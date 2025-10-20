What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 21, According To Tuesday's Tarot Horoscope

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 21, 2025 with powerful New Moon energy influencing the day. The Moon and Sun come together in Libra to exchange information about life, relationships, and what you need to find balance between your wants and those of others. This is the time to start something new, either in love or a business partnership. The New Moon provides you with 30 days to get things underway.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Tuesday is The Lovers. The Lovers is about making a commitment to one person that really is good for both people, but there needs to be a correction of focus. One or both parties are looking outside of the relationship to find happiness when what is needed is right there in front of them. Now, let's explore what your zodiac sign's tarot card reveals for you this Tuesday.

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Swords

Aries, you like to speak your mind, but sometimes words are best left unsaid. Today's message from your tarot card, the Four of Swords, is to hold your peace.

You may want to elaborate on or clarify a situation, but the timing may not be right. You can say too much and potentially make matters worse. For now, silence is golden.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Temperance

Taurus, be patient is the advice for you today, which should be easy for you since you are great at waiting situations out. A calm demeanor helps to alleviate tension.

Instead of trying to fix or make an idea happen, allow matters to unfold naturally and organically. The path of least resistance will be your best friend right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you love banter and enjoy conversing with people who have a lot to say, and you also appreciate being listened to. But, according to your tarot card, the Knight of Cups, you may come across a narrow-minded person who only cares about what they bring to the table.

It can be challenging for you to understand why someone would only want to discuss their accomplishments or goals. But, for today, you have to make a choice. Listen or cut a chat short and go about your day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Sun

Cancer, today, you find yourself on the winning side of most situations. The Sun tarot card is a positive sign that your life is taking a turn for the better and your efforts will produce rewards that will manifest in a short amount of time.

You have faith that everything can work out if you work hard and try your best, and it does. You realize that your energy is a limited resource, so rather than waste it on activities that you don't need to be involved in, you delegate or decline and focus on what works.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Wheel of Fortune

Leo, you love it when you have a positive event or a change in circumstances that seemingly falls into your lap. For today, the Wheel of Fortune asks that you live in the moment and focus on the now.

You may receive fortune or luck that you didn't work for or even look for, but it comes your way. You're ready for a change that helps you to grow, but you're also aware that life can change at any time.

You can have everything going for you, but lose it all in an instant. For that reason, you'll cherish the moment and wisely appreciate what you have now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Cups, reversed

Virgo, today, be careful when you're around new people, especially those who seem to make an effort to be your fast friend.

The Two of Cups, reversed, is a warning tarot card that someone you meet can express jealous feelings, but you may not realize that they are unhappy with your success.

When you sense a person who smiles at you is not truly who they present themselves to be, don't second-guess yourself. You may recognize their hidden traits when others don't. Trust your gut.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Three of Cups

Libra, collaborate with others whenever possible. Today can be a beautiful day where you can work nicely with someone you enjoy being around. You can create art or go somewhere to enjoy the beauty in nature.

Your relationships function like a sweet symphony where life flows easily and naturally without too much fanfare. Rush toward romance. Express gratitude for what you have.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Swords

Scorpio, it's okay to admit when you're wrong. Sometimes, certain emotions can cloud your thoughts, and when intense emotions inhibit mental clarity, you may say things you didn't mean to say. It's one thing to say a hurtful or unkind word, but it's another to refuse to admit that you did so.

The Five of Swords is reminding you to take ownership when you hurt someone's feelings. Admitting and asking for forgiveness can be the pathway to healing and growth that you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands

Sagittarius, right now, it all feels like work to you. You're carrying a lot on your broad shoulders. You do what you need to do for a variety of reasons, and it can be overwhelming at times.

However, the good news is that the Ten of Wands is a positive omen for the future. It suggests that your trials and hardships will ultimately lead to a beautiful outcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Swords

Capricorn, try not to worry too much about the things you can't change or control. You may wish you could do something about a problem right now, but the matter isn't in your hands.

It's in the powers that be, but your faith is strong. The warning from the Nine of Swords tarot card is not to think you live life alone. Your friendships are there when you need them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, what you set your mind to do, you'll do. You may have asked yourself many questions that you once assumed were self-explanatory.

Do you need to take charge of a problem, perhaps the reason why you left a job? Are there ways you can improve your home life? Maybe this is the best time to discuss openly what you truly feel in your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords

You're only as trapped as you believe yourself to be. There can be a few coffee chats or table conversations where you discuss your fears one by one, allowing them to get over time.

The Eight of Swords is making sure you're ready for the moment your life becomes super busy. You'll not be met with demands, but be prepared for the quiet and fun adventuring at home.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.