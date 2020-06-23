Free Tarot Card Reading For Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Have a great Wednesday, star signs!

Today's free tarot reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac of Cancer. The Moon in Leo.

What do today's free tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7 — The Seeker.

The undercurrent of the day is quiet and focused. Life Path Number 7 is perfect for writing, planning, and thinking about the future.

If you have been super busy since the start of the week, take a moment to pause and reflect on your agenda.

During a 7 day, when the Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer, your spiritual nature is readily accessible, but not without a bit of effort.

One thing that Life Path 7s prefer to avoid is dissonance in music and also in their world. They thrive in environments that are organized and peaceful, as we all would do.

Even if you're not a Life Path 7, inviting this energy into your life will prove to be helpful and relieve some of the lingering anxiety that kicked up during this weekend's solar eclipse in Cancer during the New Moon.

The tarot that rules Cancer is the Chariot, and it reminds us that there are always things shifting and changing in the world. So, it's up to us to bring consistency to the table.

Create a relaxing music playlist and set it on repeat. Put some lavender on your bedtime pillow.

Take a soak in the bath or light a candle and reread your New Moon intentions.

The Moon in Leo brings up the Sun tarot card, so there's plenty of reason to be optimistic, no matter what.

You may want to save a few positive quote images on your cell phone or update the screen saver of your computer.

So that whatever affirmation you want to embed into your life is read each day, even if it's just passively.

Today's perfect for penning a poem, even if it's just a few lines of inspiration that came to you while waiting for your lunch to arrive.

You don't have to worry about the outcome for today, but you should do all you can to connect with the Universe and live a life you want to live.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: The Empress

Aries, a woman may feature strongly in your life today.

This may present an opportunity to team up and use your combined feminine energy for glorious change.

This is no time for negative thinking, in fact, you may dream bag in anticipation of the future.

Should you have questions or doubts about yourself, lean in on someone else's believe in you.

It can't be good to borrow a friend's perspective when yours lacks clarity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Four of Cups

Taurus, it's time to pivot.

However, your fixed nature can work against you today, so it is important that you work hard on having a flexible mindset.

Things in the past may seem to have a permanent impact on your future.

While some consequences may carry over to your current situation, what ultimately decides your fate is you. So, be aware of your mindset.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Six of Wands

Gemini, reward yourself and remain positive.

Today's a good day for you to nurture your ideas and your dreams.

Spend some time thinking about what it is that you want to accomplish today and envision yourself doing it.

Imagine where you want to be starting today. Don't allow a small hiccup to rob you of your optimism.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Swords

Cancer, an abundance of responsibilities can come up for you today.

It may feel impossible to manage them all.

While you may think you have to tackle and accomplish everything on your to-do list, it's important to remember that you are human.

Balance is the key to a good life. Do the best you can and then give yourself permission to leave the rest until tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: King of Wands

Leo, Be strategic. Put together a game plan and then test it out especially if you're about to start something new.

You will want to make sure that you have a game plan that you are able to implement without second-guessing yourself throughout each step of the way.

Your confidence is directly related to how well you map out your goal, and you may find that you are able to pick and choose your options when you understand your path better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Five of Wands

Today can appear to be unpredictable and it may be hard to find people you can depend on.

You have to trust yourself during this difficult time.

You have all that you need within yourself to emotionally manage everything you're facing today.

While it may be difficult, with small steps the mountain can be climbed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: The Moon

Libra, sometimes people you trust may act in a way that is deceitful.

This can be a difficult time when you realize not that not all is as it seems.

While you may desire to think that people, in general, cannot be trusted, it's important for you to understand that each situation comes with Its own baggage.

They'll be times when you simply have to trust your intuition and allow others to be excepted at face value, whether you want to like them or not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower

Each day comes with its own set of problems, and some of them you can plan for while others you could never anticipate even if you tried.

How you respond will measure your character today.

You can choose to laugh something off or address it head-on.

When things don't work out, it's an opportunity in the making.

You can change a situation based on this new knowledge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: The Lovers

Sagittarius, temptation can present itself in the form of a beautiful opportunity, but this will require that you let go of what you already have or understand.

You may feel stretched beyond your comprehension at this time, and ask for others to give you the okay to make these choices, but ultimately the consequences of your decisions rest upon your own shoulders.

So be true to yourself and do what is in your heart

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: The Hanged Man

Capricorn, you've got places to go and things to do.

No one likes to wait around for others, and you may feel as though your life is on hold if you do.

It's important that you decide to make choices based upon your own schedule today.

While you may feel as though you're being impolite by rushing to a goal or completing a task.

Someone else's lateness should not become your problem. Instead, Instead, let them dictate their plans as you do yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

Aquarius, practice the power of meditation and intentional prayer.

Today ask for what it is that you need with sincerity in your heart.

Don't be afraid of asking for more than what you actually want.

You may be surprised at how generous the Universe can be. In fact, asking for more is a sign that you trust the Universe to give greatly when the timing is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Strength

You may have to apply a double-dose of love toward another today.

You may be helping to carry the burden of someone else's problems on your shoulder at the right time.

Even though it can be hard for you to give with such kind generosity, it may be a necessary experience.

Your assistance will increase a strong sense of love and commitment to your friendships.

