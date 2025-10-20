5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On October 21, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on October 21, 2025. New Moon, new you is the mantra of the day as we start a new lunar phase and prepare to close out a solar one. The Sun will soon leave Libra, but first, before it departs, it will upload information to the Moon about the lessons needed for the next chapter of our lives.

The New Moon happens at 28 degrees Libra, a critical degree that symbolizes a crossroads moment. You don't have to choose what you did in the past. You don't have to stay where you are. You can choose to grow into someone who has improved. Your friendships and social circle can expand. You don't have to shed the old to make room for what's coming soon. You can find a balance between the past, the present, and the future.

Advertisement

Five astrological signs will take action on Tuesday, realizing that change is for the best when it involves harmonious energy.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you'll have the very best horoscope on October 21, because your life is starting to take on a new season. With the New Moon in your sign, it's time to level up. You want to pursue your dreams and experience all the beautiful things in life.

Advertisement

The last month has changed you. You're older, more mature and stronger than before. You don't need someone else to validate your emotions to make a decision. You don't have to worry that growth means leaving the people you love behind.

You view this new chapter as an opportunity to deepen your life's story. You're progress in motion. The world is a wonderful place for you, and you're ready to write the next page!

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you'll have the very best horoscope on October 21. You're ready to spread your wings and fly. Have you thought about what you want to learn next, or if traveling to a different country ought to be in your future? Your curiosity piques as you imagine the potential you hold in your life.

You have limited yourself by fear or worry that you can't do the things you imagine because of current responsibilities. Yet, today you realize that change can be started small and build up into something greater. You take the first step in the direction of your choosing.

The moment of growth is now. You find a way to balance a sense of urgency with practical and grounded actions. The rhythm is perfect for what you need right now.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you'll have the very best horoscope on October 21, because you are ready to invest in yourself, no matter what it takes. You will choose yourself.

Today, you'll decide to allocate resources that could be used for other purposes for your benefit instead. A part of you will feel a tinge of guilt, but you're valuable and worthy. You know that investing in yourself is a contribution to others in the future. What's put in your hands can be used wisely, and there will be no regret for the risk taken.

Advertisement

You aren't going to squander valuable time nor run yourself ragged in the pursuit of greatness. You'll pace yourself. This decision is a lifestyle switch, and you won't be afraid of the future; it's one you're building.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you'll have the very best horoscope on October 21, because you realize that your relationships are taking a turn for the better. You spend a lot of time investing in yourself to build a better future, but now it's time to pivot your attention outside. You divert your focus to people. You want to be where the action is. You feel like it's time to learn and develop your role outside of the community and not just at home.

Taking personal development to a greater scale is a process that requires time and effort, but it's one you're invested in. You won't mind feeling out of sorts as you get your feet wet with experience. You know that you'll learn about where your talents and skills are best suited through trial and error.

Today's going to bring you an outstanding result because it's the start of great things.

Advertisement

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you'll have the very best horoscope on October 21, because you want to help others and be a mentor to someone ready to grow. You always felt that you had a lot to give, and yet you've withheld for fear of judgment. Now, you realize that you need to consider your future and legacy. The only way to secure it is to invest time and energy into others who need what you have to offer.

So, you start small. You begin to teach the people who seem interested in your wisdom. You don't try to be invasive; instead, you're helpful and kind. This journey starts with you just being yourself, but more openly. It's a great feeling, Cancer, and you're ready for the download!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.