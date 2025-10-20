Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 21, 2025

After October 21, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. The New Moon in Libra is the kind of celestial event that brings about new beginnings, balance, and the closing of difficult chapters. For three zodiac signs, it rings in a new era, and life once again feels easier.

On this day, the universe will help us see that challenges are temporary. Even if we fall prey to our minds and the trap of overthinking, on this day, we will be able to resolve all inner conflicts. The New Moon marks the end of hardship. It's that simple. The path ahead is clearer, and the universe is providing us with exactly the kind of support we need to move into a more promising chapter.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Libra brings you the kind of emotional relief that has you feeling as though everything is going to be alright. On this day, October 21, situations that caused stress or worry will begin to resolve, giving you the sense of calm you’ve been longing for.

Advertisement

During this lunar transit, you will feel supported by the cosmos, sweet Cancer. The universe is helping you release the weight of past difficulties, and it works.

This is a day to trust that the hard times are behind you. You are entering a new phase in which hope and stability grow together. You feel fearless and ready, so off you go, Cancer.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The New Moon in Libra is all about fresh starts for you, Sagittarius. There's only so much you can take, and, honestly, these hard times no longer even make sense to you. You don't owe anyone anything, and you certainly don't owe hardship another precious day.

During the New Moon in Libra on October 21, you will feel as if the grip of the past has finally weakened to the point where you can bolt free. The past is only holding you back, so it's time to let go.

Brighter days are ahead, and that is because you made a clean break from the stuff that has held you down. Once again, you owe nothing to pain, Sagittarius. Through the hardships, you've learned some important lessons, but now, it's time for you to fly away.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On October 21, the difficulties that have weighed heavily on you will start to fade away, giving you room to breathe and rebuild. The Libra New Moon works in ways that are predictable, dear Capricorn. You knew this pain wouldn't last.

And here you are right now, rising from the ashes like a phoenix. You now understand that endings lead to beginnings, and on and on. It's a true universal lesson, and, during this lunar transit, you get it.

Advertisement

This is the day for you to wholeheartedly embrace optimism, Capricorn. The hard times are ending, and a new phase of opportunity and growth is ready to unfold. Now, we're talking.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.