August 1-31, 2020 Monthly Horoscope

Your monthly horoscope is here for you and each of the zodiac signs with astrology predictions starting on August 1-31, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo until August 22, then Virgo season begins!

What does August and your monthly horoscope have in store for all zodiac signs?

With the Sun in Leo for the majority of the month, you may notice that you are feeling more outgoing and playful than usual.

When the Sun enters Leo, you will take on new leadership roles and soak up more attention.

Leo is the sign of the King in astrology, so you could also want to take matters into your own hands rather than collaborating with others.

If you have any big goals or tasks to do, you will tend to be motivated to work on them by yourself.

You will also enjoy expressing yourself during this month by showing off your individuality and what makes you unique.

The Sun will enter Virgo on August 22, 2020.

When the Sun enters Virgo towards the end of the month, on August 23, you may have a more practical mindset.

You may notice that you want to get organized and focus on planning. This is a great time to focus on yourself and your goals.

If there is something you want to accomplish, it will be beneficial for you to come up with an action plan.

You may also find that you want to stay home rather than socialize.

This is a great time to focus on chores and reorganizing your home.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place on August 3, 2020.

There will be a Full Moon in Aquarius on August 3, 2020.

You may notice that it is easier for you to find the truth and gain clarity on the things you have been questioning.

The Last Quarter Moon will arrive on August 11, 2020.

It is a great time for thinking, processing, and analyzing.

The New Moon takes place on August 18, 2020.

You may find that you see things from a more logical perspective than an emotional one.

So trust your intuition and follow your gut.

Answers to your questions will be revealed. It is also a great time to get rid of the negativity that is not benefiting you.

Here's your monthly horoscope and what astrology predicts for all zodiac signs — August 1-31, 2020.

Monthly Horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Aries, you might grow closer to a particular friend group this month.

Perhaps you have felt like these friends of yours are great and you may find yourself spending even more time with them this month.

You might even start to see a certain person among this group in a new way.

Perhaps they pique your interest and you both begin to feel a spark between you.

So, continue to get to know them but if you don’t see it progressing, be honest and tell them upfront so the dynamic of the group doesn’t change.

Monthly Horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Taurus, you may be inclined to spend more quality time with your family this month.

You and your family might also want to participate in a lot of outdoor activities, so do it.

It will be great for you to explore nature and connect with the world around you.

Also, you could meet a lot of interesting people this month.

You might even meet someone who is very different from you and they could leave you wanting to learn more about them.

Monthly Horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Death

Gemini, you could be inclined to make a big change in your life.

Perhaps you want to move to a different state, switch jobs, or make more of a commitment with your love interest.

However, try not to make any rash decisions until you have thought everything through.

Make sure that you actually want to make this change and are not just enchanted by the idea of it.

Try to look at these major decisions in a practical way rather than an emotional one.

Monthly Horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Cancer, you may be feeling stuck in the past and having a difficult time moving forward.

However, this month could bring you the push you need.

Perhaps you were feeling tied down by a lot of past baggage and now you will find a way to leave it behind.

If something is not serving you, let it go and make room for more positive energy.

Either way, you will have a lot of feelings to process this month but once you deal with your emotions it will feel like a weight has been lifted from your shoulders.

Monthly Horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Leo, your emotional intelligence will shine through this month.

You may notice that it is easier for you to understand other people's feelings and where they are coming from.

Use your empathy to your advantage by trying to give support to your loved ones that need you right now.

If your friend needs a shoulder to lean on, listen to them, and to show them how much you care.

However, since you are taking on other people’s feelings, know when to walk away if it is causing you pain.

Your love life will also benefit because of your natural ability to form connections this month.

Monthly Horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Virgo, you may feel like you need to spend this month to focus on yourself and your goals.

You might find yourself wanting to spend a lot of time at home instead of going out socializing.

While you are at home, be productive.

You may also want to do some home DIY projects, organize, and create a safe environment for yourself.

Do those chores that you have been putting off and tackle your to-do list.

Also, spend time with your love interest and plan relaxing dates.

Just spend quality time together by watching a movie or baking together.

Although August may not be the most exciting, it will prove to be very beneficial for you.

Monthly Horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Libra, love is in the air for you this month.

You could meet someone new but it could feel like you have known this person your whole life.

If you are in a committed relationship, your sweetheart is bound to shower you with love and affection.

Either way, you will be swept off your feet.

Make sure that you wear your heart on your sleeve and open yourself up to love.

Your love interest could stick around for a very long time, so open up to them and show your more vulnerable side.

Monthly Horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Scorpio, you could be feeling sort of distant from your significant other this month.

You could notice that their emotions are going from hot one minute to cold the next.

Perhaps they are dealing with a lot of stress, that they need to find calm and time for themselves.

So, give them the space they need and remind them that you will be there for them when they come back.

Try not to take their bad moods and distance personally and use it as an opportunity to focus on yourself.

Monthly Horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Justice

Sagittarius, you might have some questions when it comes to your current love interest or relationship.

Perhaps you have been wanting the truth about a situation and this month the truth will be revealed to you.

You might even discover that the truth was in front of you all along and now you will see everything more clearly.

Remember to trust your intuition and gut because it is guiding you in the right direction.

However, don’t make any tough choices until you gain more clarity and understanding about the situation.

Only you will know how to proceed and when to make a choice, so don’t rush into anything.

Monthly Horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, someone from your past may come back into your life right now.

This special person could be a past friend or partner, but give them a chance.

Perhaps this person has hurt your feelings in the past, but give them an opportunity to show you how much they have changed.

In fact, you both have grown a lot since you last saw each other so try to connect again in a new way.

Learn who they are now instead of judging a book by its cover. Start fresh and be open to them.

Chances are, they could be in your life for a long time to come.

Monthly Horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Aquarius, August is bound to be an adventurous and exciting month for you.

Perhaps you have been working very hard and now want to give yourself a break.

Use this month to let your worries melt away and focus on having fun.

You and your love interest may want to go on exciting dates and push yourselves out of your comfort zone.

Either way, you will be feeling very childlike and silly during this time.

So, laugh and enjoy your time spent with your sweetie.

Monthly Horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

Pisces, you tend to enjoy more eccentric people and things.

This month, you may find yourself diving into the weirder sides of life.

Perhaps you have your eye on someone who walks to the beat of their own drum.

Well, talk with them and discuss all of your weird theories about life because they are bound to appreciate your uniqueness also.

Show off your otherworldly side and dive deep into things that interest you, like the supernatural topics.

Your imagination is bound to run wild so enjoy whatever it is you dream up.

