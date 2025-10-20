3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success Starting On October 21, 2025

Starting on October 21, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. When the Moon moves into Scorpio, we will feel just a little more determined than usual, particularly when it comes to drumming up financial success.

This lunar transit brings insight, and we are going to use that to our advantage. On Tuesday, three zodiac signs will feel confident acting on their intuition. During the Scorpio Moon, all the signs are lining up for us, and we will feel as though we are aligned with the stars.

Advertisement

We are almost 100% certain that what we're about to embark on will be successful. This is where intention meets manifestation, resulting in success for these three zodiac signs.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

When the Moon shifts into Scorpio, an unexpected source of income or a new way of handling money will change your perspective and give you confidence in your financial direction. You've needed this, Taurus, and it feels like a welcome addition to your life.

Advertisement

The Scorpio Moon highlights your ability to manage resources wisely. During this lunar transit, you are reminded that money should be a tool for freedom, not a burden. That's an idea you love.

Opportunities to invest in your future will come into focus now. Trust your gut, dear Taurus, and don't doubt your intuition. October 21 brings you a clear vision of how and when your energy and resources will multiply. Watch closely.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, dear Libra, the Scorpio Moon points right to the connection between what you value and your own self-worth. On October 21, you will find that once you recognize your true talents and contributions, the universe meets you with financial gain.

This lunar transit initiates a time when practical partnerships strengthen your financial foundation. For the first time in a while, you are willing to see what that actually looks like. Sharing is caring, Libra, and sometimes a joint effort can end up in a lucrative deal. You don't have to do everything alone.

On Tuesday, when the Moon moves into Scorpio, your path to financial success lies in trusting your choices and letting go of old fears around money. Prosperity finds you when you believe you deserve it. And you most certainly do, Libra.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Moon in your sign brings forth your natural power, Scorpio. You may feel a zing of confidence on October 21, that pushes you to make bold financial moves. Good for you. Dare yourself to go there!

This lunar transit supports calculated risks and strategic moves, particularly in areas where you’ve been hesitant to act. After all, if you do act, who knows what great fortune you may stumble upon?

Advertisement

This is a moment of transformation, Scorpio. You are no longer limited. The Scorpio Moon urges you to view money as energy that flows, shifts, and regenerates. When you trust yourself and use your resources wisely, you open the door to lasting abundance.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.