Summer Solstice & Horoscope For Today, June 20, 2020

Summer is here, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini entering Cancer at 5:36 p.m. EST for the Summer solstice. The waning crescent Moon will spend the day in Gemini.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology during the first day of Summer?

The Sun in Gemini was intellectually dynamic and driven by curiosity. The Sun in Cancer is motivated by intuition and love.

The first of two New Moons in the zodiac sign of Cancer will take place during the span of Cancer season.

Today we not only have the start of the Summer solstice, but the beginning of the annual New Moon solar eclipse that happens along the ecliptic plane whenever a new seasonal change begins.

The Summer season marks the beginning of summer for half of the world, but for the other half this marks the start of winter.

June 20, 2020 is the longest day of the year, and the Summer solstice takes around 17 hours to complete.

So, there's an equal amount of light for both parts of the Earth's hemisphere, which is symbolic for level headed thinking and smart decision-making.

Mars will be in strong harmony with Jupiter in Capricorn, which brings a strong commitment to making right choices and defeating any odds we have in our lives.

The Moon in Gemini, which is curious and intellectual will square Neptune, the planet of illusions. So, it will be harder to fall prey to features of life that appear to be real but aren't.

The Moon in Gemini will square with Mars just after the Sun ingress from Gemini into the zodiac of Cancer. So, hang on to your pocket book and be careful not to overspend.

Gemini loves to have fun when the timing is just right, and Mars in Pisces is less than thrifty. Be sure to plan your purchases earlier in the day and to avoid impulse buys when you can.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and your horoscope for today, Summer Solstice Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Horoscope for today — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Venus is still retrograde. Do you have a chance to be more in tune with your inner self? Why not treat yourself to a long drive so you can clear your thoughts.

With Mercury retrograde, it’s a great time for you to bring back old memories of home and to foster a strong sense of inner security.

Horoscope for today — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, as the last day of Gemini season comes to a close you have an opportunity to have that conversation that you want to have with your partner about money and joint resources.

If you’ve been wanting to move or, move in together, tomorrow is a great day for you to explore those options and bring them up for consideration.

Horoscope for today — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Venus retrograde impacts your second house of possessions, you may find that some of the changes you’ve made in your home or still left on incomplete.

With Mercury retrograde in your second solar house, chances are you can now go back and fix mistakes you've made in the area of paperwork and your finances.

Horoscope for today — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, as Gemini season comes to a close, it’s time for you to evaluate your life.

Things that you let slide when you should not have can come back for revision.

It’s one thing to be flexible and try to get along with everyone but go not at the expense of yourself.

Now that the Sun is preparing to enter into your sign, it’s time for you to reconsider your priorities and set them in line with your truth.

Horoscope for today — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, friendships are important to life. In fact, many say that you need one new connection each year.

If you’ve been sticking close to the thing that you know, including people, you are missing out and it's time to explore the world broadly.

Horoscope for today — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, as the Sun begins to close out an important chapter of your career life, you have an opportunity to do a mini review.

Look at all the different ways that you can reinvent the wheel.

Now is the time for you to consider what tools you’re lacking in order to do something powerful in your life.

Horoscope for today — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, as the Sun begins to close out Gemini season, it’s time for you to stop reading and studying and begin applying what you now know.

The lessons that you learned in the last month are ready to be tested out to see if you've mastered them.

You may find that this is an opportunity for you to partner with someone, or to make an impact in your life involves the benefits of mutual agreement.

Horoscope for today — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, as Gemini season comes to a close, you have learned some valuable lessons about your health and self-care.

Now as the Sun enters Cancer, it’s time for you to learn the value of joy.

Allow yourself to detach from the things that disappoint you, and re-focus on what you want more of in life, especially laughter, happiness, and a spirit of adventure.

Horoscope for today — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, as the Sun leaves Gemini this intensifies your partnerships and love life fueled by gratitude.

Some things you can want and still not get them.

And other things you didn't want, but you received, and now you realize that they are exactly what you needed.

Horoscope for today — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you learned what that happens when you or people you love don’t take care of yourself for too long.

Try to pen in some me-time more often. When the Sun moves into your seventh solar house of relationships, your focus may turn toward others, but it’s still important that you take care of yourself.

Horoscope for today — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Gemini season has given you the opportunity to see how different life can be when you learn to entertain various perspectives.

Life is not one straight-line. Sometimes you have to be dynamic.

Even though situations may be out of your comfort zone, and cause you to feel as if nothing makes sense, there's time for you to learn the power of flexibility.

Horoscope for today — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, as the Sun leaves Gemini and your fourth solar house is activated, start separating yourself from the past.

You may have to work hard on your people-pleasing side, and learned that sometimes you can’t please everyone.

Realize and accept that to please yourself first, will allow you to access a part of your life that you’ve allowed to lay dormant for too long.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.