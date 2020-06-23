Free Love Tarot Reading, Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Be kinder today, star signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer until July 22. The waxing crescent Moon in Cancer will enter the zodiac of Leo at 8:31 a.m. EST.

What will today's free tarot card reading have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Life Path Number is a 6, the Mother of numerology making the day perfect for caretaking, showing love, and being receptive toward others on an emotional level.

2020 has been such a crazy year for so many of us. It's truly tested our inner and outer resilience as people and a nation.

During the 2020 solar season in Cancer focus on things that you can do at home, including improving relationships with your parents or other authority figures that shaped you into the adult you have become.

The Sun in Cancer brings attention to the fourth astrology house of the zodiac, and 2020 is a number 4 year.

This year is about organizing your life. You ought to spend time restructuring and tearing down habitual patterns that threaten your future.

If you've been wasteful, you'll know it.

Perhaps you spent a good part of the national shut down that took place during the former Gemini season clearing out your closet, donating goods you no longer need and giving them away to people who can use them.

You might have adopted a minimalist mentality, which helped you to discover your resourcefulness.

You might have discovered so many unique things about yourself, your interests, and in what ways you'd like to change the structure of your home, your family, and the way you communicate with people that you love.

During today's numerology, Life Path 6 brings out each zodiac sign's charitable nature in his or her own way.

Number 6 has been expressed so beautifully in the lives we have observed publicly.

Mother Teresa is an example of a 6 Life Path number, and so was Princess Di.

During today's final hours of a Moon in Cancer, wake up earlier than usual and let yourself meditate, be reflective and soulful, too.

It's a great time for you to plan out the rest of the week and to put your priorities in their proper order.

If you've been going with the flow during the shutdown, it's time to ramp up and become more regimented and structured with your day-to-day tasks.

In the area of love, today is a great day for sharing thoughtful suggestions and being an empathetic listener.

You don't have to solve other people's problems, but it will be nice to know that you are a shoulder to lean on or an ear that listens when times are tough.

Over the next few days, while the Moon is in the zodiac of Leo, anticipate a bit of a rub.

The Sun rules Leo, and the Moon rules Cancer.

So, all zodiac signs may express their feminine and masculine energies in a way that seems foreign to them.

You may be more driven to change the internal aspects of your life.

The ability to see things from different perspectives can be a wonderful thing, especially if it manifests into others seeing you as a resilient leader who has overcome challenges and learned to be governed with your heart.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

Aries, you can be a dreamer. You may have a spark of insightfulness, so don’t mute out your inner voice.

This could be about a future you wish to have with a partner, or it could be a business that you hope to build.

Let your dream develop inside of you before sharing it with too many people. Let your ideas germinate and take root. Ponder and really think about where you want to be and how you may get there.

Spend a little time each day going over the details. So, whe you're ready o give birth to your thoughts, you can make it a reality.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

Taurus, speak life into the future. It’s a good practice for you to measure the weight of your words each day.

You may find that the more you speak the greater clarity you achieve if you believe in what you say.

So, if you have been saying negative things, don’t be surprised if that’s what you see more of in your life, as this works both ways.

Once awareness kicks, you can create a more positive outcome for yourself.

When you’re chatting with friends, family, or your partner, embrace a spirit of love and one that is a reflection of yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Cups

Gemini, it feels really good when you are where you want to be in life.

You’ve worked so hard to get to where you want to be and you should allow yourself permission to celebrate your accomplishments.

Even if your partner or others don’t seem to feel as happy as you do about the completion of your project, don’t let that stop you from expressing the full joy that you have in your own heart.

Let yourself express happiness, and remind yourself that you did all that you've done because you chose to.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

Cancer, if you have noticed you’re not as productive as you would like to be, at home or at work, then do something about it.

Give yourself time to think and plan. It’s not too late to start working on your productivity planner or to start creating lists of things that you should do and organize yourself better.

Even if you have to start small, tackle the overwhelm and your life can become more organized.

You can have a better handle on your day and find the time for other things that you’d long to do.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: King of Cups

Leo, feelings have a funny way of coming up and controlling your life when the story seems to turn a page or a chapter has ended.

If you are wrestling with powerful emotions, whether it be positive ones related to love or negative feelings related to self-doubt or fear, these urgings are your guides.

They should not be silenced. Today, and for this week, be someone who listens to yourself and honors who you are as a person from the inside out.

Listen to your emotions when they come up and speak to you, for they are meant to be heard.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Cups

Virgo, your perfectionistic ways can do you more harm than good at times.

Work on being less hard on yourself, and take each day one at a time.

Just because you reach a goal, and the outcome doesn’t look exactly the way you had hoped or planned, does not mean that you are defeated.

It is the process that matters the most. You are on a journey and the finished project isn’t a full reflection of who you are.

Your outlook and attitude is what matters the most.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Four of Wands

Libra, number four indicates that you are ready to manage your life effectively.

You may start to be in charge of teams or people at work, or you may take on a responsibility at home that you had not before. This can cause you to feel lots of emotions, and beliefs you have will start to manifest their power in your life.

There will be lots for you to juggle. Take a new approach than what you have done before.

When you notice a particular area of your life that isn’t working, don’t just sit on it and pretend it will go away. Take action and redefine you want your life to look for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Wands

Scorpio, be someone who loves to learn.

When you approach each and every experience from the standpoint of a lifelong learner, amazing things start to happen for you.

Make a daily habit of learning something new each day. Create a library of resources that you can depend upon in times of need.

Reference new ideas and thought leaders who speak about life and love, so you can reference them when you have a question or don’t understand something.

From books to people, the world is your guide.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: The Emperor

Sagittarius, the Emperor card is ruled by Mars and the zodiac sign Aries.

This could mean that you will soon be preparing for a battle. Like an Aries, you need to put your priorities in order and that means getting right with yourself.

This is a powerful time. Lead intention and get in touch with your passions.

You may find that you are going to make an impact on others that they may not like at first. Regardless, in life, you will battle many wars to win some and to lose others.

For today, prepare yourself to fight fair but also to defend your right to live life on your own terms.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: The World

Capricorn, opportunities are everywhere. However just because something is there, doesn’t necessarily mean you will see it right away.

The World card means that there are many things for you to strive for. You may feel like a small speck in the Universe, but you are mighty.

By the power of your choices, whether it be in love or at work, you have the opportunity to declare your place on a planet one decision at a time.

Choose wisely!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Cups

Aquarius, your feelings are there to guide you, but not to control you.

As a knight rides his horse and declares the direction the beast will take, it is you who must learn how to control the power of untamable feeling.

You may find that you are quite, competent in your ability to navigate the emotional storms that come your way.

You have the power of leadership within you, and so you should use it use.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands

Pisces, number two in numerology relates to harmony. But, quite often when you think about harmony it comes at a time when there’s a lack of peace in your life.

Right now, you may be aware of the disparities of joy in your family, at work, and perhaps in yourself.

The day is new. You have lots of time to bring these things back into order.

If something doesn’t make sense, maybe you should start to remove it from your life. Little-by-little you can restore happiness and joy in the areas where it seems to be lacking the most.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.