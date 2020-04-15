Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Innovate, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn entering Aquarius at 3:41 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Aquarius is innovative and objective about life and all of its challenges.

The Moon conjuncts with Capricorn, which brings opportunity at work especially if you're looking at the current crisis and plan new innovative strategies for your business dealings.

The Moon is conjunct with the intense energy of Pluto in Capricorn.

So, there are things that you may feel drawn to do that are also slightly riskier than you'd like.

However, extreme measures may make sense right now, and you could decide to try something outside of your comfort zone.

Work and good luck intersect, so routines remain important at this time.

Your continued efforts are where you grow the most. So, try to not allow distractions to side-track you and make you lose sight of your big why or final goals.

The Sun in Aries at a critical degree will square the Moon while it changes zodiac signs.

So, our work can prompt a strong desire to innovate. Something that seems to be irregular in the way you do things can prompt a strong desire to partner with others for the purpose of change.

The Moon squares Uranus in Taurus. So, this is a time to look at changing how you do things overall.

Perhaps joining subscription services for your food delivery, bringing things back into your control to save money and maximize resources, are all ideal right now.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, innovate. It's time to consider partnerships with individuals who are unique to who you are and bring something scientific to the table.

You may find that you're attracting individuals who have unique knowledge and insight.

It's better to listen more and talk less so you can absorb everything that's happening at this time.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, hard work pays. You have an opportunity to grow but you may feel motivated by a passion that gives you a strong desire to teach others.

You might find that you are more verbal today and share the knowledge that you have acquired with time and experience.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, a partnership is key. There are things that you can't do alone, and it's ideal for you to find a partner that you can work with.

You may find that you are stronger together when you share your passion and vision with a like-minded person you can trust.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, things start to grow and expand for you and others.

You may find that you're able to see the world in a way that you had not because you're viewing opportunity through the eyes of your friend or partner.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, start the day focusing on your spiritual development.

It's a good time to reignite your meditation routine. You can start to incorporate a fitness regime that involves connecting with your higher power each day.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, listen to your heart and let it lead the way. You have an opportunity to find the joy and happiness you wish to experience.

If you've felt disappointed in the recent global events and felt down and out, your faith can be restored.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, put energy into home base. You may feel good about doing and sharing simple domestic chores done in the home.

From slow cooking to taking the time to savor a simple cup of coffee with a conversation, you'll feel deeply connected to your maternal side.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, try new things. Today, you may have a new idea or gain a spark of creativity.

Don't be afraid to explore where your vision leads and to experiment with new technology.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, invest your time wisely. It can be easy to feel side-tracked by mundane tasks.

However, try to avoid letting yourself spend too much time on matters that don't lead you to where it is that you want to go.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today, planning for the future begins at home.

You may find that you're worried about financial matters, but also sense that there's something you can start to try.

Consider a dream you've always had to start an online business.

Send out an email to organizations that give advice to starting entrepreneurs.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take things in stride. Today, you may face a few intriguing challenges.

Each will test your resilience but also give you an opportunity to try new things and bravely beat the odds that challenge you.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, little losses that you and others experience can feel overwhelming.

However, stay hopeful. There's no firmer foundation to build from than knowing you have to look up and believe in dreams that are at the starting point.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.