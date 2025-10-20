Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of October 20 - 26, 2025

After the week of October 20 to 26, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. Starting the week, Mercury forms a conjunction with Mars on Monday, October 20. This powerful transit is indicative of communication issues, anger, frustration, and arguments. Then, on October 22, Neptune re-enters Pisces for one more swing through the last sign of the zodiac. Neptune will remain in Pisces until January 26, never to return to this sign in our lifetimes. This transit provides one last opportunity to complete what we need to, and we may feel a sense of urgency to accomplish our goals.

On the same day, the Sun enters Scorpio, where it will remain until November 22. During Scorpio season, we must guard ourselves against paranoia. Scorpio takes little at face value and is always digging for the truth and searching for deeper meaning. Yet we must be careful to avoid obsessive thinking, especially when the Sun squares Pluto on October 24.

By the end of the week, things will begin looking up. On October 24, Mercury trines Jupiter. This is a positive and uplifting transit that will benefit us greatly. Ending the week, on October 25, Mercury trines Saturn, helping us accomplish great things. It will be easier to get things done as we will have the discipline to accomplish a great deal. Although this week won't be particularly easy, by the end, life will be so much better for three zodiac signs.

1. Scorpio

With both Mars and Mercury in your sign this week, your intensity may escalate, Scorpio. If you're not careful, this could result in anger, bitterness, or arguments. You tend to overthink things anyway, and with this aspect, you could easily become angry or frustrated when dealing with others. Patience may not be your virtue, but this week it needs to be.

Mercury rules the mind and speech, and Mars agitates, so be sure to think before you speak. This energy may be directed inwardly toward yourself, or it could be directed at others. Practice positive self-talk and be mindful of how you communicate at this time.

The best thing you can do this week is take this powerful energy and direct it toward something you would like to accomplish. This will be a great time for a work project, especially if you work alone. If you use this energy to tend a garden, there won't be a single weed left. Take control and direct the energy as opposed to letting it direct you. Self-care may be called for as well.

2. Virgo

This week, you will face a certain amount of mental agitation or frustration that could be directed toward those around you, including partners. With Mercury forming a conjunction with Mars, and both planets being in Scorpio, this will be a time of confusion, especially with those in your day-to-day life. It may feel as though you woke up on the wrong side of the bed. The best thing you can do is not turn the anger toward someone else.

A relationship may be confusing, especially if Neptune is affecting your chart. Clarity may be impossible to find this week, but know that this won't last forever. The confusion will work itself out, and you will gain clarity, just not today. Try to identify what is really stressing you out and work toward resolving the issue. It's important to use patience this week and be especially careful of accidents. If you can identify the issue that is bothering you, a resolution can be found, as you excel at this, Virgo. You may need extra rest and self-care as well.

3. Aries

The New Moon on October 21 will affect your relationships, Aries, especially with those you are closest to. This includes both personal and professional partners. Old pent-up emotions may emerge concerning finances, intimacy, or the way you feel in the relationship. This can result in a major power struggle if you aren’t careful, so it will be important to think before you speak. This week will test your ability to handle important situations without creating drama, which will only make things worse.

The emotions you will experience this week stem from the past. You have felt this way before, so you are familiar with it. Be careful not to fly off the handle and burn a bridge you will later have to walk across again. You must be straightforward and honest in your communication this week. By discussing how you feel with your partner, you create an opportunity to resolve the issue at hand. It looks like you have a very good chance of doing just that, as long as you get things out in the open.

