time of receiving what you are worth. Focus on affirming your own deservingness and let go of the illusions in your romantic life.

The right person for you won’t need countless chances to prove they can love you how you need to be.

Pisces

Not everyone loves in the way that you do, sweet Pisces. This is one of the hardest and most bittersweet lessons that you can move through. You do love purely and unconditionally, and because of that, you assume that everyone else does the same.

Neptune in Pisces has been a time of understanding that not everyone loves in the way that you do, and how to approach relationships with greater clarity. You’ve learned to love yourself, and what it takes to walk away from relationships that cause greater hurt than bliss.

Now, you need to be open to receive, because the love you’ve always dreamed of is on its way to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.