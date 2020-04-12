Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 12, 2020

Trust your intuition when it comes to love, star signs.

Today's horoscopes and free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The waning gibbous Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 8:02 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes and love tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Master Life Path Number 11/2— The Intuition.

If your date of birth adds up to an 11, don't reduce it. You have the numerology personality of the most intuitive number.

Life Path 11s are people who can sense things instinctively. For all zodiac signs, today you might dismiss your feelings because of their vagueness, but don't. You need to hear that inner voice as it speaks to you. You're learning to take a new path in love and relationships, but also in life overall.

We are all embarking on a new solar transit season in a few short days.

With the Sun in Aries until April 19, you may feel more inclined to take action and put your plans into motion.

You could be feeling like you are ready to tackle your goals with confidence and hard work, thanks to Mercury in Aries, now.

With the waning gibbous Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn tonight, you could be feeling very positive and be able to see things through rose-colored glasses at the moment.

With Venus in Gemini, you are feeling incredibly social and want to experience the world around you.

It is possible that you feel like a social butterfly right now and are able to speak openly about what is on your mind.

Your communication skills are top-notch right now, so use that to your advantage in your personal relationships.

If you are in a relationship, it is likely that you have hope for how wonderful your partnership can be.

On top of that, you may also feel inspired to put in the work towards making it as lovely as possible.

If you are single, you could be feeling ready to embrace something new.

You could also be feeling upbeat and cheerful about what is to come. Great things are coming your way and you can feel it!

Either way, be open to love and wonderful opportunities that come knocking at your door.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's astrology horoscope below with a daily love tarot card reading for Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love tarot card: King of Wands

Aries, you may find yourself having a good laugh with your partner today.

It just seems like you both can find the humor in anything and it is bound to bring you closer together.

Those around you might not understand what you are laughing at and are not in on the joke.

You and your partner could have gone through a rough patch recently.

The energy in the air today helps you move past it and get rid of the tension between you.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love tarot card: The Moon

Taurus, you could feel very optimistic and be able to look at the bright side of things today.

You might also meet someone in particular that is going to bring a lot of joy and happiness into your life.

Although it could seem like they are coming into your life at an unlikely time, know that everything happens for a reason.

They could be exactly what you were looking for, so welcome them in with open arms.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love tarot card: Seven of Swords

Gemini, you might have recently gotten involved with a new group of people.

In this new group, you may meet someone who is very different from you.

It is possible that they see the world from a different and unique perspective that you might not understand right off the bat.

However, the more you get to know them the more you will start to understand and appreciate their quirkiness.

They are bound to be good for you.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love tarot card: Nine of Cups

Cancer, you may have been daydreaming about getting to know a certain special person in your life.

Today, you might finally have the courage to take action and let them know how you are feeling.

You have the power to make your dreams a reality today, so take advantage of the energy you have within.

Chances are, they want to get to know you as well.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Leo, it is likely there is not a lot of passion in your love life right now.

However, you will have the chance to get to connect with someone on a much deeper level.

Although things aren’t at the most romantic stage yet, there is hope for it to get there.

You are likely to enjoy this person and getting to know them, so get ready for an adventure that awaits.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Virgo, a unique opportunity lies ahead of you right now.

You may meet someone that doesn’t normally hang out in your regular social circle and you wouldn’t normally have the chance to interact with them.

However, they are likely to fit right into your life and it could seem like this chance encounter was meant to be.

Love is in the air and you could find love in the most unlikely of places, so go with the flow today.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love tarot card: The Lovers

Libra, you may have been going through a hard situation with your love interest.

However, today you are able to see the situation from another perspective and gain a lot of clarity.

You could even be able to see the humor in it. This new perspective of yours will help you both move on and patch things up.

So, leave the past in the past but learn from what you have experienced together.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love tarot card: The Emperor

Scorpio, you might be feeling like you want to show a certain person how unique you are and what sets you apart from the rest.

This will be very easy for you to do because of how effortlessly you walk to the beat of your own drum.

They are bound to appreciate your originality and they could show you their weirder side as well.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, you tend to hold very strong opinions and today you will be inclined to share them.

It is important that you say what is on your mind to your sweetheart instead of keeping it in.

Chances are, they will appreciate your honesty and it will lead to a more open conversation where you both get to share what is on your mind.

This will be a good step for your relationship and will strengthen your bond.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love tarot card: The Magician

Capricorn, you might be feeling a tad competitive in your relationship right now.

There is a part of you that is inclined to play games and feel like you are in control of your relationship.

However, you must not give power to these feelings and instead try to handle your partnership with love and care.

You do not want to end up hurting your partner's feelings and doing something you can’t take back.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love tarot card: Knight of Swords

Aquarius, you may feel inclined to help others today.

You have a caring heart and should show this side of you off.

Use your thoughtfulness for good and give love to those who need it.

Your love interest may be struggling with some personal issues at the moment so show them that you are there for them if they need a shoulder to lean on.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love tarot card: The Star

Pisces, you could be feeling very sad and lonely at the moment. It might feel like the world is against you but rest assured that it is not.

There might even be a special someone that tries to turn your frown upside down.

This person is very kind and warmhearted and they could stick around for a while.

Try to look on the bright side and see just how wonderful life can be right now.

