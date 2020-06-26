Horoscope For Today, June 26, 2020

Get organized.

Your horoscope for today is here with your daily astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of home-oriented Cancer. Today's waxing crescent Moon is located in Virgo all day.

What does your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mars spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, which can make today an intense one for all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Virgo may help you to work out whatever angst comes up today.

It's a great day for angry cleaning or to be more determined than ever to get tidy.

The Moon in Virgo is meticulous and careful to organize things in just the right way.

As the zodiac sign of work, we are gifted with sufficient energy to finish out the week strongly.

The Moon Virgo will harmonize with chaotic Uranus in Taurus.

This can mean we are optimistic despite difficulties or challenges to the day's tasks.

Virgo, in particular, is not one who prefers any form of disarray, but when faced with it she's quick to apply sound advice. For all zodiac signs, this can imply being open to constructive criticisms, should any come your way.

The Moon will also sextile with Mercury retrograde in the zodiac of Cancer. Mercury is the ruler of Virgo.

While in the zodiac sign of the fourth solar house, we are driven to chat more about our homes, where we want to live or how to make our domicile cozier.

The Moon in Virgo will be opposite of Neptune in Pisces. Our inclination to dream excessively when we ought to be working may feel challenged. We are less inclined to believe in fantasy and long for truth and bold transparency.

Friday, before Mars turns retrograde, is perfect to be proactive and to get ready for the next six months of powerful energy that brings all zodiac signs into a new form of reality and truth.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, try something new, but also stay on top of personal matters related to your home.

Today's a good day for you to focus on completing timely paperwork for projects for home maintenance.

If you have something that you need to file or put in the mail that's time-sensitive, be sure to send it off on its way. With Mercury rx, it's better to be on the safer side of things.

Today is also a good day for you to consider replacing broken items that you have been neglecting to repair during the shutdown, now that states are beginning to reopen.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are more expressive today and it shows in the way you interact with others.

Make time for an opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas with someone that you love with.

Potentially work out a plan of action as a relates to replacing or moving around some furniture or redecorating your home.

Be conservative when it comes to spending and lean along the frugal side.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's a great time for you to plan a future road trip.

If you have some automobile repairs that you need to take care of, today is also a good time to schedule an appointment.

While the Sun is conjunct with Mercury in your second house, buying a car can be considered. Look at your options but don't necessarily commit to deal until you've checked the details out.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, items that hold sentimental value may come under inspection today, and you may be questioning the reason to keep them.

If you've been holding onto little scraps of paper or have small boxes full of clutter that you know you need to let go of, today is it a time for you to become more organized.

You may worry that if you get rid of something now you would need it later.

However, with the Sun in your sign, you are ready for a fresh start. Imagine accomplishing a small task that brings more order into your personal space

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's a good day for you to explore some of your more sensual desires.

You'll want to whatever it is that makes you happy. You may be inclined to live life a little bit more on the edge.

If you have a friend who sometimes likes to go out with you to do some shopping, perhaps catch up. Chat on the phone with or share links to the best online stores with great deals.

Have fun and explore your wilder side and try not to take things so seriously.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, even though you're not always the chatty one in the group, today you will enjoy spending time socializing with others.

You may find that you're more interested in hearing about the latest pop culture, or what's going on on social media.

It's a great day for throwbacks, and perhaps walking down memory lane. Watch an old movie that is based on a book you read as a child.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today you are held in high regard with others and you earn your respect.

You may find that it's easy for you to get your point across.

It's possible that you will be recognized as someone who has accomplished many things.

If you were trying to make a good impression, today is an opportunity for you to put your best foot forward and to achieve that goal.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today is a good time for you to work with others to accomplish a shared goal.

It's a great day for socializing with the people you trust the most.

Spend time with a friend who brings out the softer side of you. You'll thrive in environments where there's lots of feminine energy.

If you have been meaning to ask to borrow an item, don't be afraid to ask.

Today you may have access to resources that you have it before, and luck appears in the most unusual way.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's an important time for you to make sure that you have your priorities in order.

If you have any pending paperwork that needs to be processed, especially regarding your family or future benefits, be sure to handle this matter soon.

This is a good time for you to focus on achieving any goals that you need to have accomplished before the end of the workday.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, some days are meant to be spent digging into books or doing some research.

You may find that you're able to accomplish much online.

If you have any projects that relate to research papers or finding out information, today is perfect for you to start sleuthing.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your serious nature may come out today.

You may come across as more determined more than usual. This is a good day for you to pursue any ambitious goals.

It can be hard for others to handle how intense you are; however, if you ask with kindness, a door can open that was previously closed.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may be inclined to compromise today.

You'll find that you are the one that goes the extra mile to initiate peace.

While it can be difficult to play the role of the bigger person, Being able to see the long term picture will help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.