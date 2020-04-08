Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Analyze your life, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. Today's Full Moon starts the day in Libra and begins to wane before entering Scorpio at 4:18 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Libra offers balance, but when the Moon enters Scorpio it squares Saturn, the planet of structure.

We all love to be social and to spend time with others, whether it be online, over the phone or in-person. While the Moon completes its transit through Libra's social energy, all zodiac signs enjoy being around people.

But, later today, it's good to note that Scorpio is quite the opposite. Scorpio energy can be best described as dark, isolated, and secretive. It's quiet and resolute, but also embraces knowing the truth of whatever it discovers.

During the first part of the day, it's a great time to balance your life on a social level. Make phone calls. Send emails. Get in touch with others and if you have appointments you need to reset, do so.

By evening, you may feel like retreating into your personal space.

Today is a great day for withdrawing from others so you can think, do research online, write, or participate in more intense activities such as paying bills or finishing up paperwork that is time-sensitive.

When the Moon enters Scorpio and it communicates with Saturn, the energy encourages removing barriers to your comfort. You may find rooms with clutter unclean and start organizing.

You might live in a family that loves to be together, but for tonight, you might prefer reading a book over watching tv.

Mars, the ancient ruler of Scorpio is in Aquarius. Mars conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, so there's a deep desire for freedom and resistance of control.

Mars conjunct Saturn makes the evening great for problem-solving and reviewing financial matters, structuring a new budget or looking at ways to make your home run more sufficiently.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, make time for the things you would ordinarily not do. You will have solid energy and stamina to tackle projects that require you to remain objective and unattached to the outcome.

It's a great day for you to restructure your agenda and maybe remove activities that you now see are irrelevant for the future.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, be kind. Today, it's a great day for you to be gentle with yourself and others. If you keep a partnership at the forefront of your mind, it will do you well.

It will be a good day for you to plan out a business idea or to work on one that you have already.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, do something that's good for your heart and mind. You may enjoy making something from scratch in your own kitchen or doing some yoga.

If you have some underlying health issues or desire to subscribe to an online fitness program, today is a great day for you to start.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you have children (or grandchildren) today is great for preparing something fun for them to do. If you don't live where yours are, schedule an online video chat and hear about their day.

Today is wonderful for doing things that you enjoyed as a child. If you love painting, drawing, playing music, or watching classic films let your inner child out to roam free and play.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's a great day for penning a letter or reaching out to a mentor to say how much their role in your life has meant to you.

It's a good day for connecting with parents or scheduling meetings with a boss to see how things are doing and how you can improve workflow or projects that need to get done.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today's a great day for taking a short drive just to look around. You might also enjoy doing activities that boost your online presence.

If you have a website, social media platform or want to try making a studio at home to post videos online, today's energy will support your goals.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today's a great day for working on financial planning once you've gotten a better idea of personal goals you want to achieve before the end of this year.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's wonderful for you to review your personal matters. The best tasks to handle today include updating passwords, updating beneficiaries that need to be assigned.

You may also find today's good for talking about less enjoyable subjects with relatives related to inheritance or personal property in the event of a loss.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's a great day for healing, soul searching and exploring how you feel about the past and the way it's impacting your life now.

If you have been grieving a loss or feeling overwhelmed, today and tomorrow are wonderful times to reach out to a therapist.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is great for connecting with friends from the past.

It's also a great time to go over problems in detail with someone who needs your advice and can't seem to find their own way out of a problem without insight from a friend.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's a great day for working on projects that require research and data mining.

Even if you're not one who loves to crunch numbers or do paperwork, the day is perfect for digging into projects that require intense focus.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's a great day for reading self-help books, updating a blog or writing content about psychological matters.

If you dislike writing but have time to watch true crime shows or documentaries on history and culture, tonight is perfect for binge-watching.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.