Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Opportunity awaits, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries. The waxing crescent Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at 7:43 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

As the Moon transits the zodiac sign of Cancer for the next two days, the daily pleasantries of the home can come alive today.

It's the perfect time to be introspective, spiritual and to revert to some sense of security that involves comforts you're familiar with.

The Cancer zodiac sign is a Cardinal zodiac sign similar to Aries, Libra, and Capricorn.

It finds its strength to start things by turning inward, building up its energy, then launching a project with confidence.

As we are all involved in some form of social distancing and focusing our time and attention to the home front.

This is an ideal time to make a workspace in your home that also brings you a sense of comfort for the future.

Just as the Moon transiting Cancer invites all zodiac signs to pause for a moment, perhaps to think and plan, Mars resists.

Mars and Saturn in Aquarius conjuncts. Mars wants us to act, and to do so right now.

Saturn in Aquarius wants us to structure, plan and to take only what is needed.

We all have this inner impulsiveness that we war against, Mars-style.

But for today, the heavy hitters of today's astrology tell us that this isn't the best way to go.

First things first, star signs. Pause. Plan. Prepare, then act with wisdom... for yourself, and for the sake of others.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, focus on the basics. As much as you'd like to move forward and get things done, this is a beautiful time for you to work on building your intuition.

You have an opportunity to fine-tune your mind and ears to the spiritual guidance that's all around you in an abundant way.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, you may find it beneficial and deeply healing to do something involving the art of communication.

From writing, penning something on paper, crafting a love note or sending a meaningful message to a friend, you have the ability to say what you feel without any hesitation at all.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, you may find your inner salesman comes out in a positive way. Today's a great day to do some asking for what you want.

You may not have to be overly persuasive to either acquire a much-needed opportunity or have a door open that you once thought was shut.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, think positively. Sometimes you have to put your best foot forward for yourself.

If you're feeling like your energy level needs to be refilled, don't be shy about focusing on some personal needs or self-development.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, we all have something in our past that often seems to reshow its head in our lives.

Today, someone from the past could cross your mind and if it's an unwanted connection, remind yourself that you don't have to answer the text or pick up the phone when the call comes through.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a friendship can be cultivated in a positive way today that's mutually beneficial.

If you have a network of friendships that have multi-skills and you're needing to do something else other than what you have been doing with your job, put your feelers out today.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you have an opportunity to be productive at work today.

Try to set your schedule or itinerary in order so that you're strategic with your time.

Don't let yourself become easily sidetracked doing things that don't get you anywhere.

If you need to, try out a productivity app so you can see where you're spending your time.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, you have a golden opportunity to learn something that you could not wrap your mind around in the past.

Have an important test to pass, perhaps for certification? Then, don't miss out on this amazing energy over the next few days.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, if you have time, work on legal paperwork.

Today's a great day for sharing resources and working out the details to any living wills, paperwork that involves you and a partner or updating forms for your parents or grandparents that need special assistance.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a wonderful day for fortifying business partnerships.

It's also wide open for talking about starting a joint venture with your partner.

From topics related to marriage or a passion project, today's a great day to invest time with a person you want to build with.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's a great day for setting a new health and fitness goal.

From planting seeds to start a garden in your window sill to cleaning your home so it's spot-free, the day is made for you to do something that boosts your energy.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's perfect for romance.

Don't overlook the little things that remind you how lovely your life is.

Light a candle. Say a prayer. Do some yoga, and pamper yourself.

Even if you're not going anywhere special, treat yourself as if you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.