Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries for four more days. The Moon in Capricorn enters Aquarius first thing in the morning around 3:41 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker.

Life Path Number 5 is one of the most fun-loving digits in numerology. Ruled by the Sun, people with this energy love to be in the limelight and shine.

With today's astro-numerological energy, you may feel ready to break free from any restrictions that have held you back.

I know being cooped up is keeping you either with your significant other or away from them.

These are both horrible situations for your love life because you either are on each other's nerves or are missing each other so much because you have been apart for a long time now.

If you are stuck in the same place with your spouse or partner, you have to be very conscious of your actions and of what you say.

You can easily avoid arguments and tension in the house by making sure to remind each other how much you love them.

Also, don't be afraid to hang out in different places in the house or do things by yourself.

This will give you each a break from being on top of each other all the time.

It will make the time when you come back together to do the same things more rewarding.

Something great that you can try is to go on a walk together.

This is a great idea because a little exercise helps release endorphins and helps you expel a lot of that nervous energy you are constantly feeling.

It's also a great way to get out of the house for a little while because it helps lessen cabin fever.

But overall, just a little walking around in the sun will benefit your relationship immensely.

If you are unfortunately separated from your significant other because you are just dating or are at the beginning of a relationship, it's a good idea to find ways to be closer than you actually are.

Facetime is a great tool that you can use to see each other's faces. Everyone needs to have face to face contact with others, especially in a relationship.

So, if you cannot be together, then this is your second best option out there.

Therefore, you have the tools to make the best of this situation.

Use what you have to make your relationship stronger during this unprecedented time.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aries, patience is a virtue.

You must control your reactions so that you don't start something that you weren't intending.

It can be hard to stay positive or not get aggravated, but this is the time where you need to control yourself the most.

When you do so, you will be much happier.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, in this time of stress, you are the unsung hero.

Just staying inside is what's making a difference.

It's hard to put up with cranky partners or living in solitude, but you have to do what you have to do for the best of society.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Gemini, positivity is the most important thing to have right now.

You have to stay positive that you will be able to see your partner soon if you are separated or that you will be OK.

This trying time is a make it or break it a moment in your relationship.

So, keep a positive note on everything you do because you will make your relationship work no matter if you are together or apart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Cancer, time seems to stand still right now.

It can make every moment tense and uncomfortable.

But you have to consciously work through whatever happens as it occurs because you don't need to fester anger during this quarantine.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Leo, it's important to understand what's going on in your relationship right now.

You could be totally blind to certain things.

So, instead of ignoring the problems, you need to face them head-on and come to a consensus with your partner.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

Virgo, the world may be keeping you apart right now, but it's going to be fine.

You will feel that magical spark between you and your partner when you get back together when this is over.

It will feel like the first time you have met and you will remember why you love each other so much.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Libra, under no circumstance, is it good to get in an argument with your significant other because you really cannot go anywhere.

Also, if you get in an argument over the phone, it's not like you can hunt your partner down and fix the situation.

So, instead of saying something you may regret, let them know how much you love them.

It will brighten both of your days.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Scorpio, unfortunately, this solitary time is not so great on relationships for you.

You have to watch out that this is something you want and are not just going with it because it's something to do.

So, only go into a relationship with your eyes open and know what you are doing because you don't want to end up hurt or hurt your partner if this relationship comes to an end.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Sagittarius, these times can make you feel very lonely, especially if you are single.

So, take this time to work on you so that you can really have confidence in yourself to go out there and find love when this is all over.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Capricorn, sometimes your partner's mood can swing so fast that you may be having whiplash.

It's hard when you love someone so much.

You just have to stand your ground and not let your significant other walk all over you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aquarius, instead of judging your partner, just laugh it off.

Sometimes all you need is to giggle and have that full belly laugh to get rid of any awkwardness or tension in your relationship.

Just have fun and work to make each other happy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pisces, it can be hard to not see your significant other for long periods of time.

You just have to do whatever it takes so that we can get back to life as usual.

So, take the time and Facetime each other.

It will make you feel better to just see their face.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.